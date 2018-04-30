Netflix And Deal

When Netflix (NFLX) priced a $1.9B junk bond deal early last week, it got me pondering the companies with the largest equity market capitalizations in the high yield corporate debt space. After all, you do not often see company's with a $135B market cap issuing high yield debt. While the equity market is painting a rosy outlook for the internet entertainment and digital content company, the outlook from the rating agencies and bond market is less optimistic. Netflix's new ten-year debt carried a 5.875% coupon, a 291bp spread over Treasuries at issuance. The interest cost on Netflix's debt is roughly 2% higher than where high quality, low levered A-rated companies issue debt in today's market.

When we look at the companies in the high yield corporate bond market (HYG, JNK) with the largest equity market caps, Netflix certainly stands out. It is nearly twice as large from a capitalization perspective as the next largest junk-rated company, Charter Communications (CHTR). Charter also has access to senior secured debt with investment grade ratings that lowers its overall interest cost.

In looking at this list, the tech flavor is unique. In additional to Netflix, two semiconductor companies - Micron (MU) and NXP (NXPI) - populate the list. Data storage REIT Equinix (EQIX) also is in the top ten. Even Nokia (NOK), one of the vanguards of the last tech boom, is back on this list. Throw in Tesla (TSLA), a disruptive Silicon Valley-based automotive and renewal energy company, and the list has a decidedly new economy feel. Historically, the tech space has not operated with much leverage given the shorter life cycles inherent in the industry.

There is always an idiosyncratic element in looking at a small subset of companies at the top of a list, but the tech flavor is worth pondering. Equity markets are giving these companies large valuations. In the case of Netflix and Tesla, rating agencies are wary about continued negative free cash flow and high leverage. Bond markets are assigning a credit risk premium to gauge the ability of these company's to repay debt. Shareholders, though, have already baked in tremendous growth and healthy operating cash flow into these share prices. Is the tech flavor on this list a function of over-valuation of companies in the tech sector? The bond market's view of these tech companies is worth pondering for tech-focused equity investors.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.