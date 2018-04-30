U.S. Steel - Here's What's Going On

However, the real reason is peaking economic sentiment and the fact that traders are repositioning themselves.

Nonetheless, the stock sold off massively on Friday which was blamed on section 232.

United States Steel saw a 139% EPS increase in the first quarter and solid EBITDA growth among all segments.

United States Steel (X) just reported earnings on Thursday (04/26) and ended the next trading day 14.14% lower. Earnings came in strong and were supported by both stronger shipments and higher prices. Nonetheless, the stock is weakening and I am going to explain why that is in this article.

Source: United States Steel

Earnings Are Everything Except A Disappointment

Adjusted earnings increased from a $145 million loss in Q1 of 2017 to a $57 million profit in the first quarter of this year. EPS increased from a $0.83 loss to a $0.32 profit. Moreover, note the strong EPS growth trend which started when the economy bottomed in the first quarter of 2016. Since then the growth rate has turned positive and EPS went positive in 2017.

Source: Estimize

All three segments saw massive improvements.

Flat-rolled increased its EBITDA from $11 million in Q1 of 2017 to $123 in Q1 of this year. This improvement was achieved by both higher shipments and higher prices given that HRC prices have increased roughly 40% over the last 12 months.

US Steel Europe increased EBITDA by 23% to $130 million. This increase is mainly provided by higher prices while a favorable EUR/USD exchange rate was responsible for a $34 million EBITDA gain.

Tubular did not turn profitable even though the EBITDA loss went from $42 million to $14 million. If it were not for the increased input costs and planned maintenance outages, the company would have broken even in this segment.

Part of these outages are because of the company's revitalization program which aims to spend $2 billion on improvements throughout the entire business.

The main goal is to enhance efficiency which includes avoiding unnecessary outages after the program is completed in 2020. Source: US Steel Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

Section 232

So far, earnings seem to do exactly what they are supposed to do given the economic trend over the past few months. That's why I had to dig deeper to find the reason why the stock sold off.

One of the (possible) reasons I found on the internet (and not only on Yahoo Finance) is the negativity surrounding Section 232.

Source: Yahoo Finance (Motley Fool)

Investors are negative - as they should be. At this point, major markets like Canada, Mexico, Europe, Brazil and South Korea are not part of these tariffs. That is not at all what steel companies had hoped for.

That said, the company mentions two things regarding the current administration. The first thing being the positive attitude towards the manufacturing industry which is supporting domestic growth. The other point is that US Steel is further encouraging the administration to take action regarding steel tariffs.

None of the things I just mentioned are breaking news. Especially not 'news' about Section 232. It was clear that many countries were exempt from the tariffs and nobody expected the meeting between Germany's Merkel and President Trump to emphasize these steel tariffs.

That said, and with all due respect to the author of the article I just referenced to, I fully disagree that this is the reason the company is selling off.

Here's What's Going On

One of the things I discussed in recent articles about industrial stocks like Caterpillar is the fact that economic sentiment is peaking. The odds of an accelerating economic decline are rising given that regional manufacturing surveys are indicating a rapid decline.

3 out of 5 regional surveys came in lower than expected while two of those absolutely imploded. Note that Dallas has not published its survey yet and that I will write a detailed article about these surveys as soon as possible.

That said, it is likely that the ISM manufacturing index is going to drop towards the 55 mark. Which would be an ugly start of a possible growth slowing trend.

Regardless whether the growth slowing trend is going to happen or not, we see that investors are already positioning themselves. Below, I am showing you a graph that might be the most important graph of the entire article.

The graph shows a comparison between the ratio spread of industrial stocks (XLI) versus the S&P 500 and the outright stock price of US Steel. The industrials vs. S&P 500 is one of the best tools to track the US economy given the high correlation to the ISM manufacturing index.

That being said, this index is currently at its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2017 after selling off last week - just like US Steel.

If this ratio were up and US Steel had sold off after earnings (just like during the summer of 2017), I would be a buyer. However, it seems that investors used the earnings release as a reason to use the increased liquidity to sell their longs.

Takeaway

United States Steel did a good job in the first quarter. The company improved all segments and was able to increase both shipments and prices. Moreover, the company was benefiting from rising drilling activities, strong construction growth and a steady automotive market.

That said, the macro environment seems to be cooling off and this cyclical company is one of the first victims.

At this point there is no need to call for a recession or an economic implosion. However, the odds are increasingly in favor of an economic peak which is confirmed by sentiment ratios like industrials vs. the S&P 500.

I sold a large part of my shares in the first weeks of this year when my stop-loss was triggered to protect my gains. At this point I am not buying. I am waiting until we get more information about whether this slow-down is for real or just an ugly glitch.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long X.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.