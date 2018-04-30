Fibria: 200% EBITDA Growth But Worrying Cost Expansion

I have written extensively - “Suzano: Pulp Giant Selling For 6x EV/EBITDA” - about the extremely cheap acquisition of Fibria (NYSE:FBR) by Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY). The deal terms were outlined in my article on a potential merger arbitrage - "Fibria: No Longer A Bidding War, Merger Arbitrage Edition" - but the results in the long-hypothesis were all projected.

Results had seen massive improvement in Q4, but the trailing twelve month financials still pegged Fibria, and thereby Suzano, as an expensive commodity businesses.



Fibria recently reported their Q1 results. Fibria will constitute the majority of Suzano operations and it is therefore quite essential for shareholders of both companies to keep an eye on operations. Q1 was the first quantitative glimpse of the promised operating reality outlined in my article.



In my opinion the quarter perfectly illustrates the extremely low underlying price multiples that Suzano acquired Fibria at. EBITDA tripled from 644 million BRL in Q1-17 to 1824 million BRL in Q1-18. EBITDA therefore grew approximately 200% and gross profit grew over 300%.

At the same time several financial figures looked slightly worrying. Cash cost per ton was down materially, but profitability suffered. While EBITDA and gross profits tripled and quadrupled, profits only doubled YoY. We take a deeper look at why. This article is a look “underneath the hood” to check for any potential motor issues.

The Good News:

In terms of net revenues the results were highly satisfactory. Year-over-year growth was ~75% which is in line with the numbers projected in my thesis. 1.591 million tons were sold in Q1 resulting in net revenues of 3.93 billion BRL. Ex-H2 disbursements, Fibria also produced 555 million BRL in free cash flow for Q1. Q1 is a seasonally weak quarter in terms of both volume and price, but both held up admirably with two price hikes during the first 4 months of the year. The seasonally weak quarter performed much better than expected.



On 1,591,000 tons sold the FCF per ton sold is roughly 348 BRL in FCF per ton. For a full-year of 7.3 million tons of pulp sold the resulting FCF is 2557 million BRL. EBITDA was 1.82 billion BRL for Q1. Using the same “tonnage projection” technique infers a 8.4 billion full year EBITDA. A projected “full-year” acquisition EV/EBITDA is therefore 5.8 with a +7% FCF yield.

In other good news the cash production cost of Fibria decreased meaningfully year-over-year due to Horizonte. Sequentially the cash production cost appreciated to Q3-17 levels due to various small line-items. Cash production cost ex-downtime were still below the projected numbers in the Suzano long-thesis.

The Q1 numbers tangibly confirmed most of the projections made in the Suzano long hypothesis. However a few operating expense items didn’t look as good as they could have.

The Bad News:

Even as gross profit exploded 340%, net income “only” grew 86%. Operating expenses tripled and financial income went from more than doubling operating income to reducing it by 25%.

Where did these changes originate and are they permanent?

First we look at cost of sales, then operating expenses, and lastly financial income/expenses.

The central issue is the financial income & expense line, but a thorough review of the changes in cost-structure can be beneficial to understand if “everything is as it should be”.

While we have clearly identified that the problem is the spark plug (operating financial expenses) it seems dutiful to also check the oil (cost of sales) and tire pressure (operating expenses). If you are not interested in a general overview, but simply an answer to the profitability conundrum, the answer is outlined in “financial income & expenses” and "operating expenses".

COGS:

While gross profit did increase more than 300% there was a slightly worrying trend as cost of sales grew 470 million or roughly 27%.

Variable costs constituted roughly 110 million of the increase, or 25%. These variable costs are one of the reasons prices are up as much as they are, so by and large it would be sensible to assume that variable costs will remain elevated.

Depreciation accounted for another ~175 million increase or 37% of the overall cogs increase. The new depreciation is a result of the Horizonte 2 project, but is based on amortization of capitalized costs. The true depreciation costs can be found by looking at:

Maintenance CapEx as inferred from hectares, PP&E, etc.

Actual maintenance CapEx expenditures.

Luckily Fibria clearly outline their maintenance CapEx at Fibria day:

Source: Link.

As it can be seen most of the CapEx is related to the maintenance of the 656,000 planted hectares Fibria has ownership of. It is outlined on the 44th page of above presentation that the maintenance CapEx for H2 (Horizonte project) is roughly 460 million. Adding 115 million (460/4) to each quarter the unaccounted depreciation charge amounts to ~60 million. To be conservative it would be prudent to simply establish that the depreciation charge in COGS is “there to stay”, but the unexplained 60 million does seem to imply a potential underlying upside.

The other 190 million originate from freight and labor expenses. Freight is partly a result of average distance to mill and is most likely also a permanent addition to the cost base. Labor expenses vary, but at a 30 million increase the expansion could simply be related to the Horizonte expansion.

In summary almost the entirety of the cost of sales increase has been a reflection of underlying economics with the possible exception of a 60 million excess depreciation charge.

Operating expenses:

While COGS were largely expected to have increased as a result of the Horizonte expansion, it was entirely unexpected to see operating expenses triple from 110 million to 325 million reais.

The primary culprits were selling expenses almost doubling from 105 million reais to 185 million reais and “other operating income” going from a 54 million positive contribution to a negative 66 million contribution.

The other operating expenses were the results of a large swing in variable compensation to employees. To make year-over-year comps worse 2017 concurrently benefited from the sale of an investment. A 15 million provision contingency was also added in ‘18. All-in-all the unfavorable comparison was partly due to high variable compensation, which is less permanent than other cost-structure changes, and difficult comps.

As a result of the Fibria acquisition the management of Suzano has talked about revamping incentive structures. It is entirely possible that a variable compensation scheme will not result in a 44 million expense over the next years. It is extremely likely that the high variable compensation, a reaction to exceptional performance, does not reflect the long-term underlying economics of the business.

Financial Income & Expenses.

The last and most significant change was financial income. The line item contributed 330 million in 2017 but lead to a 270 million reais loss in 2018. A change of 600m reais. To put that in perspective 600 million reais is almost twice the net income of Q1-17.

The change was a result of a delta in forex results ((280 million)) and a decrease in financial income from regular sources ((50m)) along with commodity hedges ((230m)) and slight expense growth ((50m)).

The financial expense growth was roughly 50/50 split between an increase in actual interest expenses and an increase in “loan commissions” and “others”. The reduced financial income was a result of lower investment earnings. I see no reason that either should revert to previous levels.

Forex and hedging were the core issues this quarter. They are, in a sense, the primary explanation for the observed difference in profitability. The total change is ~510 million. In ‘17 the aggregate contribution was 491 million. In 2018 the contribution was -21.5 million.

The good news are that a material difference is not the result of operations worsening. There is nothing wrong with the engine.

Unfortunately it is unlikely that financial income will become beneficial unless prices deteriorate materially. One interesting fact is that Fibrias hedges are to be rolled over in December ‘18 - where beneficial price levels will potentially benefit hedging expenses.

Forex losses of 78 million versus a gain of 200 million last year. The losses should be balanced out by operations. The base assumption should be a neutral account in my opinion. In short, the 78 million cost is not a permanent appreciation in the cost-structure.

Derivative financial instruments should be treated equally, which means that a 57 million contribution should equally be removed. In fact hedging carries a slight expense. All-in-all the accounts should roughly balance (long-term) with the exception of fees. A 20 million reais charge is roughly tantamount to the economic cost of maintaining these financial positions.





Summary:

After a thorough review of the worrying circumstances regarding YoY profitability it is clear that nothing is wrong with the operations of Fibria. Cash cost of production and revenue are all in-line with the main thesis. The deviation is a result of extremely beneficial derivative and foreign exchange transactions in the non-operating segment of the company during Q1-2017.

The underlying economics are roughly in line with the reality portrayed by accounting in Q1, perhaps with slight (+10-20%) adjustments for excess depreciation and non-recurring events.

The numbers for Q1 validated the cheap nature of Suzano’s Fibria acquisition at roughly 6x EBITDA. The negative profitability aspects YoY are a result of inflated ‘17 results.

Allegorically the ruler had the wrong markings; the item had the expected length.











