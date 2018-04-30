NFL Draft And Investing

This article hypothesizes that taking a long-term view towards value and avoiding the overconfidence bias are keys to outperforming markets and in professional sports leagues.

Much ink was spilled over the recent National Football League draft. Over three days, the NFL added over 250 new employees. I am not here to prophesize on the careers of the young men that were selected, but I do think there is valuable investing advice to be gleaned from the machinations of the professional sports drafts. Given the high barriers to entry for ownership of a franchise in the NFL and a function of its long-run profitable success, the owners are almost exclusively billionaires. How they acquire talent and invest in human capital in this highly competitive venture should offer insights that can be applied to other ventures, including investment management.

Richard Thaler, one of the godfathers of behavioral finance and a recent Nobel Prize Winner, has weighed in on just this topic in the past. In 2005, Thaler and Cade Massey published The Loser's Curse: Overconfidence Versus Market Efficiency in the NFL Draft. In a draft, the top picks are expected to have the highest value over the length of their careers. However, the authors found that in a salary-capped league, these players tended to offer poor relative value.

In fact, they found that the #1 overall pick actually had the lowest "surplus value" of any pick in the first round despite conventional wisdom that it is exceedingly fortunate to have the right to choose any player to open the draft. While the #1 pick is expected to be a blue-chip stock, buyers have historically paid a dear premium for the right to choose first. (Apologies in advance to all the beleaguered Cleveland Browns fans).

The authors found that late first round picks and second round picks, which convey lower salaries on the chosen players, generated much higher relative value than the very high and expensive top picks. Those players occupied less of the salary cap, and their play over their careers ended up producing outsized value for the lower cost.

Thaler and Massey also studied trades of NFL draft picks. Often you will see teams trade a 2nd round pick for a 1st round pick in the next year's draft. The authors found that when they measured the value of those picks, NFL teams were paying implied discount rates of over 100%! Teams in "win-now mode" were making irrational decisions, mortgaging their future to get better in the next year. That would seem to be a violation of market efficiency, and indeed general managers seemed to be angling to keep their jobs for an additional year rather than working to extend their career longevity.

If there are market inefficiencies in the draft, smart teams will exploit them to generate market-beating returns. Even as far back as 2005, the authors noted that the New England Patriots frequently traded back in the draft to capture future picks on the cheap. The reigning AFC champs, winners of 5 Super Bowls since 2002, also frequently opt to trade outstanding players approaching the end of free agency, choosing to sacrifice their remaining peak years in order to avoid overpaying for their decline.

In the most recently concluded draft, the Patriots set a new record for draft day trades. Even with more than a decade of evidence that the Patriots can create surplus value through the draft, teams are willing to trade away future picks to the Patriots in search of short-run gains.

Last season, the Patriots traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (himself a late 2nd round pick at #62) to the quarterback-starved San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo was approaching the end of his rookie contract and his solid play in limited action likely meant he was an unaffordable luxury behind Brady on the depth chart. In the trade, the Patriots received a 2nd round pick (#43).

In the recent draft, that 2nd round pick was traded to the Detroit Lions for a 2nd round pick (#51) and a 4th round pick (#117). That Lions 2nd round pick was later traded to the Bears for a 4th round pick (#105) and a likely high 2nd round pick next year. The Lions 4th round pick was used for the Patriots to trade back-up slightly in the 2nd round to target a linebacker. The 4th round pick from the Bears was traded to the Browns for a later 4th round pick (#114) and a 6th round pick (#178). The 4th round pick from the Browns was traded to the Lions for a 3rd round pick next year. In the end, the Patriots turned a 2014 second round pick (Garoppolo) into a 2nd round pick this year, a 2nd round pick next year, a 3rd round pick next year, and a 6th round pick. How this turns out is anybody's guess, but 17 consecutive winning seasons suggests the Patriots will generate alpha (e.g. a winning record in a parity-driven league).

Of course, the defining pick of the Belichick era will always be the 199th pick in the 2000 draft, five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. The Pats opted to keep 4 quarterbacks his rookie year, an unusual move given the capped roster spots, taking the long view on a low round pick with upside. In leagues with hard salary caps that strive for some semblance of competitive balance, the Pats have managed to continually outperform the market. Part of this outperformance has been idiosyncratic success in finding Hall of Famers like Brady, but this team continues to reinvent themselves in a competitive market featuring opponents with billion-dollar market caps.

What are our takeaways for financial markets? I have listed a few below:

Taking the Long View: Corporate America has become enamored with short-term quarterly earnings. Even with interest rates still low by historical standards, companies have chosen to eschew long-term capital investment in favor of share buybacks that boost quarterly EPS. It should come as no surprise then that some of the most valuable companies in the world are those that have taken an unconventional long view to markets. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Amazon (AMZN), Steve Jobs' Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) come instantly to mind.

Corporate America has become enamored with short-term quarterly earnings. Even with interest rates still low by historical standards, companies have chosen to eschew long-term capital investment in favor of share buybacks that boost quarterly EPS. It should come as no surprise then that some of the most valuable companies in the world are those that have taken an unconventional long view to markets. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Amazon (AMZN), Steve Jobs' Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) come instantly to mind. The Value of Value: One of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" is value. Over long time intervals, buying stocks that are cheap relative to their intrinsic value has produced market-beating returns. While we often see investors chase after growth in an effort to capture near-term gains, more patient capital that buys assets cheap has won on the field and in financial markets.

One of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" is value. Over long time intervals, buying stocks that are cheap relative to their intrinsic value has produced market-beating returns. While we often see investors chase after growth in an effort to capture near-term gains, more patient capital that buys assets cheap has won on the field and in financial markets. Positive Skewness: In "Why Many Investors Fail," I described academic research by Henrick Bessembinder that found that the equity risk premium is attributable to a surprisingly small number of stocks. The median excess return for stocks over the modern history of the U.S. stock market is negative, and the modal return is -100%. However, some stocks experience compounding gains over long time intervals that have led to high average returns. Trading down in the draft and acquiring more picks gives teams the opportunity to capture positive skewness. It was relatively inexpensive to draft Tom Brady, but that low-cost contract proved extraordinarily valuable - the asymmetric nature of positive skewness. The Patriots ability to trade picks and aging players for better draft picks allows more chances to uncover value and experience positive skewness.

In "Why Many Investors Fail," I described academic research by Henrick Bessembinder that found that the equity risk premium is attributable to a surprisingly small number of stocks. The median excess return for stocks over the modern history of the U.S. stock market is negative, and the modal return is -100%. However, some stocks experience compounding gains over long time intervals that have led to high average returns. Trading down in the draft and acquiring more picks gives teams the opportunity to capture positive skewness. It was relatively inexpensive to draft Tom Brady, but that low-cost contract proved extraordinarily valuable - the asymmetric nature of positive skewness. The Patriots ability to trade picks and aging players for better draft picks allows more chances to uncover value and experience positive skewness. The Overconfidence Bias: Like general managers who erroneously believe that their draft boards are superior to their competitors, active managers have often failed to outperform the market benchmark (SPY) in part due to their own hubris. In my series on the Low Volatility Anomaly, I hypothesized that high beta stocks (SPHB) become bid up by managers seeking to capture greater upside from their perceived skill. These assets become expensive, leading to subnormal returns while the low-risk assets disfavored by overconfident managers generate outsized risk-adjusted returns.

I have no ability to tell you if your favorite NFL team made valuable new additions, but I do expect that a few teams that traded up to target quarterbacks likely paid expensive prices to move up in the draft. Pressured general managers will sell future assets to add picks and players now. Belichick, like Buffett or Bezos, faces no such pressure given his long-track records of outperformance.

Hopefully, taking the long view, searching for value, and avoiding the overconfidence bias can lead readers to generate market-beating long-run returns akin to the Patriots.

