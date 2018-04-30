Could A Merger With SpaceX Save Tesla?

A merger would not help Tesla out of its troubles and would hamper SpaceX’s development. SpaceX shareholders would also likely move to prevent any such move.

Despite the valuation increase, SpaceX is still worth about half of Tesla’s market cap and lacks the cash necessary to fund the automaker’s needs.

In early December, we addressed a proposal from Morgan Stanley that Tesla could escape its straightened financial and competitive circumstances by merging with SpaceX, another Elon Musk venture.

Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley’s top Tesla (TSLA) analyst, has been at it again. The long-time Tesla booster asserted in a recent research note that Tesla might find succor from its mounting financial and competitive woes through a merger with another of CEO Elon Musk’s far-out ventures: private spaceflight company SpaceX (SPACE).

We addressed the idea of such a merger back in early December, citing a raft of reasons it would never – and essentially could never – happen in reality. A lack of cash, massive size disparity between the two companies, and SpaceX shareholder opposition all made the idea a non-starter.

Yet, in an April research note, Jonas once again mooted the idea of a merger between the struggling electric vehicle maker and the rising star of private space flight. Jonas cites the recent massive jump in SpaceX’s valuation as a sign such a merger could now be more realistic.

Today, we address Jonas’ latest foray into the fantastical and explain why it is still the case that a merger is neither in SpaceX’s interest, nor is it a viable solution to Tesla’s mounting problems.

In Need of a Savior

We commented in a recent article that Jonas, once among the most bullish of bulls, now fears for Tesla’s financial survival. Indeed, he went so far as to suggest that the upstart electric vehicle maker might have to avail itself of a public bailout, citing its high employee count as potentially rendering it “too big to fail”. We deconstructed that argument quite thoroughly in our last entry about Tesla.

But that was not Jonas’ only out-of-the-box idea for saving Tesla from financial catastrophe. He also revisited a previous idea of Tesla merging with SpaceX. In his December entry on the subject, Jonas cited three basic justifications for a merger:

Tesla is in financial trouble and facing mounting competitive pressures that threaten the company’s survival. SpaceX, a well-capitalized and quasi-profitable company could keep its ailing sibling afloat. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is getting bored with electric cars and wants to spend more time at SpaceX and if he steps down as head of Tesla the artificially high share price will deflate. A merger with SpaceX would bring the rockets under Tesla’s roof, keeping Musk from bailing out. Tesla and SpaceX are different companies, with different teams and resources. Making them one company would mean they could share resources and collaborate more effectively.

As of Jonas’ April note, we can add two more points to the pro-merger thesis:

SpaceX now has more equal standing with Tesla after its recent funding round in which it raised $507 million at a valuation of $25 billion, a bump up from the $21.2 billion valuation secured during its last funding round in 2017. This would make a union with Tesla more a marriage of equals and might look less like a raid on SpaceX’s cash pile. A merger would allow the two companies to collaborate on data sharing and analysis, allowing Tesla to build out its “technological moat” in autonomous driving and would help to enable the merged entity to dominate the world of “big transportation data”.

Let’s address each of these new arguments for the merger in turn.

New Valuation Make No Difference

The first point, that SpaceX is now on even stronger financial footing and able to contribute more value to Tesla, is quite easy to refute. For one thing, despite the higher post-round valuation and considerable cash injection, SpaceX is still valued far below what Jonas claimed it might be worth in December. Back then, he claimed the true value of SpaceX might have reached $46 billion. Evidently, he has difficulty valuing all of Elon Musk’s ventures, not just Tesla.

But to address the idea in terms of SpaceX’s valuation as it is, we can again surmise quite quickly that the size question is still massively problematic. Tesla’s share price, and thus its market cap, has slipped since Jonas’ last entry. Now Tesla is valued at a hair under $49 billion. That is still a huge valuation that expects truly massive growth. SpaceX, meanwhile, has gone up in valuation by almost the same amount Tesla has dropped. But that does not make a merger easier. SpaceX shareholders, who are seeing their company soar to new heights and even test the possibility of profitability, will be loath to allow that success story to be compromised by tethering its fortunes to Tesla, the valuation of which is facing increasing pressure as the Model 3 production ramp grinds slowly on and analysts raise the issue of a capital raise with increasing frequency and alarm.

Furthermore, SpaceX shareholders are far more sophisticated than ordinary retail investors who help prop up Tesla’s mystique and inflated share price – as we pointed out the last time we discussed the merger idea. These investors would not look kindly on an attempt by Musk to tether their fortunes to that of Tesla, nor would they be pleased to see the $507 million recently raised put into the hands of the cash-strapped automaker. Musk may have the controlling votes, but the SpaceX shareholders have the resources to fight ferociously in the courts and in the press. Besides, half-a-billion dollars would not even cover one quarter’s cash burn at Tesla; a tie-up would not salve Tesla’s cash burn pains for long.

Myth of the Technological Moat

Jonas is more explicit about what he sees as the material synergies a merged entity could enjoy. In particular, he sees SpaceX as a potential force-multiplier for Tesla’s autonomous driving program:

"Shared and autonomous vehicles will produce extraordinary amounts of data. The need for a cybersecure network is clear. SpaceX enters the broadband market in 2019. Does Tesla present itself as a large captive customer for SpaceX? Does SpaceX help solidify an important technological moat for Tesla?"

The idea here is that a merger might be in SpaceX’s interest on the grounds that it could enjoy Tesla as a “captive customer”, while Tesla would benefit from the massive data sourcing and analysis coming from SpaceX to enhance a “technological moat” in the autonomous driving space.

Unfortunately for Jonas’ thesis, neither side of the argument holds up. In SpaceX’s case, it could always sell its data and engage in paid or contracted analytic and data input functions without having to be a single merged entity. Tesla would still likely be a captive customer, insofar as Elon Musk, CEO of both entities, could arrange such contracts.

As for Tesla’s technological benefits, any enhancement or solidification of a technological moat presupposes the existence of such a moat. However, that appears to not be the case for Tesla’s autonomous driving program. Indeed, as Seeking Alpha contributor Paulo Santos has explained in painstaking detail, Tesla’s technology has fallen far behind the leaders of the autonomous driving pack led by Google (GOOG) and Waymo. Santos has even pointed out in more than one article how Tesla appears no closer to achieving full self-driving capability than it was years ago. In another of our recent articles, we added to the mix the point that Tesla’s eschewing of LIDAR could lead regulators to essentially kill its faltering program.

Jonas has put great store in Tesla’s autonomous driving program, assigning a multi-billion-dollar value to Tesla Mobility. Yet, despite Tesla’s promise of full self-driving in the near future, it looks increasingly unlikely that it will be Tesla technology that leads the way. Thus, any merger for the sake of driving data is quite far-fetched.

Conclusion: Still a Terrible Idea

It is hard to understand how any analyst who thinks a company needs a government bailout or a complex piece of financially engineered merger chicanery in order to secure its future as anything but a Sell, but Jonas has stuck to his guns with a “Hold” rating despite it all.

The latest case for a merger between Tesla and SpaceX shares all the same flaws with the last time the idea was proposed, and now there are even more holes in the story. Tesla is facing many problems with its operations and Model 3 ramp-up, and it is going to have to raise substantial capital to fund its ongoing cash burn, as well as billions-worth of capital expenses to produce promised vehicles such as the Model Y and Tesla Semi.

SpaceX does not hold the answer to Tesla’s problems. A merger would only saddle SpaceX with Tesla’s problems and give it virtually nothing of value in return.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.