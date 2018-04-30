Total: Strong Results But Watch Capital Spending

The company's free cash flow in the industry was not high enough to pay its newly raised dividend, so Total will need to work on this problem going forward.

On Thursday, April 26, 2018, French oil and gas giant Total (TOT) announced its first quarter 2018 earnings results. As oil prices were higher in the first quarter of this year than in any of the preceding quarters, the market expected that this report would show higher revenues, cash flows, and profits than in the prior year quarter, and this was indeed the case. This was not the only good thing in this report, however. Naturally, the report was also far from perfect as it contained a few negative items, but, overall, it was an earnings report that an investor in the company should be pleased with.

As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from total's first quarter 2018 earnings results:

Total had total revenues of $49.611 billion in the quarter. This represents a 20.46% increase over the $41.183 billion that it had in the prior year quarter.

The company had $5.4 billion of operating cash flow before working capital changes in the quarter. This represents a 15% increase, compared to the $4.7 billion that it had in the prior year quarter.

Total produced an average of 2,703 kboe per day in the first quarter of 2018. This is more than a 5% increase over the prior year quarter.

The company's refining margins decreased by 34% year over year.

Total reported a net income of $2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2018, which represents a 7% decrease from the prior year quarter. The company also raised its first interim dividend by 3.2% to €0.64 per share.

As was expected, Total saw its revenues increase significantly over the past year, going from $41.183 billion to $49.611 billion. There were two primary reasons for this. The first reason is that oil prices were higher in the first quarter of this year than they were in the first quarter of 2017.

Source: NASDAQ.com

Total benefited from this increase, as did most oil companies. Total received an average price of $60.30 for a barrel of oil and $4.73 per million BTUs of natural gas in the quarter. These prices were both substantially higher than what the company received in the first quarter of last year and were somewhat higher than in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Source: Total S.A.

As the prices that the company received for its products were higher than in previous quarters, we can naturally see the upward pressure that this would place on its revenues. However, this alone would be sufficient to guarantee a revenue increase as a reduction in volume could counteract the positive impact. Fortunately, that was not the case here. As I mentioned in the highlights, Total produced an average of 2.703 kboe (thousand barrels of oil equivalent) per day in the first quarter of 2018, a record level for the company. This was divided up into 1.481 million barrels of oil per day and 6.664 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. Despite this total level of production being a record for the company, its production of natural gas declined over the past year:

Source: Total S.A.

Total credits this increase to the new fields that came online during the quarter, as well as the ones that are still in the process of being ramped up, most notably, Moho Nord, Yamal LNG, Edradour-Glenlivet, Kashagan, Fort Hills, and Libra. The company's growth from these fields should continue over the remainder of this year as it continues to ramp them up. Total has the goal of achieving a total of 6% production growth this year, and it should be able to achieve this barring any major problems. This should have the effect of growing its revenue in the coming quarters as well so long as Brent crude prices remain at or above $70/bbl, which I suspect will be the case.

Readers of the highlights undoubtedly noticed that Total's refining margins declined significantly year over year. This is because rising oil prices are a double-edged sword; as a general rule, they have a negative impact on the margins of oil refiners. One reason for this is that the crack spread, which is the difference between the price of refined petroleum products and the price of crude oil, tends to narrow as oil prices increase. A second reason that refinery margins narrow as oil prices increase is due to the fuel costs of running the refinery. In short, refining oil requires a lot of energy and, while some refineries are able to use natural gas to provide this energy, many simply use some of the crude oil that is being refined. The more expensive this oil is, the most it costs to actually operate the refinery.

Total has long been a favorite of energy investors due to the fact that it historically boasts a very high dividend yield. Total continued that trend in the most recent quarter by increasing its interim dividend by 3.2% to €0.64 per share. As Total pays its dividend quarterly, this gives it an annualized dividend of €2.56. At the current stock price and currency conversion rate, the ADR shares would thus have a forward dividend yield of 4.54%. Here is how that compares with some of the company's peers:

Company Ticker Dividend Yield Total S.A. TOT 4.54% ExxonMobil XOM 3.92% Chevron CVX 3.74% Eni E 4.91% Statoil STO 3.56%

As this chart shows, Total currently boasts one of the highest dividend yields out of any of its peers. However, it is worth noting that this dividend is subject to a 15% French withholding tax, which somewhat limits its appeal in tax-advantaged accounts since an investor cannot claim a tax credit against the amount withheld. Nevertheless, though, the high dividend is appealing.

One thing that investors should always watch closely is a company's ability to afford its dividend. The easiest way to do this is to look at its free cash flow. Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures, is the amount of money that a company has left over from its ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the first quarter of 2018, Total had an operating cash flow of $2.081 billion and capital expenditures of $5.665 billion. This gives the company a negative free cash flow of $3.584 billion. Clearly, with a negative free cash flow, Total cannot afford to pay any dividend, let alone the $2.04 billion that it needs to pay the one it just declared (using the current 2.632 billion shares outstanding). However, oil companies tend to have lumpy capital spending patterns in that capital spending tends to vary significantly from quarter to quarter, so Total may be able to make up for this shortfall over the rest of the year. We could attempt to use last year's numbers to estimate the company's ability to handle this dividend, but with the positive effects that both higher oil prices and production will likely have on the company's cash flow this year, such a lookback will likely not be particularly enlightening. In this case, I will elect to trust the company's management but will also be keeping an eye on this over the next few quarters.

In conclusion, Total benefited from many of the same trends that affected other oil companies in the quarter. The higher prevailing oil prices and higher production levels that were present during the quarter had a beneficial impact on Total's revenues. In addition, the company is on track to grow its production further over the coming year and beyond. We do need to keep an eye on its capital spending to ensure that it can afford its newly increased dividend, however. Overall, this was a good quarter for the company, and investors should be pleased.

