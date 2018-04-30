Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Akorn Revives, Eloxx Secondary, Celyad Moves Up

Analysis focus: Akorn

Akorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRX) has gained considerably on hopes that it will, after all, reach a buyout deal with Fresenius (NYSE:FMS). The $4.75bn deal has been going through some rough patch after Fresenius pulled out of the deal last week.

Trouble began in late February when Fresenius alleged that AKRX breached FDA data integrity requirements relating to product development. According to analysts, "Data integrity" issues is likely code for the submission of falsified information to the FDA.” While at that time Fresenius CEO said it may take just weeks, not months, to close the investigation, analysts then thought this was not a minor “blemish, to be fixed quickly.”

Then last week Fresenius finally announced that it will no longer continue with the deal. The announcement contained a number of further allegations, that Akorn “...violated other requirements of the acquisition agreement, including its obligation to operate the business in the ordinary course after signing of the agreement, and it had not given Fresenius reasonable access to company information.”

Akorn denied all these allegations, and also said the ongoing investigation found nothing material enough to harm its own business, and therefore Fresenius cannot renege on the deal. After Fresenius declined to renegotiate, Akorn filed in Delaware to force Fresenius to follow through on the merger. According to some analysts, the issues related to the data integrity question may not be a dealbreaker. AKRX is up 9% on hopes that the deal will go through. There were also initial opinions that all this was just negotiating tactic, but Fresenius' actually calling off the deal has changed that view. Either way, the questions surrounding this issue now presents investors with some momentum trading options.

Stocks in News: Analysis of ELOX, CYAD

Eloxx Pharma prices stock offering at $9.75; shares down 1%

Discussion: Eloxx Pharma (NASDAQ:ELOX), which just received orphan drug status for its lead candidate ELX-02 targeting a rare amino acid disorder named cystinosis, priced its public offering of 5.13M shares of common stock at $9.75 per share on the back of that good news. Cystinosis is an inherited disorder where the amino acid cystine builds up in the organs leading to kidney failure at a young age. There are only about 2000 people in the world with the disease, with a higher concentration in Brittany, France.

Celyad up 20% on encouraging data on CAR-T candidate CYAD-01

Discussion: Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD), a small European company which we have been covering for a year now, is up 20% on encouraging data from its CAR-T drug candidate CYAD-01. Although data is only from a phase 1 trial, investor interest is such that the stock is up on almost 10x surge in volume - just 26k shares, showing that investor interest at least in the US is very concentrated. Data is from a single patient in AML who achieved complete remission and has remained so after 9 months, especially noteworthy because the patient was not preconditioned with chemo, which Celyad has claimed it its core USP.

In other news

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is buying generic products (five approved generic ANDAs and one pipeline product (Erythromycin IR tablets), as well as a license, supply and distribution deal for another pipeline product, Diclofenac-Misoprostol DR tablets, with a pending ANDA) and other assets from Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) for cash. These assets are part of an FTC-mandated divestiture required for the proposed business combination of the latter two.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has filed for initial public offering for $100mn under the symbol KNSA. The company is currently focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions, and has three clinical-stage product candidates, one of which is anticipated to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial in 2018.

Teva’s (NYSE:TEVA) copaxone demonstrated positive effect in a long term MS study. This was an open label extension study in r/r MS where patients were observed for upto 7 years. Annualized relapse rates in the early starter and delayed starter groups since randomization were 0.26 and 0.31, respectively (p=0.41). About half of the patients in both groups were relapse-free.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) is down 6% after partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) produced lukewarm Q1 results. The two companies have three partnered drugs: Dupixent, Praluent and Kevzara, whose numbers were all below expectations. Some analysts expect REGN to miss on eylea numbers when it reports this Thursday.

In other news, the EU advisory committee equivalent has backed AcelRx’ (NASDAQ:ACRX) DZUVEO (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mg) for the management of acute moderate-to-severe pain in adults in medically monitored settings; MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) went up on increased volume in response to its announcement of additional data from a single-site study evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) will receive $1.78mn as royalty from Sanofi from the sale of Soliqua and Lucentis; and Onconova (NASDAQ:ONTX) priced a stock offering of ~58.8M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up ~1.47M of its Series B convertible preferred stock at $0.425 per stock and warrant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.