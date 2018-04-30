Key Takeaways From Covanta's Earnings Call

Investment Thesis

I currently hold a buy rating on Covanta Holding Corp. (CVA). I routinely re-evaluate my ratings as companies release earnings or make other headlines that add additional color to their progress. After a strong year over year, YoY, quarter and the continued reduction in debt, I still hold CVA as a solid buy.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway #1: Fairfax played a major role in the earnings recovery

Fairfax fell victim to a fire on February 2, 2017 that took the plant out of commission.

Source: Waste Dive

This fire had a direct impact to Covanta's 2017 earnings, however Covanta received $17 million in interruption insurance. In the first alone Fairfax produced $24 million in adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, debt and amortization or adjusted EBITDA. Of this $24 million, $6 million was an additional interrupted business insurance payment. This is just under half of the total adjusted EBITDA gains for the quarter.

Fairfax is now one of Covanta's most technologically advanced facilities with additional protections installed to prevent an additional fire. They have thermal cameras in the trash pit to detect heat build ups and automatic connections to call emergency vehicles.

Fairfax is still in the process of ramping up activity. All the trash they were originally collecting for the past year was being sent to other sources, so now Covanta has to regain their agreements and get providers to pay to deliver their trash there instead. Furthermore, Fairfax is an energy from waste, EfW, facility - it actively generates and sells this power - adding additional revenue. Fairfax being up and running is greatly assisting Covanta in gaining additional cash flow moving forward that was stagnate before.

Key Takeaway #2: The Dublin Effect

Covanta finished selling 50% of their ownership on February 12th to Green Investment Group. This means that for the first 6 weeks of the quarter, all the revenue from the Dublin facility went directly to Covanta. Now Covanta will receive distributions from the success of the facility and operation and management, O&M fees. The facility produced $17 million of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, of which $5 are from O&M. Moving forward, Covanta will only receive quarterly the O&M funds and does not forecast to receive any additional distributions until the fourth quarter of this year. Dublin is the first facility that Covanta has opened within Europe and is working on more.

Covanta is currently in the construction stage of a second facility, this one is located in the United Kingdom.

Source: Covanta

The Rookery facility is not expected to come online and start producing revenue until mid-2020. Currently a social media campaign against the Rookery facility is trying to appeal its permits given to Covanta. This isn't a legal argument against Covanta, but against the environmental organization that permitted it to be built. Covanta has plenty of time for this process to go away before it would affect the completion and operation of this facility and expects no impact to its start up.

The Dublin facility kicks off Covanta's active growth within the United Kingdom and this grow should prove profitable and valuable. Europe historically has been friendlier to renewable energy than the United States and I would not be surprised if additional plans get announced further down the road.

Key Takeaway #3: Debit is down and recycling is to be avoided

The proceeds received from selling 50% of their stake in the Dublin facility was used to lower Covanta's debit. Their net debt was reduced by $69 million, this brought their adjusted EBTIDA to consolidated debit ratio to 5.7 times. This is solid progress towards their stated goal of being 5 times. There was a time in the not too distant past where the ratio peaked at 7.2 times. Covanta is making dedicated strides to reduce their debt levels.

A second half to this key takeaway is Covanta's current reaction to the recycling issues. Covanta does sell recycled materials within the United States and has seen their value rise. However, a second unforeseen circumstance is arising from China's regulation changes: companies are wanted to give their recyclables to Covanta to burn. Management is currently not seeking to absorb this material since it has a potential energy level being plastics and other recyclables. Covanta is currently not accepting them at this time.

Key Takeaway #4: There is growth in the United States Still

Covanta is actively growing is revenue streams within the United States while growing in Europe. Covanta has been given the green light to open a second Marine transfer station in New York City. This facility is forecasted to be up and running by March of 2019. Secondly, management was able to get another facility certified in medical waste disposal, this is a higher profitability item for Covanta compared to normal waste and adding additional facilities that can process this type of waste is another win announced this quarter.

Investor Takeaway

Covanta has proven that grow is possible and more growth is impending. This quarter reflects the ongoing efforts by management to reduce debt and increase revenues within their operations. I reaffirm my solid buy rating on Covanta and look forward to further developments in the future.

If you enjoyed getting the highlights from Covanta's earnings call and want to see more in the future, feel free to click "follow" up above and share your thoughts down below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.