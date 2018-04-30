Coming To America - China IPO's

Despite all of the trade war rhetoric, there are several high-profile Chinese firms that are set to IPO in the United States. These IPO’s represent an opportunity to gain access to some of China’s most exciting opportunities in the digital content space. These three companies all operate in the digital streaming and digital video space. Investors may gain access to these companies once they become public or through companies such as YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Or investors may gain exposure through funds, such as EMQQ – the Emerging Markets Internet and E-Commerce ETF – which is a holder of these companies which have meaningful stakes in these soon to IPO companies. Below is a description of these companies. Please not that as of press-time, iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) has already gone public.

Huya

Huya is the eSports arm of live streaming company YY Inc (currently held in EMQQ). During the fourth quarter of 2017, YY filed a draft registration on a confidential basis with the SEC for a possible listing in the U.S. Although the company has not indicated the number or shares or dollar amount of the listing, Bloomberg, in an article dated 1/4/18, quoted anonymous inside sources stating that the company is looking to raise at least $200 million. According to alpha Researcher, Huya is the dominant player in China eSports with around 50% of the market.

Huya already has big backers. In March 2018, the company reported that received $461 million in equity financing from Tencent (another EMQQ holding). After the funding, YY still maintains control over Huya. However, Tencent obtained a right exercisable between the second and third anniversary of the closing date to purchase additional Huya shares to reach 50.1% of the voting power in Huya. YY’s acting chairman stated, “This investment will reinforce and solidify Huya as the leader in the fast-growing game live streaming market in China. Supported by Tencent’s strong capabilities in game development, distribution and operation, Huya will march into a new era of building and maintaining the largest game live streaming and e-sports community for young generations in China.”

In a Business Insider story from 8/18/17, Goldman Sachs estimates the market for eSports at $500 million and expects it to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22% through 2019 to surpass $1.1 billion. The same article estimates that the eSports audience reached 296 million by the end of 2017. A Forbes article, citing a report from Juniper Research, estimated revenues from eSports will reach $3.5 billion by the end of 2021. eSports’ legitimacy was validated through the recent launch of Nielsen eSports which will offer sponsorship, valuation, industry research, and consulting services in the eSports space.

eSports is experiencing rapid growth and Huya, as China’s dominant player in the industry, is well-poised to benefit from this trend.

iQiYi

iQiyi – the Netflix of China - is an online video platform based in Beijing, China. According to an article in Variety, the site shows average daily users of 76 million and 158 million for its pc and mobile apps, respectively, with monthly time on the app reaching 408 billion minutes, up 32% from December 2016. iQiYi is owned by Baidu (an EMQQ holding). Baidu is expected to remain a majority shareholder following the IPO. According to Variety, the site boasts more than 500 million monthly active users.

Early in 2017, Netflix agreed to provide television content to iQiyi. The licensing deal covers television dramas, animated series, documentaries and variety shows.

According to an article on Seeking Alpha, the company forecasts the market to continue expanding over the next five years as Chinese advertisers increasingly move online and consumers see disposable income expand. The entertainment market is expected to grow by over 17% through 2022 with paying video users expected to grow by 35% annually to reach a market value of $10 billion by 2022. The Chinese online video service had revenues of $2.7 billion last year on 55% growth, the Seeking Alpha article went on to relate. iQiyi is aiming to capitalize on the growing number of Chinese consumers willing to pay for high-end content.

iQiyi started trading on 3/29/18 on NASDAQ.

Bilibili

Bilibili is another video streaming platform. However, the company has a narrower user base – diehard comic and anime fans. Bilibili, which literally means “the B site”, is a video sharing website themed around anime, manga, and game fandom (ACG) based in China, where users can submit, view, and add commentary subtitles on videos. Bilibili offers videos of various fields, including music, dancing, science and technology, entertainment, movie, drama, fashion, daily life and even advertisement films. Also, Bilibili provides a live streaming service where audiences can interact with streamers.

According to an article on Seeking Alpha, Bilibili's primary user base lies in what the company calls "Generation Z," or Chinese millennials born between 1990 and 2009. In the first two months of 2018, Bilibili reported MAUs (monthly active users) of 78.4 million, a commonly reported metric among Internet companies. Bilibili's user growth rate was 45% in 4Q17 according to the article. About 70 percent of Bilibili’s traffic goes to user-generated content, according to Techinasia which is an attractive feature given the Chinese government’s crackdown on foreign content.

According to its F-1 filing, Bilibili grew its net revenues nearly 5x to RMB 2.7 billion ($379.4 million). This is largely a function of the fact that Bilibili's monetization efforts are still in its infancy. While the company is currently losing money (like most young internet companies), its growing scale enables it to negotiate better deals with content providers and it has been narrowing its loses.

Bilibili should continue to benefit from its growing niche.

Summary

There are many exciting Chinese internet companies who may be going public in the near future. Currently, some access is available to these companies through their partnerships with existing public Chinese companies such as Tencent or Baidu which are currently held in the EMQQ portfolio. Additionally, our strategy allows us access to new and exciting opportunities when they arise.

Investing in EMQQ provides exposure to these new opportunities through its holdings in companies with stakes in these potential new opportunities and in direct investment once they become available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY, TCEHY, BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.