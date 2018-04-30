Conversation With An Expert: Evaluating Potential Growth Prospects For Keryx's Auryxia

This call is intended to give investors a better understanding of the efficacy, adoption rates, and sales potential for Auryxia following regulatory approval for use in IDA patients with NDD.

We will be interviewing a nephrologist with experience in using Auryxia to treat patients with ESRD and in treating iron deficiency anemia in non-dialysis dependent CKD patients.

About Keryx (KERX) Biopharmaceuticals

A publicly held company since 2000, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with kidney disease. The company’s sole commercialized product is Auryxia, a treatment for either elevated phosphorus levels or iron deficiency anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease. Eventually, the company plans to develop a full line of treatments for patients suffering from kidney disease.



About Iron Deficiency Anemia

Iron deficiency anemia, or IDA, is a common symptom of chronic kidney disease that progressively worsens as the underlying disease progresses. As the name suggests, IDA is a condition where there is insufficient iron in the bloodstream. This inhibits the production of hemoglobin, the component of red blood cells that carries oxygen through the bloodstream. As the condition progresses, it can lead to fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath in patients.



Overall, anemia is twice as common in patients with CKD than the general population. While most studies have focused on IDA in dialysis patients, there are also several studies that have found substantial iron deficiencies in non-dialysis CKD patients. [source] However, testing for and diagnosing iron deficiency as the cause of anemia in patients with non-dialysis CKD can be difficult given current technology.

About Auryxia

Auryxia, the brand name of Keryx’s formulation of ferric citrate, was originally indicated for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients on dialysis. In 2017, the drug received an additional indication for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia for non-dialysis CKD patients. The drug seeks to improve on oral iron treatments currently available by addressing the shortcomings over over-the-counter treatments. Auryxia is especially appealing for patients who did not respond to, or cannot tolerate these treatments without the invasiveness of IV iron supplementation.

The big question for the drug is, how widely adopted will this relatively expensive prescription drug be in a market that currently is dominated by low priced generics? While this question is best reserved for someone who works with CKD and IDA patients regularly, calculating the potential range of annual revenue from the drug can accomplish with a few assumptions and some multiplication. Currently, approximately 650,000 patients with chronic kidney disease are being treated for IDA by a nephrologist. Based on sales data from Auryxia’s original indication for hyperphosphatemia and on management’s own comments we can arrive a value of at least $275 for a 30-day, 90 pill script. Below, we have included a chart based on these assumptions that gives us an approximate range of potential sales for Auryxia for its IDA indication.



Why Investors Should Care

Auryxia is the only product in Keryx’s product portfolio

One in seven to one in ten US adults is affected by Chronic Kidney Disease, and many of these patients have a condition for which Auryxia is indicated

Keryx must prove to medical professionals and patients that Auryxia is the right treatment for these common conditions

Why Speak to an Expert

Become better able to evaluate the actual need and potential demand for Auryxia

Learn more about adoption rates for the drug among patients with chronic kidney disease

Gain an experts opinion on how Auryxia compares to other treatments on the market such as oral iron supplements

Who is the Expert Slingshot Will Be Speaking To?

A nephrologist with experience in using Auryxia to treat patients with ESRD and in treating iron deficiency anemia in non-dialysis dependent CKD patients.

Key Things to Consider or Ask an Expert About Auryxia

Can you describe your experience treating iron deficiency anemia in adults with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease? Do you prescribe Auryxia, if not what do you typically prescribe? How do patients respond to alternative treatment options, including over the counter iron supplements and intravenous iron (Feraheme or Venofer)? How do these treatments compare to Auryxia? What are the relative benefits of these treatment options? Are some treatment options better fit for certain patient subsets? Do you have patients who are unable, for any reason, to be treated with these options? Since the approval of Auryxia, what percentage of existing patients have begun taking Auryxia? What percentage have stayed on IV iron or supplements? What percentage of new patients have chosen each treatment option? What is your perception of the safety of Auryxia? Overall, how has Auryxia compared to your expectations in its indication for treating CKD anemia? What challenges do you face in diagnosing IDA in Non-Dialysis CKD patients?

In Conclusion

Auryxia is the only treatment option available that was developed specifically for patients with IDA and non-dialysis CKD, but this does not mean that it is the only option available. Many patients choose to treat their IDA using oral iron supplements and may not feel that they need to switch to a new treatment option. Some medical professionals may notice that one of the major clinical trials of Auryxia for its IDA indication was tested against a placebo in patients who were unresponsive or intolerant to oral iron supplements and may feel that new patients are better off trying oral iron supplements first.

A call with an expert who is intimately aware of the treatment options for IDA in non-dialysis CKD patients can help investors to better understand the potential of Auryxia and how well the drug is taking root in the nephrology field.

