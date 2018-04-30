38-Year Veteran Of NYSE Trading Floor Talks Evolving Markets And Living Through 9/11 (Podcast)

On Friday of last week, I had the chance to speak with and interview Kenny Polcari, who is a 38 year veteran on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. You may recognize Kenny from being a constant and consistent guest on CNBC and other financial news networks.

In my interview with him, I talked to Kenny about how he got his start on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and how the exchange itself has evolved. He recounts some of his most memorable moments from days past, including walking me through what his life was like as a clerk on the floor during several market crashes. Throughout the course of the interview, he also talks about how the NYSE trading floor has evolved and how the macroeconomic climate has changed since the 80s, ultimately ushering in the biggest bull market in history.

In addition, Kenny, who is a New York City resident, walks us through his incredible story about the events of 9/11. He runs through an amazing set of events and circumstances that kept him out of the World Trade Center on 9/11 - where his office was at the time - and he talks about the profound effect that 9/11 had on the markets. From there, Kenny talks about how the markets have evolved to move into the "cloud" and how they are much safer now than they were on 9/11, where a hit on the NYSE would have crippled our entire financial system.

You can listen to the whole interview on the link below here.

Quoth the Raven #25 - Kenny Polcari

To subscribe to future podcasts you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store. You can also subscribe to them on YouTube.

All content created and owned by Quoth the Raven Research, LLC. All podcast content is subject to this disclaimer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.