Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (4/27/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, April 27.

Cramer started the show by saying the market lacks clarity. "This market has morphed into a totally hate-able beast, not a bear, but certainly not a bull," he added. He advised waiting for buying opportunities on weakness of high quality stocks. With that, he discussed the game plan for the week.

Monday

Earnings: Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

Allergan has been disappointing for the last few quarters. Cramer hopes this quarter can turn things around for them.

McDonald's, on the other hand, is a well-run company. The stock is in a sweet-spot and yet in no man's land. "I just wish it yielded more than 2.5%, which isn't enough to attract investors who really want income and protection from the selling," he added.

Tuesday

Earnings: BP (NYSE:BP), Under Armour (NYSE:UA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Merck (NYSE:MRK)

Cramer expects good numbers from BP, just like its counterpart Chevron which had rallied after earnings. Under Armour is pulling itself out of the slump slowly. "I think it's a longer term turn, but maybe you can buy some before the quarter and some after," said Cramer.

The big daddy - Apple reports on Tuesday after the close. Cramer thinks the current quarter will be weak for Apple but the return on capital will be good. "If you can stomach a shortfall for an already cheap stock, this might be exactly the kind of thing you'd want to own during a downturn. The fainthearted may not be able to handle the rollercoaster between the weak quarter and the strong buyback," he said.

Cramer expects good numbers from Merck too.

Wednesday

Earnings: Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Clorox is a buy before the earnings report. "Lots of people have been waiting for this one to pull back to safer levels from much higher levels where it was, and that's exactly what's occurred over the last couple weeks. Clorox is the highest quality consumer packaged goods stock that happened to slip last quarter," said Cramer.

Kraft Heinz will be a tricky earnings report. The stock yields 4% but no other company wants to sell themselves to Kraft Heinz. Still, the risk-reward is good.

Thursday

Earnings: DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP)

Avoid DowDuPont if the tariffs become a reality. CEO Ed Breen is, however, unlocking value. "May 1 deadline to see what countries are going to get dinged by tariffs is going to be more important to this stock than its actual quarter two days later. Let's wait and see what happens before we pull the trigger," said Cramer. His trust owns the stock.

Friday

Non-farm payrolls number and Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) earnings.

The non-farm payroll report will give an important statistic. If hiring is increasing, the slowdown fears will calm down.

Cramer forecasts a down quarter for Newell Brands. The company is selling some of its weaker assets and is making changes to the board. One can initiate a small position before going into the quarter and wait for more information on asset sales before buying more.

Trade war with China

What happens if a trade war takes place? If that happens, Apple and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have the most to lose. Even as Trump aides prepare to go to China and with Trump tweeting about how Chinese President Xi Jinping is his "good friend", it is still be wrong to think the issue is behind us, according to Cramer.

China is the biggest trade partner for the US and one cannot crack down on China without hurting the American economy. Imposing tariffs worth $100B on Chinese imports will hurt both investors and consumers. "Basically, we can slap a big tax on a couple of important types of technology that could ultimately hurt Apple. Or, we can hit a huge basket of consumer goods — a Walmart tariff," said Cramer.

With 20% of Apple's business coming from China, it is the most vulnerable. Tariffs on electronic goods will raise the cost of cellphones, computers and other components. This could hurt Apple's supply chain. If Apple passes this cost on to consumers, a $1,000 cellphone could cost $1,200.

Until there is clarity on the trade issue, both Apple and Walmart stocks will be under pressure.

CEO interview - Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

The stock of Briggs & Stratton went down 11% on a small revenue miss and lowered guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Todd Teske to hear what lies ahead.

Teske said the problems in the quarter were due to one-time issues which led to lowering of guidance. Investors are reacting purely to guidance, but he said the company fundamentals remain strong.

The main issues in the quarter were with inventory as the Craftsman brand is coming to Lowe's later this year. This has led to suppliers leaning out their inventories till they figure things out. By the end of the year, inventory issues will be worked out as Briggs powers a lot of Craftsman products.

The company has cash and remains committed to its acquisition, dividends and buyback strategy. "There's some tailwinds that we start to see coming down the pipe with housing and that sort of thing, so there's a lot to be optimistic about. It's just you get into one of these quarters where things didn't quite work out in terms of the guidance that we had to give," he concluded.

CEO interview - Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene had a good quarter of earnings and revenue growth. They lowered their guidance and initiated a $2.6B stock offering. Cramer interviewed CEO Michael Neidorff to find out what lies ahead.

Neidorff said that Centene provides a lot of services to government-sponsored health programs. As Medicaid and Medicare continue to grow, there will be a need for new products and services for them. "We're going to have probably a $65B run rate when this thing all gets closed, up from $48B last year. You either grow or get paid a whole lot more for staying the same. And we want to grow," he said.

The company's deal with Fidelis is also on track, but regulators need more time to finalize it. Centene is also taking a leadership role in bringing drug prices down. He expects this year's mid-term elections to stabilize the healthcare industry.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY): The market is being tough on pharma. Hold with caution.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG): It's a consistent good company which will rest till the market recovers.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG): The company is facing headwinds.

Should one reposition from the FANG stocks? Cramer said one can move to a domestic stock to avoid getting hurt by a trade war.

