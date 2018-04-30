Intel: Does It Make Sense To Get In At The Current Price?

However, the current price is too high to justify entry at this time.

When I wrote my last article on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) back in February, the stock was trading at a price of $46. Since then, we have seen the stock rise to a level of $52.73 at the time of writing:

At the time, I cited strong growth in revenues and earnings, along with Intel's strength in PC-Centric dominance as reasons to take a bullish view on the stock. In light of Intel's recent rise, does it still make sense to get in at this price?

To answer this question, I run a dividend discount model on the stock with the following assumptions:

I am assuming an average earnings growth of 15% per year, which is just below the average historical 10-year growth in earnings per share.

A dividend growth rate of 10% per year is assumed, which was just over the average growth rate from 2010 to the present.

I am assuming a 7% discount rate (as a proxy for the long-term rate of return on the S&P 500).

Assuming a five-year trajectory, a target price of just under $60 is yielded, which represents just under a 3% return year-on-year:

Source: Author's Calculations

Moreover, if we adjust Intel's assumed earnings growth to 10% year-on-year, we see that the stock yields a slightly negative return overall:

Source: Author's Calculations

From a return standpoint, this would suggest that getting in at the current price of $52 would not be ideal.

Moreover, if we take a look at Intel's dividend yield over the past three years - it was initially paying well above 3% before:

However, it is now paying a significantly lower yield of 2.12%.

In this regard, an investor would want to expect a minimum earnings growth rate of 20% per year to be yielding a return above 5%.

I stand by the points I made in my last article - Intel is a great company and has a solid growth trajectory ahead of it. However, I am not able to justify an entry at this price from a financial standpoint. Assuming that Intel's rate of earnings growth remains on course, an entry range of $40-45 would provide better value at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.