4 Essential Facts About Interest Rates That Could Make Or Break Your Portfolio

It is true that some overly leveraged and poorly run companies might end up bankrupted by rising rates. However, companies that are conservatively run and well managed have little to fear from them.

In fact, if you want the bull market to continue, you better hope long-term rates start rising to prevent an inverted yield curve.

The reality is that rising rates have historically been good for stocks, except in times of extremely high inflation.

Investor pessmism is at its highest levels in nearly 18 months as fears of rising rates ending the bull market run rampant.

According to Bloomberg for the first time since November 2016 more investors think stocks (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) will be lower in 12 months than higher. In other words, investor sentiment is at its lowest point in 16 months.

That's understandable now that it appears that inflation is finally back. In fact, according to The Bureau of Economic Analysis, in the first quarter of this year, core PCE, the Fed's official measure of inflation, ran hot at 2.5%, 0.5% above the Fed's official target. That was an acceleration from the 1.9% YOY rate seen in Q4 2017.

However, market timing has proven itself to be the absolute worst thing most investors can do. In fact, thanks to investors trying to time the market, JPMorgan Asset Management found that between 1996 and 2015, most investors not just underperformed the S&P 500, but all asset classes and even historically low inflation. So I think it's very important to clarify some essential facts about interest rates, stock performance, and the economy as a whole.

Let's take a look at four facts that all investors need to know. These can help you make smarter long-term investment decisions that maximize the chances of reaching your ultimate financial goals.

Rising Rates Don't Hurt Overall Stock Returns

A common belief is that rising rates are bad for stocks. That's based on the simplistic idea that rising long-term rates will force stock multiples to fall, (as well as hurt corporate profits via higher borrowing costs).

(Source: Ritholtz)

The truth is just the opposite. In fact, of the last 23 periods of rising 10 year yields, 19 of those have seen positive stock returns. And in the last 11 such periods of rising rates, stretching back to 1996, every single period has seen positive stock returns.

In fact, according to JPMorgan Asset Management between 1963 and 2018, stock total returns have been positively correlated with rising rates. That is as long as rates are at 5% or below. A 10-year yield above 5% coincides with periods of high inflation.

(Source: TIAA Global Asset Management)

This is verified by data going back to 1933, in which stocks were only negatively correlated with total returns during periods of very high inflation. But since 2000, when inflation was always below 5%, total returns and rates have been positively correlated.

... But In The Short To Medium Term Certain Sectors Can Suffer

Of course, just because the market as a whole does well during times of rising rates doesn't mean all sectors do. For example, between 1996 and 2016, utilities and healthcare have been more rate sensitive and suffered in higher rate environments.

And between 2011 and 2016, a period of time marked by aggressive QE and the lowest interest rates in history, (10-year bottomed at 1.36% post Brexit), high-yield sectors such as Telecom and REITs have also become more rate sensitive.

The good news is that as rates normalize that rate sensitivity should decrease. That's because over time rate sensitivity is cyclical and mean-reverting. For example, between 1972 and 2017, the correlation between REIT total returns and the 10-year yield was just 0.04.

(Sources: NAREIT, St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Or to put another way, over that 45-year period, 10-year yields explains just 2% of REIT total returns and that correlation was also positive. And those returns were spectacular, thanks to real estate being a good hedge against inflation due to the ability to pass on rising costs in the form of higher rent.

Now that's not to say that rising rates aren't important, because they certainly are. That's because they affect borrowing rates in the economy, which can certainly have impacts on short-term share prices. However, the reality is that rising rates are actually usually a good thing.

Rates Don't Matter Nearly As Much As Interest Rates Spreads

(Source: Business Insider)

In the past 80 years, there has been no better predictor of recessions than an inverted yield curve. That just means that the spread, or difference, between long-term yields, (such as the 10-year), and short-term rates, (like the 2-year), becomes negative.

This signals the bond market's lack of confidence in strong future economic growth, and thus lower inflation expectations.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts Aug 1978 Jan 1980 18 Sep 1980 June 1981 10 Jan 1989 Jul 1990 17 Feb 2000 Mar 2001 11 Aug 2006 Dec 2007 16 Average 14.4

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Before the last five recessions, the 2/10-year yield curve has inverted, with the spread turning negative an average of 14.4 months before a recession officially began. Not surprisingly a recession is the key cause of most bear markets. In fact, except for flash crash bear markets such as occurred in 1962 and 1987, every single bear market since 1929 has only occurred during a recession.

While it may seem counter-intuitive to root for long-term rates, (such as the 10-year), to rise, that's actually what investors want. That's because historically markets do best during time of rising long-term rates and a widening yield curve.

(Source: BlackRock)

That's according to research from BlackRock (BLK), the world's largest asset management. Since 1995, BlackRock has found that stocks do best in what's called a "Bear Steepening" yield curve regime, and perform worst in a Bull Steepening regime.

Yield Curve Regime Interest Rates Yield Curve Meaning Bear Steepening rising rising strong economy, rising inflation expectations driving long-term rates higher faster than short-term rates Bear Flattening rising falling modest economic growth, falling or flat inflation expectations causing long-term rates to rise slower than short-term rates Bull Steepening falling rising weak economy, interest rates falling due to Fed cutting rates, short-term rates falling faster than long-term rates Bull Flattening falling falling weak economy, interest rates falling but long-term rates falling faster than short-term rates on very weak inflation expectations

(Source: Blackrock)

That's because if rates are rising, (most investors think that's "bearish" for stocks, thus the name), it usually signals that the economy is strong and inflation expectations are rising.

If the curve is steepening, it means long-term rates are rising faster than short-term rates, (which are affected by the Fed hiking its Federal Funds Rate). Or to put another way, a rising yield curve during a period of rising rates indicates that the bond market thinks strong economic growth is here to stay, which spells good things for: job creation, wages, consumer spending, and corporate earnings.

On the other hand, a bull steepening regime, (falling rates, falling curve), indicates that the economy is likely already in a recession, and so the Fed is cutting interest rates as an emergency measure to stem the bleeding. Long-term rates are declining because of the bond market's pessimism about the economy and falling inflation expectations. That is bad news for the economy, and corporate profits, from which stock prices are priced over the long term.

Now it's important to note that the yield curve is far better at roughly timing recessions than it is bear markets (market tops).

(Source: PensionPartners)

In fact, while the average bear market began on average 8 months after the 1 year/10-year curve inverted, the range of lead times is so large as to be all but useless.

Which is why I personally never advocate any form of market timing, including the use of the yield curve. That's because history has shown that time in the market is far more important than timing the market.

For example, here's the historical market total returns based on where the 1 year/10-year curve is. Note today the curve is at 0.72%.

Since 1953, when the 1/10 yield curve has been in the current range, stocks have generated an annual total return of 14.3%.

(Source: PensionPartners)

In fact, since 1953, no matter where the yield curve was stocks have generated positive returns 78% of the time. But when the yield curve is in the current range? Well then the 12-month total return has been positive 86% of the time.

Note that periods of deep investor pessimism, such as we have now, are a good catalyst for stocks to generate stronger returns. That's because as the market trades sideways while corporate earnings are booming, then valuations come down and projected future total returns go up.

The 1-year/10-year and 2-year/10-year yield curves are currently at 0.72% and .47% respectively. This indicates little cause for concern because the bond markets are signalling rising inflation expectations and optimism about the economy.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

In fact, currently, the risks of a recession starting in the next four and nine months are about 0.7% and 18%, respectively. This ultimately means that investors have little reason to worry about their portfolios. Of course that's assuming that your portfolio consists of quality companies.

Because rising rates can indeed spell very bad news for poorly managed and overly leveraged firms.

Rising Rates Might Be Very Bad... For Some Companies

There's currently about $14 trillion in US corporate debt and as a percentage of GDP corporate debt is tied for its second highest level in history.

(Source: CNBC)

According to the Bank for International Settlements, nearly 16% of US companies can't cover their interest with EBIT. Or to put another way those companies are insolvent and at large risk of going bankrupt.

Most bankruptcies are chapter 11 meaning a restructuring of their debt and not liquidation (chapter 7). However, it won't matter to shareholders because in Ch 11, bond holders get paid back and equity investors usually get wiped out. So this spells doom for stocks since we're about to see rising rates cause numerous big companies to default and go under right? Actually not, for two main reasons.

First, large companies, like those in the S&P 500 and that most people own, lock in their borrowing costs via the use of long term, fixed rate debt. In fact, take a look at the interest coverage ratio of the S&P 500. The reason that companies have been taking on so much debt in recent years is because interest rates have been so cheap.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

However, even with rates now rising, the S&P 500's interest coverage ratio is at its highest levels prior to 2011. This means corporate operating cash flows are having no trouble servicing their debt payments.

Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that high amounts of corporate debt are a good thing. Especially if companies have borrowed heavily to buy back shares in recent years. But that's one of the reasons that a strong balance sheet is essential. In fact, it's one of the two main factors I look at as part of the dividend safety component of every payout profile I look at in each of my company specific articles. The other factor is that the dividend is well covered by cash flow.

And I'm not thrilled that paying back debt appears to be the lowest priority for most companies when it comes to spending their tax reform savings. But the point is that if you are selecting your companies carefully, as I'm doing with the master watchlist that's at the heart of my dividend growth retirement portfolio, then the companies you own should have little to fear from rising rates.

Bottom Line: Don't Fear Rising Rates, Rather Understand What They Mean For The Fundamentals Of Your Portfolio

The world is a more complicated place than what bumper sticker investing memes thrown around on CNBC or Bloomberg TV might indicate. That's why it's important for investors to know the facts about what rising rates do and don't mean for their portfolios.

That includes overly simplistic ideas like "rates up, stocks down." Don't get me wrong. Investors shouldn't ignore interest rates entirely, since they are a very important component of the national, global, and corporate economy. But as long as you have a well constructed and diversified portfolio, then history says you have little to fear from rising rates.

In fact, if long-term rates rise significantly, and prevent the yield curve from inverting, then chances are good that the current economic expansion can continue. Potentially for several more years or even last for decades. And that in turn could mean that the second longest and strongest bull market in history can continue as well. In fact, it could even end up becoming the greatest bull market of all time.





