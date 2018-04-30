JPMorgan: Magnificent Morgan

JPMorgan has consistently improved its franchise and financial metrics over many years. This consistency has been rarely seen in the peer group.

In recent years it has been rare for a bank to enjoy a quarter like JPMorgan (JPM) just had. JPMorgan's Q1 was outstanding. For the bank as a whole and for each of its key individual businesses. Step-by-step, quarter-by-quarter over many years JPMorgan has steadily improved. For the most part it has avoided the strategic missteps and tactical problems of many of its peers (the London whale incident of 2012 being the main exception). It is arguably the best led bank in the world.

Outstanding Recent Financial performance

Net interest income grew 9% vs Q1 2017, outperforming the other US majors such as Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) and non interest income grew by 12% (same). Total revenues grew by 12% (same). Pre-provision profitability by 18% (same). Pre-tax profitability by 22% (same). Net income to common shareholders, boosted by the tax act, by 35% (same).

Pre-tax margin was an industry leading 39.5%. ROA increased by an industry leading 0.34% to a best in class 1.37%. EPS grew by 44% (same) and average shares outstanding fell by 4.2% (same). RoTE increased by 0.34% to an industry leading 19% for the quarter. No other major US bank put up these numbers in aggregate in Q1 or showed the same year on year growth. We have also not seen numbers like this for a very long time.

Source: JPMorgan 1Q18 Earnings Supplement

JPMorgan's Main Businesses Outpeformed their Peers

What impressed us the most was the performance of each of JPMorgan's main businesses. Many universal banks demonstrate individual areas of excellence but these are often offset by weaknesses in other areas. Many universal banks have proved very hard to manage, accident prone and have failed to consistently perform as a whole. (The ongoing debacle at Deutsche Bank (DB) is an excellent example). As I have explained in more detail elsewhere, (Why Universal Banks are Failing), universal banks have often lacked an economic moat; the ability to sustain a competitive advantage over their peers in their core areas. They have often been operating in too many markets or businesses where purer-play and/or local competitors have been better placed, and so the latter have often realised consistently better financial returns. That is why we have historically preferred purer play banks to universal banks, unless the specific universal bank was very attractively valued (for example BAC in the past).

JPMorgan is a example of a universal bank that is well led and performing well, not only as a whole but in all of its main underlying businesses. The bank is a machine that is now operating at an annualised net revenue run rate of over $300mm a day. A lot of this is day-to-day revenue from net interest income, fees from payments and all the other financial transactions that result from everyday economic activity. This appears to be a business that is a little less reliant on one-off non-repeat revenues than others.

Nearly all of JPMorgan's component businesses had best or near best in class performance and outperformed most of their peers. It is difficult to make direct comparisons as internal divisions are structured, accounted for and capitalised differently across banks and so the reported numbers are not directly comparable. But nonetheless the performance in each of JPMorgan's businesses can be qualitatively evidenced from some of the data such as market share, ROA, ROE, pre-tax margin and cost/income ratios. As an example, in Corporate and Investment Banking, JPMorgan maintained its number one ranking in fees and outperformed most of its universal bank competitors across sales and trading and investment banking revenues. Our sense is the same is true for most of its other key businesses. The fact that this excellence is seen across the whole firm is an indication of just how well JPMorgan is led and managed and how well its CEO understands the real detail of each of its specific underlying businesses. This is one of the key things differentiating JPMorgan from the rest of its universal bank competitors.

What Could Go Wrong?

After a near-perfect quarter this is the key question to ask. The Q1 numbers were flattered by $505mm (pre-tax) mark-to-market gains relating to new accounting guidance for some equity investments previously held at cost. The provision for credit losses (down 11% on Q1 2017) benefited from the absence of a $218mm write down relating to a student loan portfolio (now sold) and from net reserve releases of $170mm, much of which related to a single exposure. The income tax expense decreased by $240m following the enactment of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act. Offsetting this were losses of $245mm on investment securities and $130mm of losses on legacy private equity investments.

The increase in net interest income was driven by an increase in net interest margin (consistently seen throughout 2017 and so likely to be sustained) and some moderate loan growth (the same).

The increase in volatility which was captured in increased global markets revenues for all in Q1 may not be sustained. JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank revenues increased by 9% vs Q1 2017 and this may not be sustained for the year.

Guidance given at the end of the Q1 investor presentation is consistent with the above.

A key area to review at this point of the cycle is asset quality. JPMorgan's asset quality and reserving looks very strong. Total non accrual loans fell to 0.63% of total loans (Q1 2017 0.70%). Gross and net charge offs declined (by 16% and 19% respectively vs Q1 2017). Allowances fell to 1.44x total retained loans including "PCI" loans (1.52x for Q1 2017) but allowances rose to 230% of total retained non accrual loans (225% for Q1 2017). No non US bank comes close to this level of reserving and JPMorgan appears to be reserving at comparable or higher levels than many of its US peers.

Credit card net charge off rates rose a little but the exposure to this sector appears very manageable in the context of the increase in the specific allowances for this sector and the fact that total consumer non accrual loans fell 6% vs Q1 2017.

Approaching Fair Value

We value JPMorgan using an excess return framework comparing its excess return to shareholders (over a hurdle rate) to its Price/Tangible Book valuation.

If the Q1 RoTE of 19% is sustained we believe JPMorgan is fully valued at a P/TB ratio of 2.5 vs the current 2.05 and implying a target price of 137 (22% upside). However the favourable market conditions in Q1 may not persist and a steady RoTE of around 17% may be more realistic for this year. This would imply a target valuation of 2.26 and a target price of 122 (10% upside).

JPMorgan is approaching fair value and we would not be making marginal purchases at the current level. We nonetheless believe that it is a good long term hold given the quality of its franchise and the consistency of its performance over the longer term. It is the best in class universal bank and we assume that its best in class CEO remains in place.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, WFC, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I invest on a long-only basis in bank equities and capital securities where I see value.