AMD Smoked The Crypto Bears, Nvidia On Deck

How bearish was everybody on AMD (AMD) thinking crypto is going to crush them? Sorry, bears, AMD actually had up crypto revenues, and the rest of the business was strong too. NVIDIA (NVDA) is off its highs, which is totally ok in a market that's been hit hard. Recent news was that NVIDIA was suspending live autonomous driving tests and the crypto swoon (chart below).

We think NVIDIA's gearing up for a similar earnings outcome as AMD. If anybody remembers at all, NVIDIA does more than sell miner-GPUs. If anybody remembers also there was some small-tiny-little Datacenter story. Remember that one? We're going to show that gaming and datacenter way overshadow auto and crypto. Look out, crypto bears.

AMD, Sorry, Crypto Bears

Above, you see what happened to AMD's crypto bears on Thursday. They got smoked. Bear story after bears story came out how crypto prices being down would crush AMD. Not so. AMD's earnings report last week set the record straight. AMD beat on revenues and earnings and guided higher than the Street for next quarter.

On Wednesday, before the AMD release, we told real-time followers in a blog post,

"Crypto AMD shorts need to cover."

We felt there were strong core fundamentals in AMD, as we'll briefly review, but we also thought the risk/reward to the crypto bear story was to the upside.

Our ears perked up when we heard TSMC (NYSE:TSM) come out on earnings two Thursday's ago saying,

"...while the continuing strong demand for cryptocurrency mining...."

What? Strong demand for mining? Are you joking? Everybody and their mother is bearish on miner demand. Nope. Not so. TSMC's earnings revealed they were seeing strong demand. They also said,

"Moving into second quarter 2018, continued weak demand from our mobile sector will negatively impact our business despite strength in cryptocurrency mining."

Despite crypto currency price drops, demand was still strong.

Also, Bitmain, a main ASIC supplier to crypto miners, was seeing delays, which meant that the GPU market could open up for AMD and NVIDIA.

And, so what happened? AMD crypto sales actually probably went higher in Q1.

Higher?

Here's what AMD said on Wednesday night's earnings,

"We believe blockchain was approximately 10% of AMD revenue in Q1 2018."

Let's compare that to the previous quarterly report back in January and then let's do a little math.

"I think we said before, it's hard to estimate just given some of the crypto sort of GPUs are sold through the same channels as our gaming channel. I previously said, we thought it was about mid-single digit percentage of our annual revenue, it may be a little bit higher than that, let's call it a point or so, but it's really a lot of our growth is outside of the blockchain market."

Let's do the math to see how (sorry, crypto bears) wrong crypto bears were.

Q1 saw 10% of revenues from crypto out of total revenues of $1.65B.

Q4 saw "mid-single digit" plus "a point or so" = 6.5% from crypto out of total revenues of $1.48B. Maybe it was higher than 6.5% in Q4, but Q1 at 10% didn't see much of a slowdown.

Crypto revenues may have been higher in Q1 than they were in Q4.

And, if you think AMD was going to get hit by crypto in Q2, they just gave a monster guide of $1.725B for Q2, which is higher than Q1, and oh, a measly 50% higher than last year.

Crypto's killing them? I don't think so.

We recently got all bulled up on AMD saying,

"this could be an absolute blow-out year."

Well, we're one quarter into it, and I think we're one step closer to a blow-out year.

Now That Crypto Could Actually Be Good, Let's Turn To NVIDIA

AMD and TSMC (both above) showed crypto was alive and well.

NVIDIA's also doing much more than selling to crypto miners, but crypto shorts are probably one reason the stock's down.

We're using Bitcoin as a proxy for crypto. You see in the chart below that the big swings in Bitcoin, of late, managed to swing NVIDIA also.

There are two points to make here in the chart above. One is that NVIDIA can swing with Bitcoin. The second point is that Bitcoin may have broken a downtrend.

Taking the two points together, if Bitcoin did in fact break a downtrend and can now move higher, then that part of the story turns from a negative to a positive. Forget about that crypto sales may not be that bad anyway (a la AMD and TSMC), but even if they are weak, that tide can turn fast.

Why care about technicals when it comes to Bitcoin? Because that may be all that matters. Crypto has invited many many non-professional traders. Those traders are hoping for the pot of gold. They lost but haven't given up. They haven't given up if that price continues just a teensy bit higher. Then you have a cavalcade of rookie traders everywhere who have the ability to send Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies right back up.

But with piles of non-fundamentally-based traders swishing around in Bitcoins everywhere, you have the potential makings of a trend change.

No fundamentals? Crypto technicals matter all the more. That trend change would be positive for NVIDIA psychology.

Many NVIDIA traders and bears are concerned that Q4 was all crypto, and Q1 is going to be a dud. We don't think so.

Let's get into it...

Gamers Will Drive Gaming

The big concern comes down to this "Gaming" line item. That's where crypto sales show up. If crypto bears are right, they need to see it in the "Gaming" line item. That gaming line item is roughly 50% of NVIDIA's business historically driven by gamers. Thus, the name "Gaming."

Here it is.

Calendar 2015 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 Fiscal 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 A Q1 E Q2 E Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Gaming 810 687 781 1244 1348 1027 1186 1561 1739 1597 1757 QTQ 6.4% -15.2% 13.7% 59.3% 8.4% -23.8% 15.5% 31.6% 11.4% -8.2% 10.0% Gaming 1yr growth 25.4% 17.0% 18.2% 63.5% 66.4% 49.5% 51.9% 25.5% 29.0% 55.51% 48.14% 2yr 42.5% 76.7% 107.6% 91.8% 66.5% 70.0% 89.0% 95.4% 105.0% 100.0%

As we know, eGaming and (video) gaming are on fire industry-wide. That's why the growth rates have been so strong.

Some investors fear that crypto-miners drove the business in Q4. We'd look at it another way. Crypto-miners stole the supply of GPUs in Q4.

Here's what NVIDIA said on last earnings call,

"I think you would ascertain that globally right now the channel's relatively lean."

That means the retail channel has lower supply than needed to meet demand for GPUs.

They also said,

"Well, there are a lot of dynamics going on in gaming, what dynamic of course is that there is a fairly sizable pent up demand going into this quarter."

They are trying to satisfy gaming demand, but crypto has been taking away supply. That is a high-class problem, not a negative. "Pent up demand" means if crypto slows (which is an "if" looking at AMD and TSMC), someone's waiting in line for those GPUs anyway.

If demand slowed, as crypto prices dropped, that gaming demand can now be met. That drives sales, which drive earnings.

Gaming: The Quarters

Look at the historical seasonality of the April quarter. It's down 15-20% coming off a strong holiday. Because they need to catch up with gaming demand, there's a chance that the decline can be more shallow.

I ask you this. Crypto-NVIDIA-bears are all worried about crypto killing their business, right? Where would that show up? It would need to show up in this gaming line item when they report, right? So, what if that gaming line ends up being down less than historical seasonality? Then, the crypto-NVIDIA-bears have no story. Sorry, bears. Just like AMD.

Gaming: The Pascal Upgrade

Pascal launched in May 2016. Read that release. Gamers were pumped. NVIDIA has a new gamer-GPU upgrade every 2-2.5 years. I'm using my fingers ok, 2016 plus two years is 2018. That's this year, right? And now, for the .5, let's count, May (I'm still using my fingers), June, July, August, September, October, uh, November, right? But reports are that it could come out in the next few months.

There's a strong chance that NVIDIA launches a much better replacement to Pascal this year for gamers.

Volta was 10X better than its predecessor for AI. I think there's a good shot the next gamer-GPU will be much better and come sometime this year.

Rumors are coming out regularly.

I ask you this. What's more important for NVIDIA, crypto or a once-in-two-year gamer-GPU upgrade cycle? I don't think it's even close.

Let's Take A Quarterly Walk

So, this quarter, I think, can be better even if crypto drops off because gaming is their core business and is probably still on fire sopping up supply.

And, looking at AMD and TSMC, there's a shot crypto may not be that bad after all.

Next quarter, we start to see sequential growth as we do most years off Q1, plus we need channel fill to get back to normal. Channel fill drives NVIDIA revenues. We start getting giddy over Q3 and Q4 because of a new gamer-GPU.

I think we have a nice stair-step to worry about crypto much much less....

And... what if NVIDIA sees something like AMD and TSMC that crypto is up? And, what if bitcoin chart patterns get people back in to crypto. Look out.

Auto: Let's Talk About Auto

If you read my past NVIDIA reports, you know I care about what matters to earnings over the next 12-month numbers. Auto's about 5% of revenues and lower margins. It means much much less than everything else. Taking five autonomous cars off the road doesn't move a decimal point anywhere in my model. I'm ok with that.

Datacenter? They Still Do That?

Yup. They still sell a lot to cloud players who are growing strong. Likely no change here.

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) datacenter business accelerated now for two quarters in a row when they reported earnings last week.

AMD's seeing a ramp in datacenter as well. AMD said,

"We continued to grow our data center momentum..."

Cloud companies and hyperscalers like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Alibaba (BABA), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), etc. in the US and China are accelerating their capex spend. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) made a comment on their earnings call that they are starting to see more momentum in spending from China's cloud players.

The market is hot.

All this talk about crypto this, Bitcoin that, how easy is it to forget what is so very exciting about this NVIDIA story. Datacenter.

NVIDIA has been taking over cloud/hyperscaler datacenters, so that's one driver. And Intel, AMD, Samsung, and everybody are also seeing the strength.

But there's a new driver in datacenter too...

NVIDIA is also starting to sell much more to traditional companies as you heard them list last quarter.

Here's what they said,

"We saw strength across several key industries including defense, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and internet service providers among key customers high end quality products are being used by GlaxoSmithKline for AI and by Pemex oil and gas for seismic processing and visualization."

There are many, many, many (one more), many more traditional companies than there are hyperscalers. That's the exciting story going forward. Really, that's the exciting story for all of tech.

Imagine for a moment if, instead of just a few tech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook driving all the spend, it's going to start spreading out to regular old-fashioned companies like oil, drug, consumer, and defense companies. Oh my. That would be too huge. Please think about that for a moment. And then, think how very realistic that scenario is.

When we spoke to NVIDIA last year, they said that was going to be an AI driver in 2018. We think that's now. We're in 2018, right? Where am I? Who am I?

Let's take a look now at NVIDIA's datacenter line item and see if you notice something that could cause numbers to go absolutely nuts.

Calendar 2015 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2019 Fiscal 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 A Q1 E Q2 E Q3 E Q4 E Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Datacenter 97 143 151 240 296 409 416 501 606 777 832 952 1151 Datacenter QTQ Growth 18.3% 47.4% 5.6% 58.9% 23.3% 38.2% 1.7% 20.4% 21.0% 28.2% 7.1% 14.4% 21.0%

I'm not going to tell you. You have to catch this one on your own...

Take a moment and review the numbers above and then give me your estimate (in comments) for the April quarter. I'm not going to tell you...

You caught it?

Ok, ok, I'll tell you.

Look at the sequential growth (this quarter versus the previous one: i.e. how much did April grow from January) of the April quarters going back.

Do you notice anything there??

I do.

April '16: +47.4%

April '17: +38.2%

April '18: ?

This is where the crypto-NVIDIA-shorts have a chance to absolutely get smoked. Toast. Sayonara. See ya. Look out.

If you noticed, historical patterns of the April quarter call for an acceleration (my favorite financial term). But most analysts are probably expecting a ho-hum 10-20% sequential growth for datacenter. That would still be amazing, right?

But if NVIDIA shows anywhere near 47%, 38%, I'd take a 29%, look out. Did I say look out? Look out!

Their customers focus on running their business in the holiday time frame, but apparently, customers want to restart their growth spend in the April quarter.

I think this is the potential exciting surprise to this coming quarter.

Let's Wrap It Up

AMD, Intel, TSMC, and Samsung all gave us strong hints that crypto may not be that bad, and that tech is absolutely on fire. So, in a nutshell, NVIDIA gamer sales channel fill can make up for lost miner sales, if there were any lost miner sales at all anyway. NVIDIA's next quarter grows sequentially as is usual. The back-half has some strong upgrade cycle with a new gaming-GPU coming. And Datacenter, Look out. I'm a bull. Look out, Crypto-NVIDIA-bears.

