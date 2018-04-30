SMTC: Unprofitable Plus Capital Intensive Doesn't Equal Turnaround

SMTX has $44.69M in quarterly liabilities and $-0.90M quarterly earnings. Cash from financing nearly 3x its.

Of course, this management loves EBITDA. But: debt has to be paid. Taxes have to be paid. Stuff depreciates. New CAPEX spending needs to happen.

In a recent conference call, Ed Smith suggests that SMTX has made "significant progress" to stabilize operations and align cost structures with revenue levels. I'm not too excited.

SMTC (SMTX), as per its 10-K, is a provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS). It has had a tough many years, as we'll see below, with declining top line and bottom line numbers, in a capital-intensive industry, where management admits that it may struggle to achieve GAAP net income profitability in the future (which I discuss below).

Hoping to improve operations, it appointed new CEO Ed Smith about a year ago. In a recent conference call, Ed Smith suggests that SMTX has made "significant progress" to stabilize operations and align cost structures with revenue levels. With no profitability due to COGS tracking revenue, negative CFF that outstrips CFO by about three times, and a lot of current liabilities, I'd recommend investors temper their excitement.

Let's get into it.

Earnings

Problematically, as we can see below, its cost of goods sold has nearly-perfectly tracked revenues for well over a decade.

SMTX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

While we can see slight increases in revenue in Q4, we can also see a simultaneous increase in COGS - and a decrease in net income.

SMTX Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

To me, that is poor evidence of its cost structure aligning with its revenues. The big question is, when can we expect to see earnings improvements? Management, of course, likes to emphasize EBITDA. It defends its use of EBITDA as such:

Source: Earnings Call

We all know that tech companies and analysts love to use EBITDA because it makes the numbers look better. As AM King writes in the journal Strategic Finance in 2001:

EBITDA is being used by security analysts because its "answers" appear more attractive. [...] Traditional investors who might feel uncomfortable with P/E ratios at 35x and above probably relate more easily to an EBITDA multiple of 20x.

Debt has to be paid. Taxes have to be paid. Stuff depreciates. New capital expenditures need to be made. In an article titled "E-B-I-T-D-A: It Doesn’t Spell 'Cash Flow'" in the journal Accounting Issues, Dev Strischek writes (emphasis added):

The bigger concern for bankers is EBITDA’s false impression of more money to make interest payments. [...] Is a capital-intensive company really earning a profit if its assets are deteriorating from wear and tear? The ultimate test of EBITDA’s reliability as a cash flow debt service indicator may be the lengthening list of failures with positive EBITDA right up to the end— Texas Air, Quality Dining, Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, and FPA.11 The recent collapse of several movie theater chains reveals a particularly dark picture of EBITDA’s shortcomings as either a cash flow proxy or as an early warning signal of repayment problems.

Positive EBITDA doesn't mean a company can pay obligations - especially when it doesn't make any money. This is compounded by the fact that its CFF is regularly above its CFO.

Source: 10-K

Indeed, its cash from financing is about three times its (negative) cash from operations. That should have investors concerned. Also, when cash flow from operations lags behind net income, it is often a red flag. Since 2013 about 30% of the time net income has been higher than CFO based on quarterly numbers.

Let's also take a good at its current liabilities.

Source: 10-K, Quarterly Numbers

Current liabilities are bills due to creditors and suppliers within a year. As much as it's convenient to look to EBITDA to strip these debts out, they need to be paid, or the company will go bankrupt. SMTX has $44.69M in quarterly liabilities when, as we recall from earlier, quarterly net income was a loss of $-0.90M. As we can see, this has been a very long-term trend.

SMTX Total Current Liabilities (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In light of the fact that its earnings and free cash flow are negative, and consistently - and significantly - below its current liabilities, we can conclude that someone (be it creditors or shareholders) is financing this company. At some point, investors have to ask themselves the question: at what point will creditors or equity buyers stop financing this consistently anemic cash flow machine? In my opinion, it's not worth the risk for investors to stick around to find out.

Turnaround? Not Likely

For shareholders' sake, I hope the company can turn things around--but I wouldn't bet money on it.

As we can see below, it's been "turning around" since at least 2012:

Source: Q4 2012 Conference Call

Despite this "partial turnaround," operations have not shown much of an improvement, as we can see above. The company has been talking about a "turnaround" for years as revenue and earnings numbers drop. Maybe the new management will help, but I am not feeling especially hopeful. As CEO Ed Smith says in its earnings call regarding the expectation of "actual GAAP net income profitability":

[...T]hat's a little bit in our space a little bit more tricky because you have depreciation, you have tax, you have amortization. And we are a very capital intensive business. So you have to utilize those assets to a 100% to be able to get the net income positive.

Tax, depreciation, amortization - that is no excuse for over a decade of revenue declines and earnings losses. We know the cliché about death and taxes. The point is that virtually all businesses have tax, depreciation, and amortization. The capital intensity of the industry isn't going to change overnight, nor is it going to change in the next few quarters to reward shareholders with profits.

Achieving GAAP net income shouldn't be the business equivalent of climbing Mount Everest. Businesses do it all the time, thousands of them, many of which trade publicly. Indeed, many capital-intensive companies turn profits - just look, for example, at companies in the railroad space like Canadian National Railway (CNR). If the EMS industry is so unprofitable that investors shouldn't expect "actual GAAP net income profitability" anytime soon, investors would do well to remind themselves that they are in no way limited to investing in companies in the EMS space. With SMTX offering a rate of return that of -18.9%, investors may very well want to consider more profitable, less capital-intensive alternatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.