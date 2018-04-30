Airbus Cuts A330 Production

European jet maker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) reported its first quarter results on the 27th of April. Revenues were hit by lower deliveries, which was to be expected. An analysis of the quarterly earnings will follow in a separate report. In this report, we want to have a first look at the jet maker’s decision to reduce production output on the Airbus A330 program.

Reducing production rates

In 2015, Airbus announced that it would cut production on the Airbus A330 program from 9 aircraft per month to 6 aircraft per month. Shortly after the announcement, we expected that additional rate cuts would be necessary since the switch from production of the ceo (current engine option) variant to neo production is not an immediate switch but a swift transition where ceo and neo production are being combined which makes fully leveraging the A33neo backlog impossible.

After Airbus announced the production cuts, the A330ceo saw a revival in order activity likely driven by low oil prices and attractive acquisition prices for the A330ceo. In fact, the revival was so strong that Airbus was planning on bringing production to 7 aircraft per month in 2017, but even before Airbus increased production again the company figured out that the revival in order activity was not strong enough to bring production back up again in a sustainable way.

At current production rates, the backlog stretches over 4 years. That is something that we’d be comfortable with were it not that the A330neo backlog cannot be fully leveraged to fill early delivery slots. The jet maker relied heavily on A330ceo deliveries to fill those spots with a smaller role for the Airbus A330neo which will enter later this year. The combination of lower Airbus A330ceo sales with Airbus not landing some potential A330neo customers likely has led to the decision to scale back on production:

On the A330 programme, the transition to the NEO version continues with the first delivery expected this summer. Based on the current programme assessment, Airbus has decided to reduce A330 deliveries to around 50 per year in 2019.

So in the end, things have played out as we expected 3 years ago.

Financial impact

In 2017, Airbus delivered 67 aircraft from the A330 family:

2 Airbus A330Fs (Freighters)

16 Airbus A330-200s

49 Airbus A330-300s

At list prices these aircraft can be valued at $17.2B but after customary discounts this would go to $6.5B. Given that Airbus booked a revenue of €50.96B last year on its Commercial Airplanes segment, the importance of the Airbus A330 program is significant. If the complete ceo production would be brought down, the hit to the catalog value of the annual production would be over $4B. In terms of actual value this would be a >$1.5B hit.

If Airbus would have been able to sustain a production level of 69 aircraft per year, we’d have expected that Airbus would have been able to deliver around 38 Airbus A330neo aircraft and around 31 Airbus A330ceo aircraft, which according to the catalog value would have resulted in a $1.3B increase in delivery value per the catalog prices. The actual market value would have been $2.0B higher.

On an annual production level of 50 aircraft, we expect that there would be an impact on the value of the deliveries that would not be offset by a positive mix of the more valuable Airbus A330neo. After feathering in the Airbus A330neo at lower production levels, the actual market value of the deliveries would be $0.8B lower compared to the production volumes we saw in 2017.

At first, it seems that there will be a significant downside on Airbus’ earnings going into 2019 as production is dialed back, but we believe that the two upcoming rate increases on the A320 program will be offsetting the lower A330 revenues and earnings. We think that is one of the major reasons why Airbus has been looking for an extra increase in single-aisle production beyond the one that was already planned.

We view the decision to lower production as a painful cut, but not unexpected and in fact a prudent one where a reduction in production will allow Airbus to stretch its current backlog without having to fill delivery slots at high discounts. It would not have been in the jet maker’s benefit nor in the benefit of customers and investors if the Airbus A330 program would see problems similar to that on the Airbus A380 because production was brought back far too late while there could be sizable opportunities for Airbus to see robust demand for its A330neo in the future.

Conclusion

The need to dial back production on the Airbus A330 program is what we already pointed out in 2015, over 3 years ago. Airbus did see some promising order inflow, but as oil prices headed higher again and some A330 aircraft became available after coming off their lease terms demand for the A330ceo cooled while Airbus lost some important campaigns for the Airbus A330neo that could have helped the jet maker filling slots.

What we are currently seeing is that Airbus is increasing single aisle production and is trying to force another increase to offset the lower production volume on the Airbus A330 program. It is something we have also witnessed when Boeing (BA) was forced to dial back production on the Boeing 777 production. For Airbus, this means that there is the possibility to neutralize the rate cut, but it will put additional pressure on the supply chain on a very late notice as well as pressure on the Airbus A350 to increase production and profitability as planned. It is unlikely that the supply chain is eager to support additional rate increases in 2019. We are slightly more upbeat about the jet maker’s ability to improve Airbus A350 profitability than the supply chain wanting to support an additional increase on the single aisle program.

