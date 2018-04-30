Investors in 2018 are finally getting what they have been anticipating for so many years. U.S. economic growth is apparently poised to finally accelerate in a meaningful way, and corporate profits are projected to boom over the coming year. Yet despite this supposed bounty of awesomeness, the U.S. stock market has been largely unenthused thus far year to date. Not only is volatility notably elevated, but the S&P 500 Index is trading effectively flat for 2018 with four months now in the books. What explains this underwhelming response to overwhelming news? Simple. Expect the unexpected when trying to predict the performance of this stock market for the rest of 2018 and beyond.





The Pause That Refreshes





For the more optimistic among us, the recently violent sideways market movement since the start of the year is nothing more than the pause that refreshes.





Whaddya think Parnell, that the stock market was just going to continue going higher in a straight line? After fifteen straight months since late 2016 of doing virtually nothing other than go up, the stock market was long overdue to take a breather and consolidate its gains a bit before entering into its next new leg higher. With economic growth accelerating and corporate profits set to ramp, this is actually a good thing.

Perhaps the optimists are right. After all, the stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) has proven time and time again during the post crisis period that it can shake just about anything off in repeatedly rising to fresh new all-time highs. So why would this time be any different in stocks returning to all-time highs, particularly when the underlying fundamentals are actually finally coming together this time.

Perhaps. But something continues to nag at the downside risk manager in me. After all, the stock market has delivered the unexpected throughout the post crisis period in repeatedly rising to fresh new all-time highs despite the lacking underlying fundamentals. So why would this time be any different in stocks doing something completely different from what would be reasonably expected, even if the underlying fundamentals are actually finally coming together this time.

Put simply, expect the unexpected.

Residual Error

So what exactly could arise that would be sufficiently unexpected that could derail this seemingly invincible bull market? As long as economic growth is accelerating and corporate profits are on the rise, we’ve got nothing to worry about other than figuring out exactly how much we want to leverage our long stock allocations, right?

Here’s a few things.

The Sustainability Of Economic Growth

First, I worry about whether current forecast expectations, or should I say hopes, will actually materialize over the coming quarters in 2018.

My concern to this point is based in part on the fact that I have repeatedly heard this narrative almost each and every calendar year since the flames of the financial crisis were finally extinguished, yet in each and every past instance that pesky thing called reality ended up getting in the way, resulting in an eventual outcome that disappointed expectations and left analysts insisting that, no really, sustained growth is finally coming right around the next corner.







But my worries here are also forward looking. Not long after the start of the year and with mega tax cuts now in the bag, I heard from the likes of the Atlanta Fed that I should get ready for U.S. real GDP growth in 2018 Q1 well in excess of 4%. Fabulous. But this number was steadily revised lower throughout the rest of the quarter. And by the time the first estimate of 2018 Q1 real GDP was released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the 2.3% reading supposedly “beat” expectations. Certainly, this is not a shabby number to start of the year. But it is a number that is consistent with the ho-hum economic growth rates that have defined the post crisis period. And it is not a reading that is consistent with delivering a near +50% expected annual corporate profit increase for the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the coming year.

OK. So Q1 was good but not great. But what about the rest of the year? According to the Economic Forecasting Survey from The Wall Street Journal based on a survey of more than 60 economists is predicting an average growth estimate of 3.18% in Q2, 3.05% in Q3, and 2.92% in Q4. Better. And solid for sure. But nothing spectacular, particularly in light of the national debt that is being accumulated to generate this growth, and still largely in line with the growth rates we have seen throughout the post crisis period. Of course, economists are notorious for being wrong in their economic growth forecasts, so perhaps these forecasts are underestimating what is to come. Then again, perhaps they are overestimating too.

Fixed Investment

Let’s dig a little deeper into the numbers for my second concern. A key number that I am monitoring closely in the GDP numbers that are rolling out in 2018 is the reading on fixed investment. Why? Because the key to the tax cut legislation signed into law at the end of 2017 working at the end of the day in meaningfully and sustainably stimulating the U.S. economy is companies using their new-found profit windfalls to boost capital expenditures. For if companies start spending more money on building things in support of new projects in a meaningful way, it means more workers will be hired at higher wages that should feed through to increased consumer spending and greater government tax receipts, thus resulting in a solidly strong multiplier effect for the U.S. economy. On the other hand, if capital expenditures do not pick up in a measurable way, it will imply that the boost in corporate profits ended up doing nothing more than going back out the door in the form of stock buybacks and dividends into the pockets of the already wealthy shareholder class that are likely to sit on most of the additional Benjamins they’ve already been so busy counting throughout the post crisis period while the rest of the economy has floundered.

So what did the latest reading on fixed investment tell us? That its 0.76% contribution to the real GDP growth total of 2.3%, or roughly one-third of the total for 2018 Q1, was measurably less than the 1.31% contribution, or nearly one-half, of the higher 2.9% reading for 2017 Q4. Put simply, the contribution from fixed investment to total real GDP growth not only did not measurably accelerate in Q1, but it meaningfully decelerated.

Now I’m sure the soft contribution of fixed investment to the real GDP number had something to do with the cold weather in March or the fact that the Eagles won the Super Bowl, but regardless this is a number that needs to pick up soon and in a meaningful way.

Rocket Fuel

A third issue for the stock market (NASDAQ:QQQ) that continues to nag as we approach the fifth month of 2018 is the continued depletion of the rocket fuel that has supercharged asset prices since the day the financial crisis entered into hibernation nearly a decade ago.

This rocket fuel, of course, is the asset purchases from major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) among others over the past many years.

While the shrinkage of the Fed’s balance sheet is well documented – they have now shed over $100 billion in assets from their balance sheet from its all-time high levels – global asset markets have shown the ability to continue rising thanks to the fact that the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the PBOC have continued to acquire assets like there was no tomorrow to the tune of $4 trillion since the start of 2017.

As a quick aside, if people wonder why we recently saw and may be continuing to see a cryptocurrency (COIN) bubble of epic proportions, it may have something to do with the crisis of confidence about the long-term sustainability of fiat currencies and those government appointed officials that are charged with administering to them. Remember that today’s fiat currency system at 46 years old and counting is still a baby at the end of the day, and the last ten years of its existence has been marked by some egregiously irresponsible if not outright reckless behavior under this regime.

Back to our regularly scheduled programming, what has been a notable development was the fact that the growth of collective major central bank balance sheets turned flat in March for the first time in roughly two years. This included both the Fed and the PBOC marginally shrinking their balance sheets at the same time that the pace of ECB asset purchases slowed (the BOJ continued to buy, buy, buy).

Whether this is just an outlier or marks the beginning of a change in trend for the growth in collective major central bank balance sheets remains to be seen. But if you take them at their word, many of these central banks remain steadfast in their determination to slow down and eventually get out of the monetary stimulus game in the current cycle. And if it was a situation over the past nine years where asset purchases helped inflate stock prices beyond all comprehension, it is also reasonable to think that the cessation of these same asset purchases might cause stock prices to retreat back lower despite all reasonable expectations.

The Greatest Fools

This leads to my fourth concern, as it remains reasonable to wonder exactly who has been buying this stock market (NYSEARCA:IVV) over the past nine years since the financial crisis ended. For it has been well documented that it has not been the average everyday retail or institutional investor that has been doing so. And this continues to be true today. Since the start of 2018, retail and institutional investors have been net sellers of domestic equities to the total -$57 billion according to the Investment Company Institute. At the same time, these investors have been the net buyers of +$82 billion in bonds.

Now the optimist would look at this data and conclude that the reentry of the so called “money on the sidelines” held by retail and institutional investors not to mention the inevitable so called “rotation out of bonds and into stocks” will help drive the next leg higher in stocks. My only rebuttal to this point is the following. If the average investor has not been lured out of bonds and/or cash into this hot mess of a stock market for the last nine years now, why exactly are they going to decide to make the plunge now.

Instead, my concern associated with this data remains the following. If you already have a relentless seller of stocks in the form of the everyday investor, what exactly happens when the remaining buyer of stocks (NYSEARCA:VOO), namely central banks and/or corporations via stock buybacks, not only start selling but simply stop buying, particularly when markets are at all-time highs at near record high valuations? It doesn’t matter if corporate profits are at $100, $150, or $200 per share on the S&P 500 Index, at a minimum it’s likely to result in some increasingly unpleasant volatility if not quite a bit more.

The Bottom Line

These are just a few of the many downside risks that stock investors should be considering as they continue through 2018 and beyond. Stock investing is not supposed to be easy. And if you feel like it is easy based off of what you may have experienced over the last few years, know that this has been a monetary morphine mirage induced by policy makers seeking to resuscitate a global financial system from a near catastrophic trauma roughly a decade ago. But just as it is unknown how a patient will respond when they finally awaken from a prolonged comatose state, so too is it generally unknown how the stock market will behave as it is gradually removed from life support and left to stand on its own for the first time in more than a decade. The expectations are now extraordinarily high as implied by corporate earnings growth, but the reality for the markets is likely to be something altogether different. Instead of expecting great things, the prudent investor is much better served to expect the unexpected from here.

How to expect the unexpected in your portfolio? Avoid being excessive in your stock allocations, be sensitive to valuation and favor value over growth, tilt toward defensive allocations with greater earnings predictability over more higher beta cyclical names, take profits and raise cash when the opportunity presents itself, and don’t overlook the benefits of owning other asset class categories such as long-term U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) just to name a few.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.