Stuck In Neutral: Starbucks Is A Buy On APAC Growth

I think shares are worth ~$65, and I think the intrinsic value of the company could compound at 6-8% per year.

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have bounced between $53 to $63 dollars over the last year and a half. Shares are trading within a dollar of the share price as the company traded at in September of 2015. The company recently posted Q2’18 earnings that largely pleased investors, only to see the stock basically trade down to its pre-earnings price.

That being said, I believe the current share price provides a relatively decent entry point for long-term oriented investors. Although I do not find the current valuation particularly cheap, I think Starbucks’ long-term growth driven by expansion in Asia-Pacific will provide investors with solid long-term returns of ~6-8% per annum. Let’s take a look at the dynamics driving Starbucks in its different geographic regions.

US Growth – New Stores Still Solid, Comps Mediocre

The US has long been the driver behind Starbucks’ incredible earnings and revenue growth. Total revenue in the segment jumped 8% y/y to $4 billion driven by the opening of 187 net new stores. Comp sales grew only 2% y/y, and I do find this trend somewhat troubling, especially because 100 basis points of the comp growth was driven by food sales, which come at a lower margin.

What I see in the US is a tale of two Starbucks – the one that can continue to grow by adding stores, and the Starbucks that initially focused on urban areas that may be seeing comps stall as they lose share to Third Wave roasters. Coffee stores have always competed against Starbucks, but I believe many cities in the US are finally seeing roasters that generally serve a superior product to Starbucks at a competitive price. Starbucks’ Blonde espresso is an explicit omission that consumers are migrating towards coffee that has a lighter roast profile. In my view, Starbucks will do fine with consumers that value its consistency and speed via mobile ordering. However, I believe, at the margin, Starbucks will struggle to drive beverage comps in many urban environments.

That being said, there are a lot of people in the United States that love Starbucks’ coffee, and 3rd wave coffee roasters are not springing up in every town across the country. In these less coffee-obsessed cities, I believe Starbucks comps will continue to perform well in these markets as the company focuses on new ways to leverage its app to drive traffic. In urban markets, I think Starbucks will struggle to grow beverage comps, but it may see an increase in food comps.

Net-net, I believe Starbucks will be able to continue its 20%+ operating margin in the US. Comps will be okay, but I think achieving 5-6% comp growth without making a product to compete against 3rd wave roasters will be nearly impossible.

Importantly, Starbucks continues to have the ability to grow its store base. I believe they do store growth in a strategic and methodical way.

Fortunately for shareholders, Starbucks will also continue to capture the majority of the profit pool in the US. I find it interesting that investors so greatly cherish the capital light, high ROIC franchise model, even though it ends up leading to a lower reinvestment runway. Starbucks agrees with this view, noting on its latest earnings call:

“And just to remind you, we see three to four times the cash flow and overall profit in a company-owned store in the U.S. than we do the average licensed store. And that's just because of the royalty structure and what you have to share with the licensee. Those are wonderful stores and we like those licensed relationships, but we also want to own where we can own 100% of the cash flows and drive the financial returns that we want.” CEO Kevin Johnson

APAC – The Real Growth Driver

Starbucks made a huge investment in China, acquiring its East China JV for $1.3 billion in July of 2017. Like the US, Starbucks believes strongly in the value of owning the real estate and the whole profit pool in China. As a result, Starbucks took a near-term operating margin hit in order to maximize long-term results. In Q2, operating margin declined about 570 basis points y/y to 17.2%. Yet, revenue was up 54% y/y driving total operating income to increase about 16%. Most importantly, store openings accelerated, with the company adding 216 net new stores in Q2 on top of last year’s 187.

Comps in APAC weren’t great, up 3% y/y, though some of this is likely the result of the continued integration of the East China operations. The story here is not about a quarter of comps or results, however. It is about the long-term potential growth of the market. Remember, Starbucks is selling an addictive product in a country that has an annual coffee consumption rate of half a cup per year relative to US consumption of 300 cups per year. The middle class in China that could purchase cups of Starbucks will be about double the population of the entire US. The opportunity is huge, and in a few weeks, we will have an analyst day from Starbucks focusing exclusively on China.

All told, I believe this business will eventually be worth close to what the US is today. That could lead to share price upside of around 50% alone.

Channel Development – M&A Opportunities Abound

Channel development, especially the CPG business, could be an interesting area of growth for Starbucks. This segment is incredibly profitable, with an operating margin of 43% on $500 million in sales in Q2. However, revenue grew only 8% y/y, which is why I believe Starbucks could look for some M&A in this sector. Companies like La Colombe are building very successful draft latte ready-to-drink products, and I think Starbucks could evaluate an acquisition of a company like La Colombe that it could materially expand with ready-to-drink product while also acquiring a premier 3rd wave roaster.

Overall, I believe shares are worth $65

Per a discounted cash flow analysis, I believe shares of Starbucks are currently worth about $65. However, as I have noted in the past about companies like Visa (NYSE:V), Starbucks’ intrinsic value is growing annually, so that $65 today could be $70 next year. The company is returning cash to shareholders via growing dividend and growing buyback program while also possessing high internal and external investment opportunities with high returns on invested capital. Starbucks is a wonderfully run company, and though its core products do not appeal to me, I believe the appeal is widespread across the US and APAC. The company will continue to grow for the foreseeable future. I may consider initiating a small position in this price range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.