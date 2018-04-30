How I Pick Stocks And 2 Things That Are More Important

After I wrote my most recent SA article, several readers contacted me for some insight on how I pick stocks. I wrote this article in response to those requests, but it comes with a caveat: stock picking alone doesn't make for exceptional investing.

Even though I think I'm a pretty good stock picker, I wonder how important picking stocks is in the whole scheme of things. It's possible, though unlikely, that a single dart thrown at a page filled with stock symbols could find its way to the symbol of a great company that could make the dart thrower who invests in it rich. Throw 100 darts and it is a bit more likely that one of the symbols hit will have that potential. Throw 5000 darts and it would be almost impossible to miss ALL of the future 10-baggers currently available for purchase in the public stock market.

That's how easy stock picking is. But, picking a stock is only part - an overrated part - of what is required to exceed your investment goals and expectations. And, the most important part of stock picking isn't even the picking itself. (The people who manage the S&P 500 index don't spend a lot of time picking stocks. Their biggest contribution is in the "how" of the weighting of the portfolio.) The most important part is having continuing and lasting confidence that you really have picked and own a great stock. If you have confidence in a great stock you can let it play an increasingly important role in your portfolio. If you lack confidence in a great stock you are prone to trim your exposure in it down to some self-imposed concentration limit. That's like keeping the highest potential employee in the company down in the mail room, instead of promoting her all the way up to where she can make a real difference in the operating performance of your company.

There are basically three ingredients involved in producing superior performance from individual stock investments. Even though stock picking comes first chronologically (you have to pick a stock before you can compose a portfolio to manage), picking stocks should be done within a framework that you have in mind before picking them. Here are the ingredients:

Portfolio Composition

Portfolio Management

Stock Picking

Portfolio Composition (Airedales or Clydesdales?)

How a portfolio is structured is the basis of any investment strategy. In addition to the stock selection "theme", the population size of the portfolio and its weighting are key elements of any strategy.

Even though buying lots of different stocks almost guarantees that you will have some phenomenal stocks in your portfolio, I've never been a fan of densely populated portfolios with restrictive concentration limits. I'm talking here not only about the portfolios of many SA readers and contributors that adhere to, say, a 5% concentration rule, but also about most mutual funds. I think employing a huge number of stocks to take you where you want to go is akin to using an unruly pack of Airedales to pull your beer wagon down 7th Boulevard when a team of eight handsome Clydesdales - and one Dalmatian for moral support - would do.

That's just me, though. Having lots of different stocks in one's portfolio is actually an easy and effective way of minimizing the risk of catastrophic losses by mitigating the negative outcomes from a poor selection process or of a failure to monitor your exposures. It's a form of playing defense against the reality that companies mess up from time to time while you are busy having fun. If it's a single, small exposure in a portfolio of 100, you'll barely notice the effect it has on your portfolio value or your income. (On the other hand, if 10% of your companies mess up, I'm not sure if it makes much difference if it's 10 of 100 or if it's 2 of 20 of them. And, if you have to pay attention to how your companies are behaving, it's easier to pay attention to a classroom of 20 than 100. Right, teachers?)

However, if you want to make more out of less capital (improving your total return), then you probably need to focus on offense, too - less on minimizing risk and more on increasing reward. You seek balance that respects both the risks of investing in equities and the superior return potential some of them represent. And, I believe you can best do that with a smallish portfolio of intelligently selected companies. In constructing a portfolio, I favor mitigating risk with better due diligence of a relatively small number of issues. That way, I give myself an opportunity to maximize the reward for my due diligence effort.

Let's start with the so-called "riskiest" portfolio population size: one. All else equal, add a second stock and you have cut your "risk" in half. At 10 stocks, you're down to 1/10th. And, so on. Even though that sounds good in theory, it isn't that simple. Reality never is. The joke reality may play on you is that your first choice may have been your only good choice and the rest of them turn out to have been underachievers who served only to hold you back from reaching your goal. It's possible you should have stopped at one. "One" has been a magic number for families named Walton, Zuckerberg, Ballmer, Ma, Bezos, et al. Exceptions like these aside, for most of us 4 or 5 should be the minimum and that's where stock picking becomes important.

If I were starting to build a stock portfolio from scratch, I'd start with an S&P 500 index fund and then, in no hurry, I'd "spin off" 10% of it to buy the one stock that had out-competed at least 5 other companies on a prospect list. It would be the stock I had the most confidence in. Then, I would conduct another round of competition for spot #2, giving it a position commensurate with my level of confidence in pick #1 - the same ratio or a smaller ratio. I would repeat the process over time until I had bought shares of 8-15 companies representing 90% of my investable funds. I would leave the other 10% in the S&P 500 index fund out of deference to Warren Buffett, who has suggested a 100% allocation to the index for certain investors - other than himself, of course. (Warren may be my idol, but he's not a deity.)

Portfolio Management

(This is the part that strategy analysts ignore in their statistical backtesting. Some proponent of statistical analyses explained it something like: "I can't backtest for human intervention.")

The composition of the portfolio dictates how it needs to be managed and how it is managed influences its composition. I believe there is a negative correlation between portfolio population and portfolio management activity. If you have spread your risk among 100 companies, for example, you have essentially skipped over the need for portfolio management by diluting away the positive impact of it. At some point, a big portfolio, once composed, is subject to be damaged more by attentiveness to it than by neglect of it. That's because the risk-averse investor is likely to toss out or trim her best performers when she perceives them to have become "overvalued" or she becomes uncomfortable with having the concentration risk she believes their values have achieved as they have appreciated.

For some readers, I may have just made a strong case in favor of a big, buy and hold portfolio. For some readers, I agree: not everyone has the need to or the desire to or the time to properly manage a small, select group of companies that comprise the entirety of one's equity investments - perhaps even one's entire financial well-being.

But, if you do have the desire, the need (as I once did) and the time required to be an above average portfolio manager with an above average portfolio performance, there are some disciplines you should consider applying to the process.

In general, to manage a portfolio, I recommend you

Pay attention;

Think about what you see and hear;

React deliberately.

Paying attention means consistently, normally 4 or 5 times a year, tracking the goings on at your company. Tracking involves the same due diligence steps you undertook before you bought your first shares. You are basically just updating your file though, not "reinventing the wheel". You'll see these again, but here are your primary sources for your periodic reviews:

Company press releases. You can get them from the company's Investor Relations department by requesting email alerts;

Company SEC filings, particularly the annual 10k and quarterly 10Q reports. I recommend you track key financial data in an Excel spreadsheet that tracks the same data that you included in your original due diligence;

Quarterly conference calls attendant with release of financial reports listen live or read transcripts which are available on Seeking Alpha

If you subscribe to any services (like my Value Line subscription), review their reports as they are updated.

Monitoring (observing) alone is not managing; it's just a necessary part of it. You have to think about what you observe. My own thinking process relies heavily on comparing. Right now, I'm going to compare managing an investment to managing an employee.

When you invest in a company, you expect a certain performance from it, much like you expect a certain level of performance from an employee you hire. Further, just as a good manager records and communicates what she expects from an employee, you should write down what you expect from the company. Then, consider each of your quarterly and annual due diligence reviews akin to your periodic performance appraisals of your employee (or of your boss's appraisal of you).

When you appraise the performance of your company or employee, your review is meaningful only if you objectively compare the actual performance with what your expectations were at the start of the review period. In addition, this is the time to update your expectations for the coming period of time. As time goes by, you have opportunities anew to make the comparisons. Soon you will have made enough observations and enough comparisons to have a concrete sense of how much confidence you have in your company.

As this process continues, company by company, you should acquire the ability to differentiate the relative level of confidence you have in each compared to the others. Those companies who most consistently meet or exceed your expectations are likely the ones that will get your highest confidence ratings. And, it follows that those are the companies to whom you will assign a position of higher responsibility for your portfolio performance, i.e. those that you may allow to represent a higher portion of your portfolio's total value. By the same logic, those that underperform your expectation are the ones that will, even if left alone, come to occupy a less prominent position in your portfolio, or will be candidates for termination.

Just remember that selling decisions should be deliberate and not knee-jerk reactions to a single negative event. Trends are key. Before deciding to sell, I suggest a written explanation of why you wouldn't buy the stock today and a suggestion of what in the field of alternatives you feel would serve your purposes better. Selling all shares or trimming a position and using the proceeds to add to another existing position or acquiring a new position where you have more confidence is a way of allocating capital where it will be more efficient.

That is called "weighting" a portfolio and I think life gives us many examples of how weighting according to performance produces superior results. Sports provides an analogy: not everyone makes the varsity and not every varsity player makes first string. The best, however judged, get the most playing time and, in the case of pro sports, the most investment (in the form of salary). Why expect that stock market behavior would be so different from that of the broad scope of the culture?

If your strategy involves selling shares to meet expenses, I suggest you choose the shares you sell with an aim of maintaining weighting according to performance.

Stock Picking

Before picking stocks for your portfolio, you should first understand what you want from your portfolio. Each of us is different and, beyond that, we each move through our own different life stages. My own portfolio goals are different now than they were 22 years ago. For one thing, my remaining years now number 22 less. My portfolio is larger. I now receive Social Security income which covers a good portion of our basic living costs. And, I want my portfolio to be easily managed by my heirs when I am no longer able to do it the way I have.

With that in mind, I want to present a high-level look at the principles of picking stocks that I believe are relevant regardless of an investor's goals.

I favor companies that:

1. I understand and whose management I can trust;

2. Exhibit robust market acceptance and competitiveness as evidenced by healthy and stable gross margins and by growth rates of total sales, net earnings and (now) dividends equal to or greater than the growth in nominal (as opposed to "real") GDP;

3. Regularly generate cash from operations in excess of increases in capital assets (typically referred to as free cash flow) in amounts amply providing for continued growth, coverage of debt obligations and continued funding of dividends at least at current levels;

4. Produce return on equity of at least 15% and return on investment of at least 10%;

5. Maintain a balance sheet characterized by appropriate levels of working capital assets and by a level of debt that could be repaid from free cash flow within no more than four years.

When I have been able to buy companies like these at a reasonable price, most of them have produced rates of return considerably higher than the market averages over a period of years.

I have a "suspect list" of companies that interest me. Over time, a few companies migrate to a "prospect list" of companies that warrant a higher level of due diligence to qualify them for a place in my small portfolio. I identify my suspects largely by studying printed Value Line reports on around 1650 entities which arrive 125 or so at a time each week in my snail mail box. Each report is updated every 13 weeks. I think of each week's publication as part of a "catalog" of companies for sale. (If you are unfamiliar with Value Line reports, you can view one on a Dow stock (like JNJ or AAPL) by going to valueline.com, entering the symbol at the top, clicking on "PDF report" on the right side of the page and clicking on a date.)

The Value Line reports summarize a lot of what I want to know relative to points 2- 5 listed above, and help me to pre-qualify a suspect. I also use custom screens I run at Fidelity to produce candidates for my suspect list. A restrictive screen I currently use at Fidelity illustrates the metrics I am most interested in. That screen includes the following tests:

Book value growth >5%

EPS growth >5%

Return on Equity >15%

Return on Investment >10%

Forward EPS growth (3-5 yrs.) >5%

Revenue Growth >5%

PE (next year's estimate) 13-20

Dividend Yield >0.5%

Dividend Growth rate (5 years average) >5%

Dividend Growth rate (IAD to prior year) >5%

Total Debt/Equity <1.00

Today, only 13 stocks out of 5,065 pass the screen. (They are ALK; AMAT; GNTX; LSTR; PGR; ROST; SEIC; THO; TROW; TJX; TSCO; UNH; and WLK. Of these, I currently own ALK and ROST.)

That is a very restrictive screen; too restrictive because it eliminates a lot of great companies. But, it does encompass the traits I look for. I don't expect all of my companies to always be able to meet every element of a rigid screen like that, but they should come close in a majority of the tests. Just eliminating the dividend requirements, for example, would triple the number of companies making the cut.

Please note that none of what I do to find suspects involves a stock chart. I look only at the quality of the company and valuation. To get the information I want I avail myself of

Company press releases. You can get them from the company's Investor Relations department by requesting email alerts;

Company SEC filings, particularly the annual 10k and quarterly 10Q reports. You should have an understanding of what financial statements are telling you about market acceptance, liquidity, sustainability and solvency.

Quarterly conference calls attendant with release of financial reports; listen live or read transcripts which are available on Seeking Alpha;

The company website itself for a sense of how the company presents itself to its customers. I even got an impression of the management of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a video on youtube. The opportunities for getting to know your companies are more plentiful today and more accessible to investors than ever before.

If your investment candidate is a retailer or consumer product manufacturer or a restaurant, for examples, consider a visit to a place of business operated by the company or by a use of its service. All else equal, I like to own stock in companies with whom I do business.

After you have completed your research, write a brief but comprehensive summary of your conclusions. State clearly your expectations of what you expect the company to achieve over the next 3-5 years and why you want to own shares. I suggest you apply this method to several potential investments before picking the one you are most confident will perform at or above your expectations.

Tip: How much you pay for even a great company can materially impact your results in the short term; less in the long term. To a limited extent, you can time your purchases to some advantage. I prefer to buy shares when their prices are trending up. That gives me some confirmation of my confidence in a company's future from other market participants. Even if I could pick the bottom, I'm not enamored with the idea of buying at the bottom after a sell off. I prefer to get the market confirmation that only comes after the stock price has evidenced a meaningful change in direction.

Summary

This article described how I go about my investing. You may have a better way. My method has made me a stockholder in many good companies and I have been happy with my results. Your goals, personality, available time and background are different than mine. You will obtain results different than mine, even if you follow the process I outlined.

Remember: I am not a financial advisor. I have no letters like CFA or CPA after my name. I am not certified in anything. The only licenses I hold are one for driving and one for fishing. I am just a guy who shares whatever he has learned over the years with the SA community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, ROST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.