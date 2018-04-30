Daily State Of The Markets: The Next Big Fear Is Peak Economic Growth

At the end of last week's missive, I concluded with the idea that the stock market continues to adjust/adapt to the new macro outlook, which includes higher rates, higher inflation, a stronger economy, and perhaps peak earnings growth.

This week, I believe it is important to add the idea that global growth may also be at or near a peak to the market's list of fears/worries. "Super Mario" (aka ECB President Mario Draghi) publicly alluded to such a concept during last week's speech at the IMF meeting in Washington, saying that "the growth cycle may have peaked" in the euro zone. And while some have argued that there was an issue with the exact translation, the bottom line is that "peak economic growth" may indeed be one of the primary narratives in the stock at this time.

Recall that "synchronized global growth" has been driving the action in the stock market for some time and was one of the main reasons investors could overlook elevated valuations and the prospect for higher rates. So, while the data continues to be good, many fear that the good news has already been priced into the market and that the road forward is going to get bumpy - as in very bumpy.

Then there is the reality that trees don't grow to the sky. At some point, the secular bull market that began on March 9, 2009 will end. And a great many analysts believe that like the last two cycles, this one will also end badly.

The problem, of course, is determining when the next market debacle is likely to occur. Remember, secular moves last many years (the last secular bull ran from the summer of 1982 through the spring of 2000). Frankly, I see such an effort as a fool's errand as the really big, really bad market declines tend to take place when no one is looking for them - not when just about everyone on the planet is prepping for such an event.

Personally, I don't have an opinion on whether or not we are seeing the peak in earnings, the economy, and/or the stock market from an intermediate-term perspective as I prefer to be "rules based" in my approach to portfolio management. Yet, it is vital to stay in tune with what market players believe is the prevailing theme.

So, my take is the corrective phase is likely to stick around a while and the "sloppy" action we've seen since the emotional, February low, is likely to continue. And yes, I will admit there is the possibility that the current correction morphs into a cyclical bear. But, at this stage of the game, my primary models are not suggesting that the fat lady is about to sing.

Thought For The Day:

There is no pillow so soft as a clear conscience. -French proverb