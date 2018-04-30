Credit Suisse's Restructuring Is Going Quite Well, But Caution Still Advised

Given the bank's troubled and brutal recent history, caution is advised to see if the bank can keep up the trajectory.

The bank now appears to be out of that pit, with legal troubles ending and the asset management division both large and profit-generating.

The initial beginnings of the restructuring plan saw the bank's profit sink into the deep red and the stock price fall well past financial crisis era lows.

The restructuring plan was begun almost three years ago to emphasize asset management over investment banking, as well as clear the bank's regulatory and legal troubles.

Credit Suisse posted its most profitable quarter in almost three years, as the bank continues to fulfill its restructuring plan.

Credit Suisse (CS) had a very strong Q1 2018, delivering strong profit and continuing the bank's trajectory towards a successful restructuring, which is nearing its initial 3-year timeline for completion.

As a Credit Suisse executive said in response to the earnings, it was about as "good as it gets." Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam said that the company's earnings profile has been "completely transformed."

However, given the bank's years of past troubles, these positive signs in the right direction should still be taken cautiously as we see if they are sustainable or mere jumps before falling back down again.

Credit Suisse Looks Like A New Bank Already

The massive restructuring plan announced by CEO Thiam back in mid to late 2015, soon after taking office in June 2015, was meant to clear the company's slew of constant legal and regulatory battles as well as shift the company's focus from investment banking to asset management.

The restructuring was initially turbulent, seeing massive and historic losses in the initial quarters amidst restructuring and a consequential collapse in the stock price. Credit Suisse soon blew past even its financial crisis era lows, where its stock price hit a low of $21.

2015, 2016, and 2017 all resulted in negative net income to shareholders, although 2017's results were largely due to the write-downs in tax deferred assets from the tax reform bill in the U.S.

Since its lowest depths in 2016, Credit Suisse has recovered greatly in terms of both stock price and actual earnings. The recent Q1 2018 results show that this upwards trend seems to be continuing for the moment in a stable fashion, with the bank's restructuring goals.

The company posted the highest pre-tax net income in over 11 quarters at CHF 1.209 billion (at the moment 1 CHF equals 1.01 U.S. dollar, and so they are roughly equal at the moment). The profits were not just the highest by a margin, but rather by a longest, whether year-on-year or quarter-on-quarter.

The wealth management division's assets under management are now at a record high at CHF 776 billion, compared to CHF 667 billion before restructuring began.

Total assets under management had been decreasing in the lead up to restructuring, falling from CHF 1.368 trillion in Q4 2014 to CHF 1.214 trillion in Q4 2015. However, the trend now continues to reverse, with total assets under management now at CHF 1.379 trillion, up from Q4 2017's CHF 1.376 trillion and now at again its pre-restructuring levels.

The shift from investment banking to wealth management also appears to be successful too, not so much in diminishing the investment banking division itself but in growing the assets under management and the profitability there.

In terms of net revenue, the change does not appear significant. In Q4 2015, investment banking accounted for CHF 403 million of the company's CHF 4.210 billion in net revenue (9.6%). Now in Q1 2018 it accounts for CHF 528 million, a decrease from past quarters, of the company's CHF 5.636 billion in net revenue (9.3%).

However in profit, investment banking contributed only CHF 59 million in income before taxes and CHF 89 million after adjustment, only a tiny drop in the bucket compared to the company's CHF 1.054 billion in income before taxes. This amounts to just barely 5.6%.

In comparison, in Q4 2015 the investment banking division posted a loss of CHF 497 million, accounting for over 7.7% of Credit Suisse's CHF 6.441 billion loss that quarter.

On a broader level, if we compare results by business segment from Q4 2015 to Q1 2018 we see that overall net net revenue related to investment banking has increased actually from CHF 2.085 billion to CHF 2.685 billion, with corporate and institutional banking also seeing an increase from CHF 517 million to CHF 643 million.

In contrast, private banking activities are now at its old level again at net revenue of CHF 2.006 billion in Q4 2015 compared to CHF 2.005 billion in Q1 2018. Asset management similarly as well, going from CHF 364 million to a decrease actually to CHF 338 million.

However, in terms of net profit, the private banking division has gone from CHF 158 million to CHF 539 million, while asset management has gone from CHF 36 million in Q4 2015 to CHF 52 million in Q1 2018. In comparison, investment banking has gone from a pre-tax loss of CHF 4.636 billion in Q4 2015 to a net income of CHF 474 million in Q1 2018, while corporate banking has gone form pre-tax net income of CHF 201 million to CHF 243 million.

This is a lot of numbers, but it is important to compare carefully in order to properly evaluate Credit Suisse's restructuring success. Based on this, now private banking activities are actually producing more net income than investment banking activities, which is a huge change compared to the massive impact investment banking previously had.

In short, it looks like after a lot of pain Credit Suisse really has changed its some of its core lines of business.

In terms of legal scandals, in the past year Credit Suisse has also avoided any major ones compared to the mega-fines and lawsuits it would be hit with on a seemingly yearly basis, such as $5.28 billion in January 2017, $2.6 billion in May 2014, as well as many smaller fines that added up to quite significant sums and resulted in heavy quarterly losses.

The only major recent ones were a $135 million fine in November 2017 with the New York AG and a meager $5 million fine from Hong Kong regulators in February 2018.

Conclusion

Overall, it seems like Credit Suisse is well on the path to recovery after a brutal past few years for investors. Its restructuring plan appears to be hitting its goals of emphasizing wealth management over investment banking, with wealth management now producing more profit than investment banking.

Furthermore, Credit Suisse's legal and regulatory troubles are appearing to stay minimal for the moment. Unlike some other banks, such as Wells Fargo recently (WFC) which can't seem to get out of the regulatory pit, Credit Suisse's cooling period seems well on track to get it out of that cycle of investigations-fines-repeat.

Based on Credit Suisse's history, caution is undoubtedly advised as the bank has had a brutal past few years in terms of both its internal operations and its share price. But for the moment, it looks to be on the right track still to someday become a stable, profit-producing bank, even if much different than its previous iterations.

