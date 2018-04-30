Currency Concerns Should Not Mask Sony's Excellent Results

Sony (NYSE:SNE) topped analyst expectations in its Q4 results. In my article published 6th April, I detailed why I thought profits would shine. However, a cautious outlook due mainly to currency concerns and profit worries at the semiconductor division caused the stock to slump 8% overnight. This could in fact be a buying opportunity after what had been a substantial stock price ramp-up.

Q4 Results

As my article at the beginning of April detailed, Sony's valuations had been a strong Buy signal. The stock has risen sharply in recent weeks. The full-year results just published are the best earnings for Sony since the year ending March 1998.

The consolidated results are impressive by any metric, as illustrated below:

Any optimistic predictions by analysts prior to earnings were based on a full-year 2019 P/BV of 2.4. This would be in excess of the three-year average of 1.8 but seems justified by improvements in return on equity. The PE ratio is already quite low compared to other consumer discretionary stocks.

It should be more than justified by the diversified earnings and improving EBITDA compared to its rivals.

On a division-by-division basis, the company is firing on (almost) all cylinders, as illustrated below:

The only real negative was for the mobile phone division. This continues to have trouble gaining market traction despite the excellence of the product. At the analyst call, CIO Kazuhiko Takeda emphasised:

"By continuing to work on the smartphone business, we are aiming to develop the technology as a competency that can be used across the entire Sony Group."

This emphasises the importance of the strength of the youth dynamic shown by the booming gaming and music sectors. The mobile phone range is a core component of the Internet of Things offering, even if it looks like it may lose money in 2018-19.

Looking ahead, the company cautioned about the impact of the strong yen on earnings through to March 2019.

The forecast of a drop in operating profit of 8.8% was a surprise. It was mainly due to the expected impact of a strong yen on the booming image sensor division. This might be considered overly cautious by a company with a long history of cautious forecasts.

Gaming profits are forecast to rise 7% this year on the back of increased software and PS Plus business. Sony is the world leader in image sensors, but it is cautious for 2017-18. This is on the back of what the company forecast will be a lack of growth in mobile phone shipments market wide. At the analyst call, the company did emphasise the promise of 3D sensing, security, factory automation, and autos. It is the predicted strength of the yen that concerns the company most though.

The company forecast:

Yen 105 to US$ (currently yen 110.9)

Yen 125 to euro (currently 129.7).

PS Future

In the earlier article, I detailed how Sony stood to gain whether the transition from consoles to mobile gaming proved to be a rapid or a gradual process. A report from Research & Markets has estimated that the cloud gaming market will increase from US$649 million to US$3.25 billion by 2022.

The first three months of the year have seen further growth in the sector as a whole. Video game sales are up 15% year-on-year and hardware sales are up 13% year-on-year. There is no doubt gaming is continuing its secular growth. This was a point emphasised last week by Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su on CNBC following AMD's very impressive results. Much of AMD's growth is based on chips for gaming.

The PS4 console has dominated the market against the Xbox platform of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Now Sony seems to have the upper hand over Microsoft in cloud gaming as well. Its Gaikai technology works with the PS Now service on PS consoles and on Windows computers.

The PS Plus service has been a big success. It has strengthened customer loyalty. For a small subscription, players get online play, price discounts, ability to share games with friends, cloud storage, and 24 games a year free of charge. 2017 saw a big increase in subscribers to PS Plus from 26.4 million to 34.2 million. PS software also grew strongly in the year just gone.

There has been speculation about the next PS console, the PS5. This is likely some way down the line yet. It would probably need some new gaming technology and better and more popular virtual reality to be worthwhile for gamers to switch from the PS4. At present, Sony gamers are happy with games such as "God of War" and "Monster Hunter: World". The anticipated slew of new games expected to be released this year looks promising. The PS4 continues to win against the Xbox in terms of sales and first-party development. The grand total of PS4 sales is now 76.5 million units. The company expects this to rise to 95 million units in the year up to March 2019.

New Products

Going forward, there are a lot of new products within current areas. There are also new product areas altogether on which Sony is working. My recent article detailed some of these, including robotics, AI, autos, and music.

An example of an exciting new product area is space. Just this month, the company announced its initiative in space technology. It has set up a division to pursue optical communications for the growing business of small satellites. Laser communications are the direction this business is taking, and Sony has the expertise from its optical disk technology. This is another example of Sony's inter-operability between areas of expertise.

This is also seen for instance in the expertise of its image sensor division being targeted at the growing robotics business. As was pointed out at the analyst call, the image sensor division should drive numerous new opportunities for the company.

In AI & robotics, the latest development saw the signing of a research agreement with Carnegie Mellon University. Joint research will be undertaken particularly for the use of robotics in food preparation and food serving.

Robotics potential is an area that may be under-appreciated by investors, especially for the Japanese market. This may have been accentuated further by President Trump's tariffs on robotics out of China.

A recent study by the OECD found that 14% of current jobs had a more than 70% chance of being automated. The graph below illustrates which industries would be most affected:

Typical of the organic development of its current products areas is the latest mobile projector, the MP-CDI. This can most commonly be used either for gaming on the go or for business presentations. It doubles as a power bank. It is pictured below:

Another example is the new over-ear headphone range, the MDR-1AM2. This caters to perhaps its strongest card, the youth dynamic.

Another organic improvement is the new "Xperia XZ2 Premium" mobile phone. This has many impressive specifications apart from its slick design. These include 4K HDR display with movie recording and high specification dual front and back cameras. It has wireless charging and a new serial processor. Impressive reviews may not increase Sony's market share much though. The phone remains an integral part of its mobile offering to the youth dynamic.

The Pictures Division has had a somewhat mixed few years. It is encouraging that in the year just gone it has swung back from a loss to a profit. This was particularly boosted by the global theatrical business. The future is looking brighter, although it is an arena where forecasting future earnings is impossible. The future ramp-up looks promising though. Sony is aiming at a combination of promising artistic new ventures allied with successful franchises. The latter will be seeing new iterations of "Spider-Man", "Jumanji", "Men in Black" and "Hotel Transylvania" in 2018-19.

Conclusion

My article in April detailed the potential risks to the Sony stock price. These do not seem too daunting. The company seems focused on what it sees as a problem with a strong yen in 2018-19. However, currency movements are hard to predict. On a constant-currency basis, all the divisions of Sony have been turned around and are booming with the exception of the mobile phone business. If currencies were to move differently from what Sony predicts, the upward effect on earnings would be substantial.

The company has a PE ratio of 13.23 and a forward PE of 12.33. Its PEG is just 0.16. Sony's cautious outlook for 2018 should not deter investors long-term for what should be a growth company.

