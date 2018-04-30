Big U.S. Banks: Beware Of Headless Bulls

Banks are in a good place but some of the thinking is becoming euphoric.

Although I am generally positive on US bank stocks, investors should be careful about ideas around an imminent "new dawn", or "new paradigm" for the sector.

Valuations generally seem reasonable as long as economic growth holds. While PEs are not especially attractive on current year EPS, in a number of names they look attractive two years out, so returns should be decent if the EPS outlook held by the market is fulfilled. The big bank stocks, such as JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) are among the names to fall into this category.

A January 2018 interview with Mike Mayo, Senior US Banks analyst for Wells Fargo, was cited in the comments section to an article I wrote discussing the outlook for BAC. The interview makes interesting viewing and I would encourage you to take a look at it. The article is worth a look as well, since it features a debate about whether we are in some kind of new paradigm for bank stocks, or just seeing a solid phase of their cycle.

Scale emergence in big US Banks?

Mr Mayo is always a punchy commentator and some of his interactions with senior bank management on conference calls are industry classics. In this case I think he is overworking the bull case for the the large banks. While things are certainly pretty positive, I don't see the stepped up "phase change" that Mr Mayo does.

We are, he says, looking at a "25 year structural breakout"

The execution, technology and approach"..."have finally caught up to the business models That allows the banks, JP Morgan this past year 2017 had the best pre-tax margin in at least three decades Goliath is winning, the largest banks are finally benefiting from scale.

So this is all about efficiency and economies of scale. I'd leave Mr Mayo to explain his measure of pre-tax margin but if we calculate it as pre-tax profit/operating revenue (defined as net interest income plus net non-interest income) then 2017 was certainly a good year, with a 36% margin. The same ratio in 2007, for example, was 32%.

And indeed we have an improvement over time. Here is the pre-tax margin from 2002.

Source: Company data, Bloomberg

Let's not quibble about the flat 36% PTM over 2016-17, which might dispute whether 2017 is actually the "best" PTM in JPM's history. What we're concerned about here is the claim that the big banks are "finally seeing the benefits of scale".

Banks get to the pre-tax line in the following way: operating revenue - operating expenses - loan loss provision charges. There are some other bits and pieces but these are the broad categories in the income statement.

In judging movements in pre-tax margins, you need to bear both operating and provisioning impacts in mind. 2007 is in fact quite a good benchmark year for JPM in this respect as it was the last year before the Global Financial Crisis (AKA the Great Financial Crisis or GFC) of 2008. Since that time banks have been more focused on marginal efficiencies and the quality rather than volume of growth.

Here is the story of 2007 and 2017 (remember, the best pre-tax margin in three decades) in numbers and then in a simple, indexed chart.

Source: Company data, Bloomberg

What you can see here is that, while the efficiency ratio (the cost/income) relationship is modestly better in 2017 than 2007, the big uplift in the pre-tax margin measured as a percentage of operating revenue is driven by the lower provision expense line in relation to revenue. This accounts for all of the boost to pre-tax profit margin between these two sample years.

The chart below presents the same data, but indexed to 100 for revenue so readers can eyeball the impacts of operating cost and then provisioning expenses as we work down to the pre-tax line in both years.

Source: Company data, Bloomberg

The above charts are included just to demonstrate the importance of both operating costs and provisioning costs relative to operating revenue in determining pre-tax margin in a bank. What's the story over a longer time frame?

Source: Company data, Bloomberg

Viewed over a longer time frame, we can see that JPM's ratio of operating costs to operating revenue has indeed fallen. It's interesting that the bank was able to bring it down sharply in 2009 when it had to digest elevated provisioning costs.

Let's focus on the later part of the chart, where costs have fallen pretty handily as a percentage of operating income from 2012-2017. How has this been achieved? Is it scale, or something else?

The next chart shows the component lines of JPM's overall operating costs. Sales, Compensation, Occupancy, Professional Fees and Others. What you see below is that nearly the entire reduction in these items as a percentage of overall revenue achieved comes from the drop in the "others" line. And this is where JPM books "Firmwide legal expense", which became elevated in the aftermath of the GFC. The recent drop of represents normalisation of this line.

Source: Company data, Bloomberg

In 2012 the "non-others" expense items, which are the regular and forecastable expense items, were 45.9% of total operating revenue. In 2017 these items together represented 44.6%, a very similar level. What this means, primarily, is that we might have been seeing JPM with a better "core" efficiency for some time (since 2012 at least) and therefore we are not on the cusp of anything much in terms of a new level of performance. Separately, the improvement might not be a scale thing at all. The significant increase in net interest margin alone at JPM is enough to reduce costs as a percentage of revenue. This is not a scale benefit. it is a function of monetary policy.

Source: Company data, Bloomberg

We have to remember that banking is a commoditised business with very little pricing power. If banks were able to raise ROE through cost efficiency gains then it would be competed away.

Separately. I have argued that BAC, which is a bit behind JPM and Citi in terms of cost/income margins can do better and I think WFC, which has seen efficiency margins deteriorate, will improve later in 2018 and into 2019. But the arguments for a new period of scale benefits for large banks are pretty flimsy, especially if we take JPM as a benchmark.

In the Mayo video you will also see him talking about the tax "dividend" for banks, by which he means the gains to bank revenue from a more active economy as tax cut gains are spent and invested. There might be some effect like this but investors have to remember two things on that score. First, there will be a base effect whereby once that extra money had washed through, there won't the same impact next time around. Second, with inflation and rates rising the fact that the federal deficit will also expand means that growth gains from the tax cuts will be accompanied by market anxiety about the deficit's impact on Fed policy. While welcome, the tax cuts won't be a one way street as the cycle matures.

Finally, let's just interface all this with valuation, using JPM as an example again. Through the last twenty years or so JPM has generally traded at a 50 to 25% PE discount to the S&P index. The current discount is 24%.

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, a word about Mike Mayo's argument. As you can see in the video, there is a big report behind his impressive CNBC performance and perhaps, if you can get your hands on it, you will find my modest observations in this article refuted by a sell side colossus . All I have is the accounts and I think there are valid questions about how excited we should be.

Conclusion: the best time to buy bank stocks is as you come out of a credit crisis. The last one is now a very long way behind us. Hold you favourite US Bank stocks but do not fall into any "new paradigm" type thinking. The current backdrop and delivery from the banks is good and values are OK, but there is nothing we have not seen before. Cyclical concerns will hit the banks at some point, and as the rate cycle plays out these will come along in due course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.