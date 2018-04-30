General Motors And Ford Envisage A Strong Chinese Market Presence

President Xi Jinping’s speech at the Boao Forum (11 April), China’s version of the Davos Conference on Hainan Island off the coast of Southern China, outlined yet again Xi’s vision for opening Chinese markets to foreign investment. In the automobile sector, the speech fell far short of ending the 50-50 ownership requirement, though it did offer a future expiration to the arrangement by 2020 for commercial vehicles and for all others by 2022. For electric cars, the ownership requirement ends this year. Current tariffs on imported vehicles, now fixed at 25%, would be reduced without any specificity as to how much or by when. Tesla (TSLA) would greatly benefit from lower import tariffs on cars it supplies to the Chinese market from its Fremont, California, manufacturing facility. Tesla was long been in negotiations for a facility in Shanghai, but has to-date balked at forming a Chinese partnership to produce the company’s electric car lineup.

Established car manufacturers like Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Toyota (TM), General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) have already said they planned to keep their JV arrangement in place. The companies have moved both production and parts supply chains to China. Further, foreign auto companies have found making cars for Chinese markets surprisingly profitable.

GM’s current arrangement with its Chinese partner SAIC runs through 2051, while Ford’s partnership with Chang’an runs through 2027. On the surface, these JV arrangements do give the appearance of allowing Chinese planners to leapfrog the many technical hurdles of fielding advanced automobiles from home-grown sources. Foreign auto companies provide half of the investment capital for factories and supply chains. Importantly, foreign companies supply all of the intangible investments, like technology, knowhow and branding. For compensation, they lay claim to only half of the earnings from the project. For electric cars, batteries must be sourced in China to qualify for government subsidies of up to $9,000. Foreign electric car manufacturers continue to set up their supply chains on Chinese soil while scrambling to meet new government mandates that will require manufacturers to field a volume of 3% to 4% of their car lineup in the EV space, which includes plug-in hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles, by the end of 2019. That requirement increases to 4% to 5% by 2020. These EV vehicles will generate 10% credits in 2019 and 12% in 2020. Manufacturers that fail to meet the EV mandate will be required to purchase credits from conforming manufacturers. The need to meet such government mandates around electric car production will likely keep the JV paradigm in place for the foreseeable future.

That said, there should be little question regarding the lure of the Chinese car market, now the largest market with the biggest growth potential of any market on the planet. Chinese consumers registered 24 million vehicles through the end of 2017, or just over 30% of the 79.9 million global registrations for the year. This compares with 17.5 million for the US, a record year for US sales, just under 22% of the global total. For Japan, car registrations through the end of 2017 numbered 5.2 million units, or about 0.7% of the overall total. For the EU, car registrations for the period came to 18 million units, or just under 23% of the total. And unlike the US or Japanese or EU markets, the Chinese market is far from mature. Sustainable growth estimates project out 30 million units through the next decade.

Figure 1: GM against the S&P 500

Through the end of 2017, GM held a 14.3% market share in China, selling 4.04 million vehicles over the period through its JV operations in the country. With a worldwide total of 9.6 million cars sold over the period, GM’s China market sales accounted for 42% of the company’s total sales, its largest geographical segment. The company’s US sales came to 31.3% of worldwide sales or 3.0 million vehicles for the period. GM’s equity income in its China JV holdings came to $2.13 billion, while the company’s non-consolidated Chinese affiliate equity positions came to $91 billion through the end of 2017. GM’s non-consolidated affiliates are engaged in various stages of development, production and marketing of cars and commercial vehicles, crossovers and auto parts. Through the end of 2017, these affiliations produced operating cash flows of $2.3 billion, of which 40% of the resulting cash flow came from auto sales while 29% came from auto parts. GM collects income on all of these sources.

Through the end of March, the Chinese market sold 6.7 million units in the first three months of 2018 for an annualized total of 26.8 million units — an increase of just under 12% YOY if the pace continues. GM sold 986 thousand units for the period, an 8% increase YOY. Cadillac, Chevrolet and Chinese-made Baojun passenger cars and SUVs provided much of the 18% growth during the quarter. Commercial vehicle sales were largely flat. Sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles in China made up 47% of total car and light truck sales worldwide for the period. GM’s SAIC produced 1.1 million cars for export, including Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet models, an increase of over 7% YOY. In 2017, 14% of these export models supplied US markets. Net income from GM China came to $1.2 billion for the 1st quarter. Equity income came to $648 million, about 13% above its 2017 pace.

Figure 2: Ford against the S&P 500

Through the end of the 1st quarter 2018, Ford revenue from its worldwide automotive segments came to $1.7 billion of which $1.9 billion was derived from North America. A combined $203 million loss came from the company’s remaining geographic markets, with most of the loss coming from a $119 million deficit attributable to the company’s China holdings for the period. The China loss derives almost exclusively from engineering costs incurred as a result of a major face lift of the company’s automotive offerings that will feature 16 new products coming online in the Chinese market by late summer. Another 34 new vehicles are planned by 2025, including the hybrid plug-in Mondeo Energi PHEV and the Ford Ranger Wildtrak which were recently showcased at the Beijing Motor Show that began last week. With 50 new vehicles planned for the Chinese market through 2025, Ford is clearly sending the signal that China is firmly ensconced in the company’s short- and long-term planning. Meanwhile, current losses in China were partially offset by equity income from its JV holdings which came to $138 million.

Ford made news last week by announcing it would largely cease production of passenger sedans in the North American market. The company will concentrate on the more profitable utility, truck and commercial vehicles, augmented in part by electric and alternative powered engines to meet ongoing CAFÉ standards. By 2022, the company projects to reduce its sales, engineering, marketing and other costs by $11.5 billion on top of already identified cost savings of $4 billion outlined in October 2017 as the company's passenger car production capacity shifts decidedly abroad. During the time frame, Ford will offer just two cars for the North American market, the Mustang and a SUV variant of the Focus. The remaining iterations of the Focus will be made either in China or Germany. The company will also exit non-performing markets in Europe and South America with the goal of meeting an 8% worldwide profit margin target by 2020, two years earlier than previously announced in October of last year. North American profit margins are expected to hit 10% by 2020. Profit margins slid last year in North America to 7.8% from 8.9% YOY due mainly to rising commodity costs, particularly steel and aluminum. Ford's China market is projected to hit the company's 8% profit margin by mid-next year. A 16-model barrage of new models by the 3rd quarter will certainly help the effort.

The Chinese market remains the primary focus of both GM and Ford. Rather than the JV format creating a headwind to company growth, the format will likely remain a primary base of operations in a country where consumer-based markets are as puerile in their current developmental stage as is consumer spending which continues to come online with all the potential for growth to propel car sales to the 30 million unit level over the next decade. China is GM’s biggest market without question for the foreseeable future. With most western markets long ago reaching maturity, China presents one of the last major growth markets on the planet. Ford has committed itself to an ambitious plan of releasing 50 new vehicles by 2025. A growing portion of that production will be in the EV space, by government mandate. Little wonder that EV cars remain such a small percentage of sales in many western markets or that electric cars are scarcely seen outside US markets that actively promote zero emission vehicles. The Trump administration appears likely to continue its plan to loosen its regulatory touch as the US fleet morphs into one of the least fuel-efficient vehicular mixes in the world. The fact has already set the stage for a legal showdown between California, 13 other states and the District of Columbia and Washington over zero emission vehicle rules. The group accounts for about 30% of all car registries in the country through the end of 2017. Ironically, China’s regulatory touch appears headed in a very different direction.

Ford’s plan to abandon the production of the passenger sedan in its dominant North American market is telling as the solidification of the US fleet mix around the highly profitable SUVs, light trucks and crossovers and an ever-shrinking share of low-margin passenger sedans becomes all the more entrenched. The company apparently plans to back-fill US demand in the passenger sedan space on an as-needed basis by importing vehicles from of all places - China. Not likely a result the Trump administration had in mind.

