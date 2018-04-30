Not A Venti Quarter At Starbucks

I invest only for the long-term, and am most interested in companies that will increase the dividend in the future. This will give me a stable source of dividend income that will allow me to become financially independent. This article will give many reasons why Starbucks will continue to earn a place in my dividend growth portfolio. I will also highlight some negative signs that could signal future weakness for this company.

Fundamentals

Over the last 5 years Starbucks has achieved a dividend growth rate of 23.68%, while the 4 -year average payout ratio is a respectable 41.60%. The current dividend yield is 2.02%. Morningstar believes Starbucks can maintain a 50%- plus dividend payout ratio over the next decade, which should result in mid-teens annual dividend growth rate.

The Company said they expect Second Quarter FY18 EPS of $2.48 to $2.53 vs. $2.49 consensus and $2.48-$2.52 prior guidance. During the same quarter comparable sales rose globally 2 percent. They also reiterated guidance will fall in the low end of the range previously given of 3% to 5%.

Growth is Well Diversified

First Quarter of Fiscal 2018 saw 2 percent growth world wide in same store sales. Notable is a 6 percent increase from China, while U.S. saw a 2 percent increase in same store sales during this period. The company opened 700 net new stores globally, with a total store count of 28,039 over 76 markets.



Graph provided by (Statista)

Outstanding Brand Recognition

Starbucks is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. The company was rated number 60 by the Interbrand list of global brands for 2017, a 16 percent increase over the previous year. The chart below shows the amazing growth the brand has had since 2000.

Graph provided by (Interbrand)

Business Moat

Starbucks has an interesting business moat- with both good and bad points, but overall they have succeeded at creating a large competitive advantage in the restaurant sector. The good- Starbucks is universally recognizable, and commands premium prices from consumers. From the circular mermaid logo to the singular grande, venti sizes, Starbucks does an excellent job at creating interior store designs that allow customers the same experience. From Boston to Bangkok the stores all look and feel the same. The “experience” itself is the business moat.

The company also does an excellent job at creating Rewards programs and using technology to enhance the customer experience. Starbucks is the industry leader in Mobile ordering and payment methods, and has done extremely well in China where WeChat and Alipay now contribute to over 60% of the transactions for Chinese sales. These are two biggest providers of mobile payments in China, where they accounted for 66% of the third party payments market.

The downside of the Starbucks business moat is that is an extremely easy business concept to copy, and many other countries are not efficient at cracking down on trademark infringement, so it is harder for Starbucks to protect their brand internationally than in the United States.

Click (here) to see some interesting Starbucks knockoffs like this one below.

Growth Risks

A slow-down in China growth could create issues for Starbucks, but all indications at this time point to continued success in the Chinese Market. Two other major restaurant brands, McDonalds (MCD) and Yum brands (YUM), recently divested China assets. This causes me some concern, because two of the biggest fast food chains just left China at the same time Starbucks is making huge investments in the same market region. At this time, everything I am seeing shows Starbucks should continue having success in this region, but this will be one area where I plan to pay close attention in the future.

On February 28 2018, Moody's Credit Rating agency assigned Starbucks senior unsecured debt an A3 rating, while stating the rated outlook is "stable". Moody's Senior Credit Officer Bill Fahy believes debt to EBITDA will increase to over 2.2 times driven by its new shareholder return target.

Debt to EBITDA is something that Starbucks investors should watch closely, because it will be a negative sign for dividend growth investors if the company is taking on debt to fund their large dividend increases.

Leadership for the Future

When researching companies to invest I always keep in mind the Warren Buffett quote, "I am looking for an honest and able management to run (the company) because I don't know how to run it myself," says Buffett.

The new CEO Kevin R. Johnson took over from the legendary Howard Schultz who held the position for 30 years. Recently Johnson passed his first big test as CEO, and has become an example of how to deal with a Public Relations crises.

A recent incident at a Starbucks location in Philadelphia garnered national news attention. Instead of going on the defensive,Mr. Johnson owned the problem, apologized publicly, and put an action plan in place to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Starbucks is now being looked at as an example of how to handle negative public relation scenarios- and Starbucks is now being promoted for their classy handling of awkward Public Relations issue- in articles like this one by Forbes titled What Starbucks Can Teach Facebook About Crisis Leadership.



Conclusion

Starbucks is an excellent buy for long-term focused investors searching for dividend growth. Factors such as currency exchange rates, commodity prices, re-negotiating of international trade agreement, and rising interest rates will create short term volatility for SBUX stock. I recommend buying this stock under the 200 -day moving average of $56.72 which will provide investors a good entry point to withstand the volatility. Short-term there will be many factors influencing the stock price, but long-term this company may even outnumber McDonald's in number of stores and brand recognition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.