Can Las Vegas Sands Fit Into A Dividend Growth Portfolio?

The consumer discretionary sector is still interesting to me. Together with the consumer staples sector, it was beaten up over the past couple of months. Investors who see that the Treasury bonds now yield over 3%, may sell these stocks to get a safer 3%. I am still in favor of the dividends, as they tend to grow faster than inflation. Therefore, I am looking for companies that suit my portfolio as I have plenty of room for stocks in these two sectors.

Over the past month, I analyzed two consumer discretionary companies from the same sub-sector. I analyzed the two largest cruise liners in the world: Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Royal Caribbean (RCL). I found two great companies, but due to the embedded risks, I believe that a mall position should be initiated, and hence, I am looking at more candidates in these sectors.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is another consumer discretionary company. Like Carnival and Royal Caribbean, it offers leisure and recreation services. Unlike the two, it offers them on solid ground and not in a floating resort. In this article, I will analyze Las Vegas Sands according to the chart below. I will look at the fundamentals and valuation of the company. Afterwards, I will analyze the growth opportunities and the risks to determine whether I should add to my position in the company.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities.

Fundamentals

Over the past five years, Las Vegas Sands enjoyed a growth of over 8% in revenues. The peak was in 2014, and now we can see an upward trend again. The catalysts for additional revenue growth are the investments the company is making in its properties and new projects that will be initiated in the future. The ability to grow the top line is crucial for a company that wants to pay a growing sum of cash to its shareholders.

The earnings and free cash flow are showing a much more impressive figure. Since 2015, there is a steady decline in the capital expenditures. The company finished its massive investment in the Parisian Macao and can now enjoy the free cash flow the resort generates. The EPS and FCF will keep growing but not as fast. The consensus of the analysts is that the growth rate will be at the high single digits. The growth in the EPS will be impacted by the massive growth in capex due to the Londoner project.

The dividend payment offered by Las Vegas Sands is very attractive. The company raised the annual payment every year since it was initiated. The last several raises were lower than usual, but it still offers CAGR of 20% over the past six years. The payout ratio is very high though, and investors should be cautious. The payout ratio in the chart looks normal because of the one-time impact the tax cuts had on the company. The real payout ratio is 80-90%. Therefore, the company only raised the payments modestly since 2016. I expect that the raises will stay modest in the medium term. The entry yield of 4% makes it attractive.

What also makes Las Vegas Sands attractive is that the management announced that returning capital to shareholders is a priority. They write it on the first page of the investor relations section on their website. They not only offer a growing dividend payment they also use buybacks to return even more capital to shareholders. The company returns most of its excess capital via dividends, but over the past five years, it still managed to lower the number of shares outstanding by over 4%.

Valuation

The EPS estimate for 2018 is $3.36. At today's share prices, it means that the P/E ratio is just shy of 22. When using next year EPS estimate, the P/E ratio is around 19. Usually, as a rule of thumb, I am looking at companies with P/E ratio lower than 20. The current valuation doesn't leave a large margin of safety. From this point of view, investors should wait for a pullback before buying the stocks.

The F.A.S.T Graph attached here shows that Las Vegas Sands trades for a high P/E ratio. However, it also shows that it still trades for a valuation which is lower than the historical valuation. Moreover, when the black line is inside the dark green area, it may imply undervaluation. Personally, I don't think that the company is undervalued. It may look undervalued because the earning growth used to be much faster. The current estimates for 2018 to 2020 show a much more conservative growth. The massive investment in capex will support the long-term growth but will have an impact on the short-term income.

My conclusion is that Las Vegas Sands is a company with strong fundamentals. It enjoys top and bottom line growth and still manages to reward its shareholders generously. On the other hand, the valuation is not as attractive. It leaves investors with not enough margin of safety. The current valuation requires superb execution by the management.

Opportunities

Las Vegas Sands owns and operates resorts. It is in charge of the whole process, from the idea through the construction and the operation of the resorts. The company managed to accumulate expertise that makes it more capable of achieving results. One example is the successful Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company initiated and constructed the resort. Right now, it is delivering growing cash flow to the company. The fact that the company owns limited number of resorts allow it to concentrate on successful and lucrative projects. Therefore, it invests in projects which offer at least 20% return on invested capital.

Two prospects that are important for Las Vegas Sands are the Londoner project and the possibility of a project in Japan. The Londoner project in Macau has already begun. The company will invest $1.1 billion to transform and rebrand an existing hotel into a London themed resort. The company expects to complete the project by 2020.

At the same time, the company is looking forward for a regulatory approval from Japan to build a resort and a casino in the country. The Diet, the Japanese parliament will probably vote on the bill before the end of June. If the law passes, it will allow Las Vegas Sands to reach a new wealthy market.

The growth in discretionary spending which propels Royal Caribbean and Carnival will also help Las Vegas Sands. As Americans pay less taxes, earn more money and enjoy higher disposable income, they will be able to buy more discretionary services. More vacations will be translated into more revenues for the company. Meanwhile, in China, the middle class is growing, and it looks for leisure services which are like the ones offered in the west. The Chinese market is major growth prospect, and therefore, the company is building more resorts there.

Risks

Like all consumer discretionary companies, the cyclical nature of the business is a risk. Right now, the business environment looks great, but if for some reason there is a recession or growth in unemployment, people will cut their discretionary spending first. The current dividend is covered, but if the net income drops due to a weaker economy, the management will have to be creative to support the dividend.

Another risk is the failure of 2008. The management team is a very experienced one, and it has plenty of expertise. However, even that didn't help the company during the recession of 2008-2009. The company almost failed, and it needed to raise capital to survive. At the bottom, you could buy stocks of Las Vegas Sands for less than $1.5. I am looking for companies that can survive recessions, and this is a reason to be concerned.

The company is also subject to regulations. Regulators tend to be very concerned with gambling, and the taxation on this activity is very high. Lawmakers are scrutinizing every bill that may lower the burden of regulations. Moreover, the tight regulation is responsible to the fact that the company only operates in several countries. This makes Las Vegas Sands not as diversified as investors would want it to be.

Conclusion

Las Vegas Sands is a leading company in its sector. It offers some of the best experience to clients in its resorts. Offering a great product to is crucial, and that's the first step towards success. However, the company is also very volatile. It is very sensitive to the business environment and will be hurt badly if the current positive trend in the world economy ends or slows down.

Despite the risks, I believe that it is an interesting investment. It gives me an exposure to a very lucrative industry. Having a diversified portfolio is very important to me because I invest most of my capital in equity. Therefore, I must diversify my portfolio to lower the risk in the long term.

Personally, I am long Las Vegas Sands, but I do it with a small position. I initiated this position several months ago, and now I won't be adding to it. If I didn't have a position, I probably would have initiated one at the current price or wait for a small pullback. Either way, I think dividend growth investors should give the company a chance.

I have three small positions in the three companies that I covered lately. Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Las Vegas Sands can be very volatile at a time of recession, and therefore, I chose to initiate only small positions in the three companies. I only have large position in consumer discretionary companies that are diversified enough to survive a financial slowdown or a recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVS. CCL. RCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.