EPA Waivers Are Refiners' Final Hope On The Biofuels Mandate

An obscure exemption in the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuels blending mandate has become merchant refiners' last great hope for reform, at least under the Trump administration.

Earlier this month I wrote about the "hardship waiver" that merchant refiner Andeavor (ANDV) (formerly Tesoro) had been awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which administers the mandate. While the EPA has used it authority to waive compliance with the mandate for certain small and unprofitable refineries in the past, last month's announcement was unique in that it was made only weeks after Andeavor had reported strong earnings for 2017. The subsequent news that at least 25 more unnamed refineries had also received hardship waivers coincided with a major rally in the share prices of merchant refiners such as CVR Refining (CVRR), Delek US Holdings (DK), HollyFrontier (HFC), PBF Energy (PBF), and Valero Energy (VLO) (see figure).

ANDV data by YCharts

A recent article in The Wall Street Journal provides additional details on what can only be described as a major shift in EPA policy:

The agency has rejected just one of about 30 applicants so far this year, encouraging more refiners to consider applying for the first time. It has received applications from oil giants Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. Many now see an EPA waiver as a given. Some are even asking for waivers that would allow them recoup costs from years past. 'If you can show economic harm—which is pretty easy to do—you have to consider it,' according to one oil-industry lobbyist who has been pushing the Trump administration for a waiver for a client. 'People never imagined they would be eligible.'

As the article notes, the almost perfect success rate of the exemption applications has caused an unheard-of level of refining capacity to qualify under the EPA's new, de facto standard. The EPA itself believes that 38 U.S. small refineries representing a total of 10% of the country's refining capacity could ultimately be exempted from the mandate this year. This number is notable because an individual refiner's blending obligation under the mandate is determined as a function of the total blending volume (19.3 billion gallons in 2018) and the refinery's share of the total domestic refined fuels market. The WSJ article also notes that more than half of those 38 refineries have already received exemptions despite the fact that the U.S. refining sector is experiencing its strongest operating margins in many quarters. Indeed, the EPA itself even told Corn Belt senators earlier this month that the mandate "doesn't hurt small refiners", which is incongruous with its simultaneous decision to waive compliance for those same refiners on hardship grounds.

Also notable is the fact that large integrated oil and gas firms such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have also submitted applications to receive waivers. While these firms are not in the habit of reporting the specifics of their obligation under the mandate, unlike smaller merchant refiners, it is widely believed in the industry that many of them actually benefit from it (again unlike the smaller merchant refiners). The mandate requires refiners to blend enough biofuel with refined fuels prior to retail to meet their individual obligations. Whereas merchant refiners have insufficient blending capacity, many of them having actually spun it off earlier in the decade, their larger competitors have a capacity surplus relative to their own obligations.

Each gallon of biofuel that is blended under the mandate yields a commodity compliance credit known as a Renewable Identification Number [RIN]. These credits are created when a gallon of corresponding biofuel is produced and submitted to the EPA every year to demonstrate a refiner's compliance with its obligation. The small refiners that do not own enough blending capacity end up satisfying their deficits by purchasing the balance from holders of surpluses - including the large integrated firms. The market appears to believe that any award of waivers to these generators of RIN surpluses will simply allow them to sell still more, increasing supply and reducing RIN prices.

That is exactly what has happened since the news of the mass waivers broke (see figure). The price of the largest RIN category by volume, D6, has declined by 39% in just five weeks (having already fallen by 21% since January 1). The weighted daily RIN price, which accounts for the four major RIN categories for which prices are publicly available, has lost one third of its value since late March. The fact that, as Prof. Scott Irwin has noted, the waivers do not reduce the national blending obligation but simply shift the waived volumes from exempted refiners to non-exempted refiners, does not appear to be affecting prices at all.

Source: EcoEngineers (2018).

Two possible explanations for the lower RIN prices exist. The first, as I wrote at the beginning of April, is that the waiver awards are a negotiating tactic intended by refiners and their ally (and EPA chief) Scott Pruitt to bring ethanol advocates back to the table to discuss a broader "reform" of the mandate. Mr. Pruitt provided additional support for this theory last week when he told members of Congress that "he wants to work with Congress to reform the Renewable Fuel Standard" before then hinting that the increased waiver awards are due to RIN price volatility. (He did not address the underlying causes of this volatility, however.)

A second development is a 21% increase to the price of ethanol since the beginning of the year that has in turn pushed ethanol production margins to multi-month highs. Ethanol prices lagged behind gasoline prices earlier in the year but are finally starting to follow the latter higher (see figure). RINs only have value when the corresponding biofuels are blended and sold, and high RIN prices are not needed to incentivize enough biofuel production to satisfy the mandate when ethanol production margins increase.

The need for Mr. Pruitt and refiners to maintain pressure on the mandate's advocates was made clear last week when another vocal biofuels opponent, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), told supporters that "we’re nowhere close to [the] 60 votes" needed to enact legislative changes to the RFS2, and that it won't happen without some “magic fairy dust.” Of course, the ability of the mass waivers to provide that supernatural ingredient will continue to diminish so long as margins for both refiners and biofuels producers continue to rebound.

