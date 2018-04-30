Hartstreet: Update On EOG Resources' Well Results In The Permian

EOG still has the best well design in the industry, and results should be watched closely as it best provides insight into where the industry is headed.

Its results are still better than most other operators, and decreased improvement could be due to the high bar set in 2016.

EOG Resources (EOG) continues to set the bar with respect to unconventional well results. It continues to amp up activity in the Permian, and the results have been excellent. EOG's well design in concert with Permian geology have produced some of the best results to date.

We pulled production data on 97 EOG wells completed in 2016. Over half of the locations were completed in Lea County. It was also active in Loving.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Lea has the best 2016 oil curve of the four counties. It produces 215 KBO in the first year of well life. Lea is followed by Loving, Reeves and Eddy counties. Eddy has the least productive oil curve, but it is located in gassier Wolfcamp geology.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average 2016 type curve produces 189 MBO and 410 MMcf in the first 12 months of well life.

Source: Welldatabase.com

We pulled the data on 199 EOG Delaware Basin locations completed in 2017. This was done as a comparison to provide an idea of whether it has seen an improvement per location. It's best performing location was in Loving County. It produced 413 MBO in the first 6 months of well life. Over 20 locations model to more than 300 MBO in the first year of well life. These results are excellent, especially when we consider only 34 have a lateral length above 9,000 feet.

Source: Welldatabase.com

EOG increased its activity in Lea County. It continues to be its focus followed by Loving.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Loving wells surpassed Lea with respect to its oil type curve. That said, the counties are producing similarly. Lea produced roughly the same over the first 12 months, while Loving improved significantly.

Source: Welldatabase.com

EOG's oil curve improved YOY from 2016 to 203 MBO. This represents an increase of 14 MBO over the first 12 months of well life. This may be the reason Mark Papa has been vocal about how production improvements could start to level out this year.

Source: Welldatabase.com

EOG's has increased activity and testing newer less productive intervals in the Delaware Basin. This may have something to do with decreased oil production per location. There is also the possibility that well design is not outpacing the decline of geology. More than likely it is a combination of variables. EOG's Loving locations improved significantly YOY, while Lea County remained relatively constant. It is important to look at competitor results, as EOG is still outperforming on a consistent basis. As it continues to complete more west Texas locations, it will see better overall results.

Our issue with the assertion is other operators are still catching up, which should improve production outside of EOG. This comparison is flawed in its hyper focus to the Delaware Basin. The fantastic results in 2016 also provide an high bar with respect to improving production per location. While production didn't improve at the rate of previous years, all variables should be considered. Its results continue to outpace other operators. We continue to like EOG, but valuations may be getting a little stretched.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG.

