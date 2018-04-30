Buy AT&T After Stock Plunges On Earnings?

AT&T (T) did not have a great week. Shares tumbled over 6% when the company announced earnings earlier this week. While earnings per share jumped 15%, much of that was simply due to benefits from tax reform. At the same time, revenue declined, and the market honed in on that news instead.

Last week I told subscribers to Streaming Income, my Marketplace service, to watch AT&T's earnings with a particular eye on net losses for its traditional DirecTV service. "Cord cutting" was becoming increasingly prevalent as consumers transition from 'linear' TV entertainment packages into streaming. I felt that DirecTV's numbers would give a good insight into this important trend, and I also felt that 'cord cutting' this quarter would be significant. 'Cord cutting' is a long-lived trend that is powered by a generational shift in preference toward 'a la carte' TV entertainment. The power balance has shifted into the hands of consumers, and traditional cable is largely going to go away.

First quarter results took a bite out of shares of AT&T. This article takes another look at AT&T, and whether investors can add shares here. In the past I have urged caution on AT&T, due to cord cutting, unlimited mobile data plans and uncertainty about its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. However, at this valuation, the company is difficult to ignore.

Revenue miss

Revenue in the first quarter of 2018 was $38.9 billion, down from $39.4 billion in the same quarter of last year; a decrease of 1.2%. 'Mobility' did just fine, with revenue increasing from $17.1 billion to $17.4 billion, and revenue from the smaller divisions, both business solutions and Latin America, was up just slightly. The big drag was from DirecTV, where revenue declined 8%, from $12.6 billion to $11.6 billion.

Here's the dynamic: Streaming service DirecTV Now is adding many customers, and traditional DirecTV is losing customers. The former cannot offset the revenue drain of the latter. For example, this quarter DirecTV now added 312 thousand net new customers, but lost 197 thousand satellite TV customers. The problem for AT&T is that streaming options yield less revenue and significantly lower margins than does 'linear' TV, and this change is one that isn't going to be stopped.

Essentially, when AT&T bought DirecTV not too long ago, it bought a declining business.

Management is 'excited' about its second generation of DirecTV Now, which will roll out in the second quarter. This will include a new user interface, cloud based DVR and a 'robust' VOD experience. Another point of light here is that ad revenue from the DTV Now system increased 9% year-on-year last quarter.

On the whole, however, it is difficult to be optimistic about DirecTV. Management itself expects "continued revenue and margin pressure." It will be interesting to see what financial and operational changes the second generation interface brings about, but for now, investors must expect more of the same.

Cheap enough?

If we look at AT&T by average valuation, the company is indeed cheap right now. For example, according to data from FAST Graphs, shares of AT&T have averaged 13.6 times earnings over the last ten years. As of Friday, however, shares of AT&T trade at just 10.4 times trailing earnings; a very substantial discount of 23.5%. On top of that, AT&T offers a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Is it a buy here? Normally I would say 'yes,' even with the decline of DirecTV, which in my opinion is a structural decline. However, if we look to Europe and the UK, Vodafone, a multi-national telecom focused mostly in Europe, offers a yield of 5.86%. Vodafone is very much a better choice for a few reasons. First, the competitive environment among cellular carriers in Europe is much more in favor of the companies. There are no unlimited data offers there.

Cord cutting is certainly a factor in Europe also, but Vodafone's exposure to this is significantly less. Vodafone does own major cable providers Kabel Deutschland and Ono, but both of those also offer high speed broadband internet. Overall, I would estimate that Vodafone's weighting to 'linear TV' is roughly half of what it is for AT&T. Vodafone's revenue is also still growing.

If you want to buy a telecom, I think that Vodafone is the one to go with at the moment. I do like AT&T at this valuation: The drag from DirecTV and uncertainty of the Time Warner acquisition are both well priced in here, but all things considered, you can get similar value from Vodafone without the headaches associated with AT&T.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.