Ryder System - Good Dividend, Bad Industry

Introduction

During the summer of 1976, I worked for a food and liquor distributor, making deliveries to area restaurants in a rented truck. It could have been a Ryder System (NYSE:R) truck; I only remember that I was partnered for a short time with a scary older guy who was rumored to have served time in the New Mexico State Penitentiary.

As a brand-new college graduate looking to make ends meet while waiting to be called to active duty in the Air Force, I had no interest in Ryder. I must admit my interest in Ryder today as a retiree remains the same.

Ryder and the Truck Leasing Landscape

Ryder has been around since the dawn of truck leasing. According to a July/August 1954 article in the Harvard Business Review, "Trends to Fleet Leasing", by John W Rollins (available via public library databases), there were about 1,500 leased trucks used by businesses in the 1930s. By the 1950s, the number reached 60,000. Today, there are an estimated 800,000 commercial vehicles available for lease with Ryder and Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. ("PTL") owning about 185,000 and 269,000 trucks, tractors and trailers respectively.

The business proposition of lessees and lessors hasn't changed in 80+ years. Companies like that food distributor lease rather than buy their trucks to save operating costs and free up scarce capital and credit for other purposes. Leasing also provides a cost-effective surge capability and a stopgap should a company-owned truck be out for repairs.

For lessors like Ryder, their bread and butter comes from buying vehicles and turning a profit with a mix of short- and long-term leases, many of which include additional revenue-generating maintenance and servicing contracts. R also provides logistics management services.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) has a 28% stake in PTL. Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) also leases trucks. But these companies make the vast majority of their money selling new vehicles. Amerco, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHAL) is a big player as well, but its customers according to company filings are primarily do-it-yourself household movers. Car rental companies also entered the truck leasing business in recent years.

Ryder Operating Performance & Financials

Ryder has been a steady performer over the years with gross margins around 20% and ROE just under 12%. ROE jumped to 28% due to the favorable federal income tax changes that Congress enacted late last year. The stock currently sports a 2.8% dividend with a 48% payout ratio. R has paid an uninterrupted string of dividends going back over 40 years. Dividend growth has averaged almost 8% per year since 2008. It's a member of David Fish's Dividend Contenders List of those who have increased their dividend for 10 years or more but less than 25 years

Management is doing well in deciding which type of vehicles to purchase and when as evidenced by the fleet utilization rates - a percentage of the original purchase price of a truck versus how much rent it brings in during a given period. R's has been within a high and narrow range of between 78.3% and 74.7% since 2010. UHAL doesn't provide this information in its reporting nor are utilization rates publicly available from PTL. Rental car companies whose passenger vehicles are more frequently rented than trucks have higher rates. Hertz (NYSE:HTZ), for example, recently reported utilization rates of about 80%.

Ryder's debt levels begin to temper any interest I may have in the stock. R still enjoys, however, a Baa1 credit rating from Moody's at the lower end of the investment grade hierarchy with a stable outlook.

Debt/Equity Total Debt - Cash/EBIT Interest Coverage Current Ratio 1.62 11.2 3.24 0.66

Table 1 - Ryder Solvency and Liquidity Ratios (Source: Morningstar.com)

Impact of Capital Intensity and Macroeconomic Trends

The primary source of my lack of interest in R, however, is the nature of its business. It's capital intensive and more sensitive than other businesses to macroeconomic trends. Over the past five years, R spent about $1.3B a year to acquire and maintain its physical assets. Yet, on average, only about 80 cents of revenue were generated for each dollar spent on fixed assets. The company forecasts CAPEX this year will be over $2B.

The capital-intensive nature can also be seen in reviewing R's CAPEX/Total Assets. The ratio shows what part of company's total assets was spent to buy new or invest in existing equipment with a useful life extending beyond the taxable year. For this metric, lower is generally better as CAPEX is a long-term investment which will not bring immediate returns. R's ratio is a rather high 20%.

Finally, a look at the income and cash flow statements shows that depreciation as a percentage of gross profit topped 86% last year. As Warren Buffett has frequently said, depreciation is a very real expense. Trucks wear out and that's why R is forced to spend so much on CAPEX (The company sells off its used vehicles with prices fluctuating based on the state of the automotive market).

But more importantly, R's business is tied to the macroeconomic ebb and flow of retail sales. You'll recall I worked for a food distributor who leased a truck. Had retail sales at restaurants fallen off the cliff, the distributor would have been out of business and without further need for that truck.

To illustrate the degree to which R's fate - with its 50,000+ customers in the U.S. (84%) and in Canada and Europe (16%) - is tied to macroeconomic trends, I calculated the company's YoY change in revenue to changes in U.S. retail sales.

Despite the fact that a substantial amount of its business is in long-term lease and maintenance arrangements, you can see in the table below how sensitive R's sales are to not only decreases in retail trade (the 2008/9 Great Recession) but also simply to slowing growth (2001). The correlation of R's sales to Census Bureau data for retail trade and food services (ex auto) for the period is a statistically significant .876.

Year % change Annual U.S. Retail Trade & Food Services (ex. Auto) from previous year % Change Annual R sales from previous year 1998 1999 0.0720961 0.074886043 2000 0.071845818 0.077948304 2001 0.030386469 -0.062195579 2002 0.030654855 -0.045944866 2003 0.048664894 0.005443886 2004 0.071748576 0.072469804 2005 0.076401193 0.114757282 2006 0.063015917 0.09841491 2007 0.03959546 0.041230574 2008 0.01962281 -0.086353945 2009 -0.057680795 -0.185364227 2010 0.04341884 0.050951504 2011 0.068675992 0.178154206 2012 0.039720721 0.03404396 2013 0.027590424 0.025891002 2014 0.036806261 0.034273251 2015 0.014489327 -0.010091881 2016 0.027412999 0.032714547 2017 0.045853239 0.080005894

Table - 2 Annual Changes in U.S. retail sales and R's Sales (Sources: U.S. Census Bureau and Ryder 10-K Reports)

SUMMARY OUTPUT Regression Statistics Multiple R 0.876242099 R Square 0.767800216 Adjusted R Square 0.754141405 Standard Error 0.040379705 Observations 19 ANOVA df SS MS F Significance F Regression 1 0.091656 0.091656 56.212816 8.72671E-07 Residual 17 0.027719 0.001631 Total 18 0.119375

Table 3 - Regression Analysis of Table 2 Data (Source: Microsoft Excel)

Such sensitivity to macroeconomic trends translates into annualized volatility in the stock's price as shown below of about 34%.

Table 4 - R Stock Price 1972-Present (Source: Morningstar.com)

Valuation

The stock is down almost 30% since its all-time high back in April 2015 and flat for the past 12 months. Valuations are relatively cheap with a forward P/E of about 12 compared to nearly 17 for the S&P 500.

Forward P/E P/B P/CF P/S EV/EBITDA 12.17 1.26 2.3 .48 5.17

Table 5 - R Valuation Data (Source: Morningstar.com)

Of note, there has been recent insider buying, and management is forecasting EPS for the year between $5.45 and $5.70 - about a 20% increase from the previous year.

Summary and Recommendation

R's current dividend and payout ratio coupled with its steady ROE over the years interests me. Additionally, fleet utilization rates suggest to me that management knows what it's doing and it is buying the stock because it is optimistic about the future.

Yet my interest begins to wane when I look at its debt levels and disappears entirely when I think about the nature of the industry it's in despite the stock's relatively low valuation.

No, there are other stocks with a decent dividend but without the intensive capital investment needs and level of sensitivity to macroeconomic trends that make R's stock volatile.

Oh, and the next time you see a delivery crew whose truck is double-parked, cut them some slack. They're hard working folks who are not only bringing home the bacon but also making sure it's available to you at your favorite breakfast hangout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.