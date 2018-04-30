Sugar: A Sweet Opportunity

Yet there are fundamental and technical reasons to look for a bounce.

Sugar prices have nearly halved and are back at the 2015 lows.

Sugar (CANE) is one of the most volatile commodities and has had a particularly bad 18 months, falling around 50% from the late 2016 high.

In early April it was reported the surplus in India is expected to rise to 5.3 mln T for the 2017/18 crop year, up from the earlier estimate of 4.5 mln T.

Yet it's not all bad news. Due to pricing pressures, Brazilian mills are expected to focus on ethanol production instead of sugar. Broker BTG Pactual said in February,

With sugar selling at an unprecedented 30% discount to ethanol, we expect Brazilian mills to shift away from sugar, and strongly reduce the expected global surplus from April on, eventually forcing sugar prices towards their ethanol anchor at circa 16-17 cents a pound.”

So far this has had done little to support sugar prices, and the glut is expected to continue for another season. Yet prices will eventually find a floor and offer value in anticipation of improved prices. We can already see a large jump in commercial long positioning in recent weeks and months during the last stage of this decline.

source: COTbase

Sugar Technicals

Sugar prices may fall and rise in line with supply and demand as the primary driver, but the way prices move is similar to other tradeable instruments. Technical levels act as support and patterns repeat. The rally and decline from 2015 to 2018 looks very symmetrical and the way price is approaching the 2015 low around $10 is nearly a mirror image of the last rally.

charts by Tradingview

If price action were to continue repeating it would follow the purple path shown.

Mirrored price action may not be such a compelling reason to buy, but it should be taken in context of what sugar often does. You can see similar patterns throughout sugar's history.

Another consideration is the decline is made up of a very clear trend sequence as described by Elliott Wave.

At its most basic, we look for a trend sequence to contain 5 waves, with wave 3 being the longest and strongest. Wave 5 should be accompanied by momentum divergence (as shown by an oscillator). Once wave 5 is complete, it completes the entire sequence and a move higher should unfold.

The chart above shows a trend sequence nearing completion.

CANE

The Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) does a good job of tracking the futures market. CANE is shown in red below compared to sugar futures.

According to the Teucrium site,

CANE was designed to reduce the effects of rolling contracts (and contango and backwardation) by not investing in front-month (spot) futures contracts and thus limiting the number of contract rolls each year.

It's a fairly hassle-free way of playing the sugar market and I plan on buying around $7 on the next dip for a $10-12 target.

Conclusions

Sugar has been beaten down on another crop surplus, with harvests in India especially high. Yet supply will eventually dip as more mills switch to ethanol production instead of sweetener. Sugar follows a repeating pattern and should find support around $10 as the trend from the 2016 high concludes. I think there is an opportunity to buy technical levels in anticipation of fundamental improvements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.