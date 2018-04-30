Amazon: Why It Looks Like A (Potentially Major) Top

With all of tech perhaps tired, I therefore look at AMZN as unduly risky both in view of frothy analyst sentiment (technically) as well as fundamentally (valuation).

Yet e-commerce trends show certain weaknesses, Alexa-enabled devices have unknown sales and profitability, and AWS has lots of competition and competitive threats.

Background - Sentiment gets toppy

Quiet bull markets are great. Amazon.com (AMZN) is the opposite now. When an icon such as AMZN now accelerates after a huge run, accompanied by massive, one-sided cheerleading from the Street, and some warts begin to become visible, history suggests that it is too late to buy the name.

This point of view doesn't mean that one should short it or that a crash is coming. Sometimes the points made in an article are more nuanced, but may still be worth an investor's time, especially for such a prominent, interesting and complex story as AMZN.

The Apple (AAPL) frenzy of six years ago is one that reminds me of AMZN right now.

In H2 2011, AAPL introduced Siri, Steve Jobs passed away, and to general surprise, the stock, surging since March 2009, got hotter. By Q1 2012, AAPL led the NASDAQ to a record number of consecutive up weeks, more than was seen even in the '90s Tech bubble. What happened next? By spring, the general market (SPY) began to fade, but AAPL kept surging on good news - a dividend, buybacks and booming iPad 2 sales - and a lot of pumping from the Street, including, prominently, Jim Cramer. The stock peaked at $90 (split-adjusted), sold off sharply, went on a summertime tear, peaked around $100, then collapsed to the $50s. When AAPL was peaking in the summer, the frenzy was so great that it was all AAPL all the time on CNBC and in the rest of the media. No matter whether one traded out of AAPL at $90 or $100, one had the chance to buy AAPL at $90 as late as the second quarter of 2016. Since AAPL hit $90 almost exactly six years ago, it has underperformed a rising SPY by about 2 points per year.

Something similar at best could be going on with AMZN right now: great company, great story, but a toppy stock that could be feeling too much love. As documented on the AAPL-oriented Braeburn Forum at the time, I actually sold a huge stake in AAPL around $90-91, and when it resurged in the summer to new highs, began exhorting fellow Braeburnites to also sell. Shortly thereafter, I began contributing to Seeking Alpha; AAPL was already down so much, it was, I felt, too late to sell (and too early to safely buy). The problem was that the over-bullish 2012 buying panic was overlooking some negatives, which were hoving into view in 2013. The same set-up is visible here.

Exhibit 1:

The Street celebrates... a good quarter

AMZN bulls don't care for more than a day (or at most two days) when it misses on earnings. Why should they care if, for a change, costs in a single quarter don't grow quite as fast as sales? Why should earnings not matter when they are weak, but matter hugely when they improve? Hmmm...

Here is a sampling of the unusually thorough review of analyst comments that Bloomberg News provided; followed by my comment on each quote; emphasis added in the analyst comments:

Goldman Sachs (GS), Heath Terry "We are in the sweet spot between Amazon investment cycles where new fulfillment/data centers are driving accelerating revenue growth while incremental capacity utilization is driving margin expansion." "Higher level, we still remain in the early stages of the shift of compute to the cloud and the transition of traditional retail online and, in our opinion, the market is underestimating the long-term financial benefit of both to Amazon." Maintains buy rating and raises price target to $2,000 from $1,825.

My comment: This from the company that was calling for $200 per barrel when crude oil was peaking about $130, then above $140 in 2008. Instead, oil collapsed 50%, collapsed another 50%, then fell some more in only about six months. As Cole Porter had Kate warble: be wary, oh, be wary.

I question the "sweet spot" concept given negative FCF, and I am skeptical about e-commerce still being in an early stage. Even how much growth is left in cloud computing before it becomes commoditized is unclear.

Next:

Loup Ventures, Gene Munster "Recall that from time-to-time Amazon will flex its gross margins to remind investors of the model's leverage potential. Going forward we expect margins to dip lower as the company continues its aggressive investment pace into fulfillment, lower AWS pricing and content."

My comment: From time to time AMZN will make some money? Feh. Once a company gets very large, it's a target for competitors ranging from large to small. If it can't make money when it's large and dominant, maybe it lacks as much of a competitive advantage as the bulls think. Who wants to be an owner of a business at a wild valuation that continually sees lower profit margins, only getting higher margins every now and then (in the best global economy in a decade)?

Next:

Morgan Stanley (MS), Brian Nowak "Amazon's results showcased its strong top-line momentum as 1Q revenue was roughly in line with us and the top-end of 2Q revenue guide was ~2 percent ($1 billion) higher than us."

My comment: an in-line quarter on sales and the stock soars intra-day to an all-time high? Wow.

One more, with a cautionary point buried amidst the praise:

Bank of America, Justin Post "While certain 1Q revenues and margins clearly benefited from some accounting changes, the quarter was a nice reminder of the inherent margin power of the business."

I'll leave it to the bean-counters to measure the effect of accounting changes (and currency shifts).

OK, basically everyone is all in. Price targets that have been raised steadily - and rapidly - for quite some time just have to be raised again, because a stock's reach should exceed its grasp, or what's an analyst good for? (Sarcasm alert).

Who is left to persuade to buy at this valuation?

Thus valuation may finally matter...

AMZN may have entered the Cisco (CSCO) 1999-2000 (over)valuation phase

The CSCO bulls in 1999 and 2000 (and 1998) said: ignore the 150X P/E, because the Internet was going to have exponential growth and CSCO was powering it, and the bulls had the many years of a vertical stock chart to "prove" that valuation no longer mattered. The chart is now in my view AMZN bulls "best" retort to valuation questions.

In the best global economy since the Great Recession (i.e., just like 1999-2000), AMZN showed EPS over the past four quarters of $7.90. At Friday's closing price of $1,573, that's a 200X P/E: very much like CSCO as it was ascending into levels so insane that it promptly fell 50%, then another 50%, then another 60%. In only 2 1/2 years, CSCO was down 90%, yet the bulls were right: the Internet never ceased booming, and CSCO continued to power it.

Analysts ran with good sales and a modest margin upside surprise from AMZN - easily done by AMZN if it wants - and raised their consensus 2021 EPS target from $39+ to $44.56 (E-Trade data as of Sunday) - an aggressive increase. Revenues for 2021 are now projected to be $413 B. For US companies, that would put AMZN second to Walmart (WMT), projected at $556 B in revenues for the same year (ends Jan. 2022). Assuming no share buybacks at AMZN, I project 530 MM diluted shares outstanding in 2021. If we assume $45 EPS and 530 MM shares, profits would be $24 B. That implies a doubling of profit margins to 5.8%, which is reasonable - but could be peak.

What may no longer be reasonable is the projected P/E. Those margins will be very attractive to the next disruptors, which will aim at AMZN (large and small, many are now targeting AMZN's profits as their opportunity).

AMZN is trading at 35X projected 2021 EPS. If we imagine ourselves in March 2022, a normal trailing market P/E for SPY would be about 17.5X. If AMZN reaches current 2021 EPS projections, it would be doing well to trade at 2X the market multiple, or 35X. Which simply gets us to the current stock price. With no dividends expected. And I think these are upside targets both for EPS and for P/E, and they lead to a lower current fair value price. Meaning, over time, I propose that AMZN will continue to thrive, but its stock price now has major valuation headwinds.

Since AMZN does an amazing job in presenting its positives, and the Street takes that ball and runs endlessly with it now, I present some caveats. These are based on its earnings report. Details are taken from that, from its slide show, the conference call, and the Q1 10-Q. Overall, I like the company a lot, but:

There are some warts on AMZN's face

International may be a mess, not a growth area

Operating loss in this segment was $622 MM, up from a $481 MM loss in Q1 2017.

It's no longer credible to blame the build-out in India for this result (if it ever was).

Growth in AMZN's online sales is slowing

The yoy growth in online sales was 16% in Q1 2017, 22% in Q3 2017, 17% in Q4 2017, and only 13% this past quarter when adjusting for foreign exchange fluctuations. Note this reporting segment is different from third-party sales services, or Fulfillment by Amazon/FBA. That is showing rapid growth of 39% yoy, but is not accelerating, and the dollar volume of them that AMZN reports is only 1/3 that of its core e-commerce division.

This slowing trend in a strong economy raises questions about AMZN's P/E.

Worsening, and negative, free cash flow (most comprehensive measure)

FCF minus both finance lease repayments and assets acquired under capital leases has dropped for at least four consecutive quarters. This metric was $3.3 B in Q1 2017 and was -$3.0 B last quarter. It was also negative and dropping the prior two quarters. (See either the earnings report or slide 5 of the presentation).

Cash flow without those subtractions has also dropped substantially.

This decline has certain implications. I would say that investment is great, but it's a sunk cost, and all things held equal, growth with FCF is better.

The AAPL model is superior: high ratio of earnings to FCF (close to 100% conversion). The AMZN model is what one sees in typically lower P/E businesses performing more commodity services, such as infrastructure as a platform.

Uncertain commercial value for Alexa

In the conference call, the group-think mega-bullishness on AMZN may have had one (partial?) skeptic, Gregory Melich, who asked:

... there's a lot of Alexa mentioning in the release. Could you give us some uptake on the importance of Alexa and basically voice commerce...?

This was probably the only question that did not get a good answer, with the respondent merely saying that he thought Alexa creates "a lot of value in the home," allowing customers to access Amazon products better "over time."

So we don't know how to put sales of, and direct profits from, Alexa-enabled devices into a proper context in terms of AMZN's valuation.

Why are analysts falling all over themselves to recommend this stock, with accelerating price targets, when there is so much about AMZN we do not know?

Growth of advertising and growth of third-party sales (Fulfillment by Amazon)

AMZN has been growing sales of products made by other companies, which in the US are generally exempt from sales taxes. It also has a growing business in what it calls advertising, which it describes this way in the conference call:

It's now a multi-billion-dollar program and growing very quickly. Our main goal here is to help customers discover new brands and products. So we show the sponsored products, we're trying to show people things they had maybe wouldn't have seen otherwise in their normal search results.

What AMZN calls advertising appears to just be vendor/partner rebates (call them what you will), not true advertising as we think of it and as Facebook (FB) does in its core business. AMZN acts here as a bulletin board, billing agent, contact center for the customer if there is a problem, and a contract shipper if that's agreed with the merchant.

There are risks and issues in this strategy of slowing e-commerce growth, partly offset by fast FBA growth. One is that the president of the US wants third-party e-commerce sales to be subject to sales tax, and he's not alone. The second is that this looks to be an easy-entry business. A third is this: why isn't AMZN using this digital equivalent of shelf space to sell more of its own merchandise? It has lots of its own stuff to sell, ranging from electronic gizmos to branded apparel to Whole Foods products to AMZN's in-warehouse products. Why isn't AMZN promoting its own stuff? If it's all because of the sales tax exemption for FBA, that's a thin reed for investors to rely on in my view.

Finally, "best economy since..." news stories make me think of...

Cyclicality

AMZN's two core businesses, online retail and outsourced web services ("AWS"), are cyclical, especially the former. We have some data on the growth rates of online retailing from the government, which has been tracking what it calls non-store retailing. What this shows via FRED data is that in both the mild 2001 recession and the Great Recession, growth rate of e-commerce went negative (Click on Edit Graph, then on "Percent Change from Year Ago" to best see this).

So, a key risk to AMZN is probably that the economies it serves fail to meet its expectations and those of investors.

Risks

AMZN provides a listing of risks to investors in its stock in its regulatory filings. They are much more comprehensive than the points raised here.

There is no risk to not owning AMZN, especially at this valuation. I have no FOMO (fear of missing out) at current valuations and extended chart pattern.

Comments on (over)valuation; comparison to AAPL

Several months ago, AMZN was reported to actually be able to follow through on its promise to open an Amazon Go store, upon learning of which I rejoined the group of bulls on the stock. This, and other developments such as Alexa's quality and apparent sales trends, showed me that AMZN should be viewed first as a tech company and secondarily as a retailer. That changed my perception of the stock's valuation. I am willing to play the tech stock momentum game - a fun one when one wins but a risky one - with AMZN, and have done so more than once with it since then. But for me, it's a game that requires booking profits. Of course, your opinion may differ, even at AMZN's current price.

To repeat a point made above, AAPL at its peaks in 2012 has lagged a rising SPY since then.

How should we value AWS and the other tech parts of AMZN, including the potential of its drones?

There is no easy answer, and this is part of the fascination of AMZN.

Strong, emerging smaller or mid-size tech companies go through tremendous growth spurts. But one has to look at profit margins as well as growth rates, which for AWS and the rest of AMZN's tech-based business are far below those of Microsoft (MSFT) or Oracle (ORCL) in the '90s. AMZN has to spend heavily to stay ahead of the crowd with AWS. Even AAPL, with 38% or greater margins and low capital spending needs relative to sales, has much higher net profit margins than AMZN's tech business. So while AMZN is growing its tech business very fast, low margins "should" weigh its P/E down. And we cannot know when its Cloud business become mature until it is happening. To pretend to know for sure when that will occur is difficult.

AWS showed sales of $5.4 B last quarter. As I understand it, its "true" sales should include the fair value of the services it provides to AMZN's retail division, but it's simpler to stick with AMZN's stated numbers; otherwise we would have to restate the e-commerce numbers downward by the same amount we raise AWS's numbers, and we have no hard data to allow us to make these adjustments. So let's call AWS a $25 B sales company, with operating (not net) profit margins of 25%. That produces gross profits of $6.25 B. Meanwhile, maybe one of these years AAPL will release Apple Watch sales. I expect they are headed for $25 B, at about 35% gross margins. Yet AMZN now has the same market cap as AAPL, or higher, net of AAPL's excess cash. More fact-based, per the 10-K in FY 2017, the Mac line generated $26 B in sales, certainly with healthy margins and minimal spending by AAPL on capital goods. AAPL's booming services sales were $30 B, up 23% yoy - a much faster growth rate than AMZN's online sales have been growing as of Q1 (13% yoy growth ex-currency).

If AAPL were to spin off Services, AirPods and Apple Watch, it might have a $50 B sales, highly profitable company with very high conversion of earnings to FCF, and with very high growth rates.

Since AWS subsidizes AMZN's e-commerce by bearing the IT costs, it's possible to view AMZN's valuation as entirely due to its tech division, with e-commerce as a break-even or worse division. Using that logic:

Would that mean that this potential spin-off should have the same valuation as AMZN, i.e. is it worth all of AAPL?

In other words, is AAPL's iPhone, iPad and Mac business receiving a zero valuation?

This sort of analysis, directed at AMZN's stock price and valuation, asks readers to think if AMZN investors have assumed perfection for years to come. It does not say that AAPL is dirt cheap; it is not - though I think it's the best large cap tech value from a risk:reward standpoint for patient investors.

Summary - when tech greatness is not enough to justify a stock price

By analogy with CSCO in 2000, gold (GLD) in 2011 and AAPL in 2012, the AMZN top is in or will soon be. The main cause if that is the case: too much momentum-fueled investing strategies in what is again a tech-besotted market. I'm grateful that I was lucky enough to float along on the mighty Amazon a few times since the stock was around $800 beginning 17 months ago. In that period, it has gained almost $400 B in market cap, and it was not cheap to begin with. So I think of it as similar to gambling in biotechs in 2014-5, where risks were high, there were lots of exciting things happening, and it was easy to conceive of a bright future for XYZ large cap or junior stock. The big difference in my experience is to gamble less as the Fed tightens more. The more the Fed tightens, the more I go to zero gambling in the markets.

A final danger sign:

In the past couple of weeks, traders piled into AMZN while they piled out of traditional tech canaries in the coal mine - the Applied Materials (AMAT) of the world. AMZN is not a safe haven in any way.

Thus, for all the reasons mentioned above, I propose the concept that AMZN investors, or potential investors, may not wish to think about tolerance for risk, investment time frame and goals, and similar considerations; good luck to all with this highly unique investment story.

Note: I don't short stocks or buy puts, don't work with any other investor, don't provide investment advice (just facts and analysis), and congratulate long-term winners in AMZN, who (amongst others) may wish to hold "forever." Note also that in trying not to make this article too long, there was no possibility of covering all positive and negatives in this very large, complex company (Just the drone story is worth a lot of discussion). Thanks for reading, and feel free to contribute your thoughts on what you see as most important to AMZN's stock and where you may see it trading going forward.

