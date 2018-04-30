AT&T: Should We Be Worried?

Image Source

There are not many companies with a history that is as long and storied as AT&T (NYSE:T). But, as dividend investors, we must sometimes accept the negative consequences that result from a certain percentage of our failing investment positions. This can mean taking drawdown in a position that is (hopefully) offset by an elevated dividend yield - but it also includes closing a position at a loss when necessary.

In the case of T, our long position is in jeopardy if the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal faces further obstacles (or does not materialize). This means that it is time to start asking ourselves important questions. As holders of T, should we be concerned? Is it time to jump ship and find other impressive yield opportunities elsewhere? Our stance is that the stock still offers great value in a low-yield environment. Long-term, there is really no prospect for change in this dynamic and we believe that AT&T is the right type of company (and dividend stock) to be holding in the current market environment. Rising volatility in the benchmarks suggests that investors must be operating with a protective mindset in order to shield against surprise losses if this continues. We are long T but the stock remains “on watch” and we could readjust position sizes if the outlook deteriorates further.

Those holding onto long positions in T have had a particularly difficult year, with the stock trading lower by nearly 15% on a YTD basis. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF is essentially trading flat over the same period. The contrasts in these two instruments are even more stark when we compare the activity over the last five years, as T has enjoyed only a small bull run in 2016. The SPY ETF has powered ahead to new all-time highs for most of that period (with gains of nearly 69%), and so it is almost as if these two instruments are playing completely different sports. For the most part, T has traded sideways - and this has left many investors wondering if the stock’s dividend is worth absorbing these negative performances.

Perhaps the clearest risk is that investors are wrong about the most likely outcome of the Time Warner deal. Trading activity in T implies that there is a 73.9% expectation that the merger will end favorably. How many investors will sell their shares in T if these expectations are proven to be inaccurate (or even partially inaccurate)?

Furthermore, AT&T’s latest earnings report was a clear disappointment, as the company missed expectations across the board. Long-term, the trends in AT&T wireless subscribers should be viewed as favorable. Since 2015, aggressive sales promotions have produced spikes in the number of wireless subscribers connected to their services. But, overall, the latest figures show earnings 85 cents per share on revenues $38.04 billion. This was well below most forecasts (EPS at 87 cents and $39.31 billion in revenues).

In the first-quarter, AT&T’s domestic wireless networks attracted 2.2 million net new subscribers. But those increases include 4.7 million connected devices (i.e the Internet of Things banner). Linear video subscribers saw declines of 187,000 for the quarter. DirectTV Now saw gains of 12,000 subscribers and, in the U.S., postpaid wireless gains came in at 49,000. Disappointingly, AT&T lost 400,000 customers under the postpaid contracts category (critically important) and added a weak 300,000 prepaid subscribers for the period.

Businesses do not appear to be much interested, either, as AT&T's TV services lost business subscribers that instead opted for DirecTV satellite service. DirecTV Now is a streaming video service, and the 27% subscriber growth suggests that we have truly entered into a new era. For the quarter, the numbers in this segment gained three-fold relative to the same period last year. The fiber-based U-verse segment was another area of strength. But the broader trends here are disturbingly clear - and it is not entirely evident that AT&T will be able to modernize its businesses in ways that meet these challenges.

Not impressive, to say the least. This puts things in precarious territory given the fact that we do not have an agreement in AT&T’s deal with Time Warner. If the deal does not materialize - and these earnings weaknesses are not addressed - significant elements of uncertainty will be added to the equation. If the deal were to meet further roadblocks, we have not even begun to assess the damage in terms of time, effort, and expenses that this would cost AT&T. The stock is clearly at a crossroads, and it might be time to consider adjusting positions if we learn that there is anything else in store which could weaken the outlook. We remain long the stock, as its 6% dividend yield still falls in line with our portfolio’s strategic objectives.

Potentially, the light at the end of the tunnel is the fact that a successful merger would enable the bundling of wireless and TV services. This would put AT&T in the driver’s seat as far as the company’s bargaining power is concerned, and this could turn share prices higher once again. On the other side of the coin, it would also mean that AT&T will be forced to operate through record debt levels, added costs to build its 5G network, and an expensive dividend. That dividend is the reason many investors are drawn to T in the first place. If this becomes vulnerable, bulls could witness a deeper collapse (perhaps more in-line with what stocks like General Electric are now experiencing). We remain long, but we have placed T “on watch” until further notice and we may be open to readjustments in the size of our positioning in the next few months. Stay tuned.

