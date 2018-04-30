Still Just A 'Correction', Or The Start Of A Bear Market Instead?

There is good news, but there is plenty of "not so good news" as well.

Source: Express.co.uk

Despite the volatile market action, the S&P 500/SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) continues to climb the wall of worry alongside the 200-day moving average. Many companies that have reported are showing accelerating earnings. Some notable standouts include Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and many others. Also, the economy appears to be expanding at a healthy pace and many economic indicators are sending out encouraging signals.

Nevertheless, certain threats such as potential trade issues, higher rates, and other elements continue to unnerve stock investors. This week will be crucial as upcoming events and market reaction should set the tone for stocks going forward.

Background Information About SPY

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $275 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings. In addition, SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities. Since SPY tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I use SPY and the S&P 500 interchangeably throughout the article.

SPY Recent Decline

This “correction” has been ongoing for over 3 months now. If this is indeed a correction and not the start of a new bear market this is a relatively long time. Preferably, stocks would be back around all-time highs by now. But instead, the S&P 500 is about 200 points or 7% below its all-time highs and is only about 150 points above the correction lows. So, unless stocks regain their upward trajectory soon, the declines could resume and may possibly even worsen from here.

The Good News

The good news is that many companies are reporting record earnings while beating consensus estimates at the same time. Facebook jumped by 10% in recent days after crushing earnings estimates. Netflix has been another notable outperformer. The stock surged to new all-time highs after the company handily beat consensus estimates on just about every metric.

The list of earnings beats goes on and on, but a significant test for markets this earnings season should be Apple’s results, scheduled to come out this week. Investors will be looking at iPhone sales and other key metrics to gauge the health of the consumer, and the company’s earnings results could set the tone for stocks in general this week.

Also, overall economic growth appears to be doing better than expected as Q1 GDP came in at 2.3%, higher than the estimated 2% economists were looking for. The results are also much higher than last year’s Q1 results which were only 1.2%.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Favorable elements for stocks include but are not limited to:

Increasing, but relatively tame inflation

A “competitive” (relatively weak) dollar

Still historically low interest rates

The tax cut effect

Infrastructure spending effect

Potential deregulation

Record corporate profits

High consumer confidence

Expanding GDP

Extremely low unemployment

Improved overall economic activity







The Not So Good News

Surely there are plenty of negative elements confronting stocks and the economy right now as well. Coupled with record corporate profits and sky high consumer confidence there are record levels of debt for the government, consumers, and corporations alike. But debt is a topic for a much longer article down the line. For now, some of the most pressing issues unnerving market participants appear to be the threats posed by higher rates, and possible trade issues.

Although the early May Fed meeting is likely to be a dud, June 13th meeting is nearly guaranteed to bring another Fed rate hike. This will effectively bring the Federal funds rate to 1.75-2%, which is still relatively low by historical standards. Because of the rising Fed funds rate, higher inflation, and other elements, bonds are also on the rise. The 10 year is around 3% now and the overall yield curve continues to flatten. The difference in yield between the 10 and the 30 year is now fewer than 20 basis points. It is important to keep an eye on this development as a flattening yield curve could mean a recession is approaching.

Higher rates will begin to put significant strain on the economy eventually, it is only a question of when. All segments will be impacted by higher borrowing costs in time, including government, consumer, and corporate sectors. Ultimately, it will likely be increased borrowing costs that eventually tip the economy into recession. The silver lining is that rates are still relatively low despite the recent rises and the economy does not appear to be in imminent danger now. When will higher rates begin to negatively impact economic growth? My estimates call for mid to late 2019 or 2020.

As far as trade issues are concerned it appears that fears of a “trade war” may be overblown right now. Although certain trade sanctions may negatively impact some businesses in the short term, overall, trade tariffs are unlikely to hold a lasting negative effect for U.S. corporations. Firstly, many current trade agreements are skewed away from America’s favor. Secondly, countries such as China and other major trading partners have more to lose than the U.S., meaning that the U.S. has leverage and can negotiate better trade agreements that should in turn benefit the U.S. economy and U.S. corporations longer term.

Where We Are Technically

Technically, the image looks relatively constructive, as SPY appears to have made a higher low following the correction’s double bottom. Also, despite the unnerving volatility, momentum is improving, and SPY is steadily climbing the 200-day moving average, a very positive technical development. Two crucial levels to keep an eye on are the 200-day moving average, and the correction closing lows. This is roughly $259 and $257 on SPY and 2,610 and 2,580 on the S&P 500.

Source: StockCharts.com

Moreover, the volume on the retest was significantly lighter, suggesting that fewer market participants were selling on the retest, and the level of panic was far less severe than on the initial selloff. This is also backed up by the VIX, which peaked at just 25 on the retest as opposed to 50, the first time around, a rather notable difference.

The Bottom Line

In the face of rising rates, and trade worries SPY continues to climb the 200-day moving average along with the perpetual wall of worry. And although there are some concerning elements worthy of keeping a close eye on, the overall macro image still seems to be relatively constructive for U.S. equities. Accelerating corporate profits, GDP growth, record low unemployment, rising consumer confidence, and a slew of other productive economic factors are suggesting that a meaningful downturn in the U.S. economy does not appear imminent at this juncture. This strongly infers that SPY and stocks in general should continue their ascend higher from here.

Note: SA has introduced a new feature. Hit the "Like" button if you enjoyed reading my article. Also, feel free to hit the "Follow" link to receive updates about my future ideas. Thanks for reading!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

To receive real time updates, and get more information about this idea as well as other topics please visit the Albright Investment Grouptrading community. Join us and receive access to exclusive content, trade triggers, trading strategies, price action alerts, and price targets. Theses value adding features are available only to members of our trading community, and are not typically discussed in public articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.