April 2018 - Passive Income Update

April is done. Finally... I'm sooooo ready for spring and summer now. We got hammered this month with a snow and ice storm that took a while to melt away. It's going to be -2 tonight and yet over 20 degrees on Monday, crazy!

The leafs made it to the playoffs and busted out. They started the series horrible and bounced back to force game 7. It all fell apart in the 3rd period and the leafs lost. Here's hoping the leafs get a solid D man before next season. Guess I'll throw on some We the North gear and fake being a raptor's fan... Go Rap's? I dunno if I can do it...

The landscape season has now begun! Feels good to be back at work. That break was nice to hang with family, but that much time off is not for me; I'm sure my dog loved it though.

Adding up this month's dividend totals surprised me. Let's get to it.

Two stocks decided to bulk up their dividends for me this month:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) raised its dividend by 4.7%

PG (NYSE:PG) raised its 4%

Dividend Income

14 companies paid us this month.

Stocks April 2018 Income Totals 351.55 Telus (NYSE:TU) 17.68 Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) 19.04 Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) 2.42 Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) 29.91 AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 5.48 Sienna Senior (OTCPK:LWSCF) 2.40 ZDY ETF 7.67 Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 43.89 (One Drip) Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) 19.29 (3 Drips) TD Bank (NYSE:TD) 88.44 (One Drip) Shaw (NYSE:SJR) 30.22 (One Drip) Riocan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 39.24 (One Drip) Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 16.40 (One Drip) Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) 29.47 (2 Drips)

April 2018 Dividend Total = $351.55 (327.72% higher yr over yr).

April 2017 Dividend Total = $82.19 (Previous Dividend Income).

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Programs) added $11.45 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Solar Panel Income - $287.14

Total April 2018 - Passive Income - $1,138.69

Total Passive Income Increase over last year - 1,285.43%

Totals For 2018

Dividends Year To Date Total - $1,529.14

Other Passive Income Year to Date - $2,713.77

Total Passive Income for 2018 - $4,242.91

Year End Goal - $15,000 - 28.28%

Big jump in dividend income vs. January (almost 50 bucks). This is from Nutrien now paying in this part of the quarter. Great income from the solar panels this month. The power generated is currently behind this month because of the ice storm. A couple more days before the meter read, hopefully it can break out.

April 2018 Purchases

To fulfill our drip In Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF), we added 29 more shares.

Added 24 shares of Telus

Conclusion

Another great month, breaking $1,000 three out of the four months is fantastic! The drips keep doing their thing and boosting the dividend incomes. Two more dividend raises; no complaints here.

I hope you all had a wonderful month as well. Look forward to reading all your reports. Have a great day.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.