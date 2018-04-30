Noble Corp.: Solid Company But Needs New Business

On Monday, March 26, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NE) gave a presentation at the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference. In this presentation, Noble gave a brief discussion of the offshore drilling industry in general, but focused primarily on the company's own position in it. Interestingly, Noble devoted relatively little effort on discussing the current weakness in the industry or on the future of it, so I will be adding my own thoughts below when necessary.

Although not as large as it was prior to the Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) spin-off, Noble Corporation is one of the largest offshore drilling contractors in the industry, boasting a fleet of 28 drilling rigs. This fleet is even split between floaters and jack-ups:

Source: Noble Corp.

This provides the company with a significant amount of versatility in meeting the demands of its customers. This is because each of these types of rigs is used in a different situation. For example, jack-up rigs are used to perform drilling operations in shallow (up to 400 feet) water while floating rigs are used in deeper waters. Due to their higher mobility, drillships are the preferred floater type to use in exploration operations while semisubmersibles are commonly desired for development operations, owing to their stability.

One unfortunate thing here is the number of rigs that Noble currently has without a contract. As shown above, three drillships, four semisubmersibles, and four jack-up rigs are currently either warm- or cold-stacked. Stacking is essentially a way of putting a rig in storage in order to save money on it until the market improves and a use can be found for it. Rigs that are warm-stacked are expected to be reactivated in a relatively short period of time while cold-stacked rigs are not expected to be activated in the near future, if ever. The fact that Noble has such a large percentage of its rigs stacked serves as a commentary on the weak conditions in the market. It also means that Noble is not generating as much revenue as it would be if all of these rigs were working, but given the difficulty that it has had securing contracts in the current environment, it is better to have these rigs stacked than in full operational status and unemployed. This helps to preserve the company's cash flow and keeps expenses down.

One advantage that Noble's large and varied fleet grants it is the ability to have rigs in operation all around this world. This is shown clearly here:

Source: Noble Corp.

As we can see, Noble currently has rigs operating in many of the major centers of offshore drilling activity. This grants a few advantages to the company, one of which is protection against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that a government or other authority will take some action that proves to have an adverse effect on a company's operations. One example of this is the drilling moratorium that the United States imposed in 2010 following the Deepwater Horizon disaster. The reason why Noble's global operations provide some protection against regime risk is that it limits the percentage of the company's fleet (and operations) that is exposed to the whims of any single government. Thus, if some government imposes some law or regulation that adversely impacts offshore drilling in its territory, only a relatively small proportion of the company's operations, as opposed to the whole company, will be affected.

In numerous other articles, I, along with many other commentators and analysts, have discussed the prevailing weak conditions in the offshore drilling industry. Noble has quite clearly been negatively impacted by this weakness. Here we see the percentage of the company's fleet that will be employed in 2018 and 2019, given its current contracts:

Source: Noble Corp.

As we see here, the company is far from having maximum utilization, as barely half of its jack-ups and an even smaller proportion of its floaters are currently employed. In addition, several of those currently contracted rigs are scheduled to come off of their contracts over the coming year, as shown by the relatively large utilization decline between 2018 and 2019. This would have the unfortunate effect of causing the company's revenues to decline, which will put further stress on its financial position.

Fortunately, Noble's financial position is quite strong, at least in the near-term. Let us have a look at the company's debt maturity schedule:

Source: Noble Corp.

As we see here, Noble has a relatively limited amount of debt - $202 million - maturing prior to 2024. This should position the company well to weather the next few years, even if it takes the industry longer than expected to recover. We can gain further confidence when we consider that Noble will bring in at least $3 billion of revenue over that period:

Source: Noble Corp.

Furthermore, we can also see that Noble has an undrawn $1.502 billion revolving credit facility that matures in 2023. In a worst-case scenario, Noble could borrow the money that it needs to cover its pre-2024 debt maturities from this facility. Admittedly though that is not a scenario that I would want to see happen. The company would be better off paying off this debt with cash (if it can) or issuing long-term notes and using the proceeds to pay off the debt as Ensco (ESV) just did.

One thing that remains a necessity for Noble, however, is to secure new contracts and boost its revenue. This may be easier said than done as, despite the increase in tendering activity over the past year, new drilling contracts are still few and far between. Noble does have a few advantages over other drilling contractors when it comes to competing for contracts. One of these is that the company has availability on at least one rig either in or near many areas that have been seeing tendering strength in recent months:

Source: Noble Corp.

The reason why this is an advantage for the company is that it will always have a rig nearby the area in which any given customer wishes to operate. This ultimately saves the customer money since it will be cheaper to move an already nearby rig to the drilling location than it would be to move a rig around the world. While the drilling company typically pays the initial cost of transporting the rig to the drilling location, the customer will end up repaying the initial expense via the mobilization fee. Thus, by having a nearby rig that can be transported more cheaply, Noble may be able to outbid its competitors on a given contract.

Over the past decade or two, there has been an increasing emphasis on safety in the oil patch. One reason for this is that several nations around the world imposed stricter regulations on drilling activities in their waters in an attempt to prevent another oil spill like the Macondo incident. In addition, oil companies themselves started demanding a higher emphasis on safety from their contractors in an attempt to avoid the massive fines that were imposed on BP (BP). Thus, the fact that Noble has been putting emphasis on its safety record over the years would likely appeal to customers.

Source: Noble Corp.

As we see here, Noble has consistently posted a better safety record than the average company in the industry. This would provide the company with an advantage when competing for contracts as customers may be more inclined to give it a contract over a company with a poorer safety record, all else being equal. In fact, the energy company on the other side of the contract may even be willing to pay Noble a higher rate than it would a competitor in order to get the higher emphasis on safe operations.

The market appears to have considerable concerns about Noble going forward, given its current valuation. This is apparent when we look at its precipitous plunge over the past five years:

Source: Fidelity Investments

It has also fallen considerably over just the past three years, which would put our starting point after the sharp decline in oil prices that took place in the latter half of 2014:

Source: Fidelity Investments

This is likely a factor of the company's continual revenue decline that it has thus far been unable to correct, as shown above. Unfortunately, the company has no earnings, so we cannot value it using the typical price-earnings metric. It does however have a positive EBITDA, so we can value it using the enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio. In several ways, this ratio is a more effective way to value a company than the more commonly used price-earnings ratio because it automatically adjusts for differences in the capital structure as well as differences in tax laws. As of the date of writing, Noble's enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio is 8.63. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Ticker EV/EBITDA Noble Corp. NE 8.63 Ensco ESV 12.91 Diamond Offshore DO 7.24 Rowan Companies RDC 6.22

Source: Author, data sourced from Yahoo! Finance

As we see here, Noble trades at roughly the middle of the pack relative to its peers in terms of valuation. While this could be a sign that the market considers it to be a stronger company than peers Rowan Companies and Diamond Offshore, it could also be a sign that it is overvalued. Both Rowan and Diamond Offshore are much less levered and Rowan is likely to have much stronger forward growth due to its joint venture with Saudi Aramco. It appears that the stock has gotten ahead of itself to me.

In conclusion, Noble appears to be a solid company. It boasts one of the largest fleets in the offshore drilling industry along with a strong, globally diverse base of operations. The company also has a low level of near-term debt, which should help it weather the weak conditions in the industry until it enters a stronger period of recovery. However, the company also suffers from declining forward revenues and has shown no indications that this will be corrected. Ultimately then, it needs to secure new contracts relatively soon to arrest the decline.

