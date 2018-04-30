Why Not Buy This 6.3%-Yielding SWAN REIT Near 52-Week Lows?

I added to my long position in LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) at the end of last week. Three reasons stood out why I doubled down on the healthcare REIT for my income portfolio: LTC Properties profits from long-term demand trends in the senior-focused healthcare sector, the company easily covers its dividend with cash flow, and the healthcare REIT has a history of growing its dividend. An investment in LTC Properties yields 6.3 percent, and the dividend is paid on a monthly distribution schedule.

LTC Properties is a high-quality healthcare REIT that I bought multiple times in 2017 and 2018. Healthcare REITs are not exactly investor favorites right now, which on the other hand makes them promising income vehicles for investors with a contrarian bent. LTC Properties, for instance, can be bought at an appealing price-to-FFO multiple and near 52-week lows (latest 52-week low @$34.46).

LTC Properties' share price has dropped ~17 percent year-to-date.

Source: StockCharts

LTC Properties - Business Overview

LTC Properties is a healthcare REIT that invests in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities that benefit from growing demand for healthcare services from senior citizens. The U.S. population is aging rapidly, creating attractive growth prospects in the senior-focused healthcare services industry.

The 65+ age cohort is expected to grow greatly over the next 30 years, accounting for a much larger share of the U.S. population, which in turn increases the pool of potential customers for LTC Properties' senior-focused healthcare facilities.

Source: LTC Properties Investor Presentation

Skilled nursing and assisted living facilities each make up about half of the REIT's real estate investments.

Here's a portfolio snapshot as of December 31, 2017.

Source: LTC Properties

What I like about LTC Properties is that the healthcare REIT has a high degree of diversification in terms of geography and operators. The REIT is represented in 29 U.S. states, and focuses on markets with strong aging demographics, such as Texas.

Source: LTC Properties

Texas is LTC Properties' largest market, representing 16.5 percent of the REIT's total real estate investments and accounting for the lion share of its properties (40 out of 202).

Here's a breakdown.

Source: LTC Properties

Operator diversification is also important, just look at what happened to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) in 2017. The healthcare REIT revealed problems with some of its operators, and was forced to recognize a $194.7 million impairment on its direct financing lease. As a result, Omega Healthcare Investors had to lower its AFFO guidance AND froze its dividend...and the stock price took a hit.

The lesson? Operator health and diversification matters. LTC Properties has a relatively large number of operators in its lease portfolio which helps mitigate operator and coverage risks. That being said, income investors need to continuously monitor whether LTC Properties' operators in order to detect potential cash flow problems.

The largest operator, Prestige Healthcare, accounts for ~17 percent of annual rent.

Here's an operator breakdown.

Source: LTC Properties

The skilled-nursing sector has attracted a lot of investments in recent years, with money piling into the sector thanks to its attractive long-term growth prospects (irreversible trend of an aging U.S. population) As a result, overcapacity issues have started to weigh on the sector and put pressure on rents and occupancy rates.

Occupancy rates in LTC Properties' skilled nursing segment have been in the high 70-percent range, which is far from being great. A deterioration of occupancy rates in the sector would be a clear negative for the investment thesis.

Source: LTC Properties

A look at LTC Properties' lease schedule reveals that the majority of leases expire only after 2024. The weighted average remaining lease term at the end of the December quarter was 9.2 years.

The longer the lease duration, the safer the cash flows (and the REIT's dividend).

Source: LTC Properties

Fortress Balance Sheet, Debt Maturities

A strong balance sheet with a low degree of leverage adds value for investors in case the economy slides into a recession and/or an industry downturn hits the sector. Companies with fortress balance sheets are preferred investments for income investors that value dividend stability.

LTC Properties' debt accounts for less than a third of the REIT's total capitalization, adding an additional level of security to the investment thesis.

Source: LTC Properties

The majority of LTC Properties' debt matures only after 2023, giving management plenty of time to refinance.

Source: LTC Properties

Consistent Dividend Growth And Conservative FFO Payout Ratio

Thanks to the decline in REIT valuations over the last twelve months, investors with cash at hand can take advantage of a much higher entry yield into LTC Properties' stock. Today, an investment in LTC Properties yields more than six percent.

LTC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

LTC Properties has regularly raised its monthly dividend payout in recent years. A history of dividend growth strongly suggests a growing dividend in the future.

Source: LTC Properties

The good news is that LTC Properties overearned its dividend payout with funds from operations in each of the last ten quarters, and by a significant margin, too. As a matter of fact, the FFO payout ratio is rather conservative: It averaged only 72 percent in the last two-and-a-half years.

Source: Achilles Research

A Core Holding

I consider LTC Properties to be a core holding for a high-quality, high-yield SWAN income portfolio, together with Realty Income Corp. (O), Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG), and Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN). LTC Properties has a history of growing its dividend - which is paid on a monthly basis - which greatly increases investors' confidence that the dividend will keep growing going forward. Investors today can gobble up LTC Properties at a compelling valuation and near 52-week lows.

Valuation

LTC Properties' income stream currently sells for ~11.7x Q4-2017 run-rate FFO and ~1.9x book value.

Here's how LTC Properties compares against other major healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book valuation.

LTC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

I am very comfortable doubling down on LTC Properties near 52-week lows. LTC Properties has a diversified, long-duration lease portfolio, a strong balance sheet with low leverage, and a conservative FFO payout ratio. The healthcare REIT further has a credible record of dividend growth which strongly tilts the odds in favor of a rising dividend in the next several years. The valuation is attractive considering the implicit promise of a growing monthly dividend. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTC, O, MAIN, STAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.