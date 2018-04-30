The Switch Hype Cycle: Why Nintendo Shareholders Need To Be Careful

Irrational exuberance happened in the past with the Wii/DS cycle and Pokemon GO – it did not end well.

The stock more than doubled since early 2017, despite the Switch's first year showing a slowdown compared to the previous 3DS/Wii U hardware generation.

Nintendo is currently at its highest valuation in almost 10 years: a market cap of more than $50 billion.

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is a legendary company and a pioneer in the gaming industry. The company brings joys to its customers with innovative hardware and family-friendly products that have changed the way people play video games. It’s a powerful brand that offers a portfolio of strong intellectual properties such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Super Smash Bros., Donkey Kong and more. Nintendo also owns 33% of The Pokemon Company.

Its business has been cyclical for decades, relying on its own hardware – home or handheld gaming consoles – with new releases every 5 years or so. For each cycle, Nintendo brings to fans an updated portfolio of games based on its intellectual properties and serves as a platform for other publishers to develop and distribute their own video games.

Nintendo is currently on an upward momentum following the release of its new flagship console – The Switch – in March 2017. With a closer look at the hardware cycle, we’ll try to show you why we think Nintendo is running out of steam. The Switch is performing slightly below the previous 3DS/Wii U cycle and far below the Wii/DS cycle – a performance that should raise concern, and certainly does not justify the recent year-long upward price movement.

Nintendo’s momentum might still have a few months to go but without much more room on the upside. We think you should be extremely cautious moving forward and avoid the stock.

Disclaimer: We do NOT recommend shorting NTDOY. Shorting an entertainment company with a cult following like Nintendo is, by its very nature, a mistake because of its unpredictability. We simply recommend avoiding the stock at this point in the hardware lifecycle. You have been warned.

The video game industry has moved on without Nintendo

The video game industry has more than doubled in the last five years while Nintendo’s top line has declined. We have covered the growth and reshaping of the gaming industry in our recent Seeking Alpha articles about Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). Most of these fundamental changes have been missed or entirely ignored by Nintendo.

A few fundamental trends Nintendo has missed or has been very slow to implement:

The rise of Free-to-Play (Fire Emblem Heroes is the only meaningful title in that regard for Nintendo).

(Fire Emblem Heroes is the only meaningful title in that regard for Nintendo). The move toward “digital first” (The Switch offers a base memory of 32GB, not enough to store more than a few Digital games and forcing consumers to buy an SD card).

(The Switch offers a base memory of 32GB, not enough to store more than a few Digital games and forcing consumers to buy an SD card). Game-As-A-Services model (most competitors offer support and new content for months after the release of a new title, often monetizing significantly beyond the launch window of a game).

(most competitors offer support and new content for months after the release of a new title, often monetizing significantly beyond the launch window of a game). Social Features (PlayStation 4 offers a way to share gameplay instantly on social media, and most mobile games offer social features such as clans, competitive weekly events, live chat, in-game gifts…).

(PlayStation 4 offers a way to share gameplay instantly on social media, and most mobile games offer social features such as clans, competitive weekly events, live chat, in-game gifts…). The Roku-ization of consoles (both Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) offer online platforms that go beyond games in a meaningful way).

(both Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) offer online platforms that go beyond games in a meaningful way). Ultra HD (other home consoles, PC and even some smartphones offer better graphics than The Switch).

As the video game industry roars higher, here is a look at Nintendo revenue (quarterly) for the last 10 years:

NTDOY Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

A revenue chart by quarter is particularly illustrative for Nintendo given the strong seasonality of its business around the holiday season. It is easy to identify the rise of the Switch in 2017. But it should also be eye-opening to any investor that the strong sales in Q4 2017 are merely putting Nintendo back in line with its performance in Q4 2011, and still far below any of the years before that.

The critical question is: Can Nintendo reach back to its late 2000's financial performance if it doesn’t embrace mobile gaming, game-as-a-service, freemium and social trends?

A Cycle Running Out Of Steam: The Shadow Of Its Former Self

Many analysts are celebrating the success of the Switch compared to the Wii U. However, from a hardware cycle perspective, the Switch is the new Wii U and the new 3DS all-in-one SKU. After the Wii U failure, Nintendo has mostly discontinued its former cycle that consisted of one home and one handheld platform, switching to one single console covering both sides.

GameCube/GBA

Wii/DS

Wii U/3DS

Switch

Source: Statista

Comparing the Switch performance to the Wii U alone is erroneous. The 2-in-1 approach of the Switch is a smart move, not only from a business perspective (it was challenging to release a new home console after the Wii U), but also a brilliant idea for gamers who want to keep playing their home console experience on the go.

Global unit sales of Nintendo consoles from 2008 to 2017 (in million units):

Source: Statista

The first two years following the release of a new platform is usually the peak of the hype cycle (with the previous generation still running at a decent rate). The Switch most likely has another couple of strong years coming up. Management is projecting around 20 million Switch units in the coming 12 months, which would put it in line with the performance of the hardware cycle back in 2012 – a year where Nintendo’s market cap was less than a third of what it is today. Thus, investors focusing on the short-term positive media coverage of the Switch performance are missing the big picture.

A Colossus With Feet Of Clay

Let’s look at its best-selling franchises historically:

Mario (564.86 million) Pokémon (295 million) Wii Series (202.9 million) The Legend of Zelda (85 million) Donkey Kong (56.1 million) Game & Watch (43.4 million) Super Smash Bros (40 million) Kirby (36.5 million) Brain Age (34 million) Animal Crossing (32.4 million)

Once we consider the fact that The Pokemon Company is only partially owned by Nintendo (33%) and that the Wii Series is a franchise that shouldn’t have any residual value moving forward, it is clear that Nintendo’s intangible assets are essentially built around the Mario Brand.

Mario is a very powerful brand – a true mascot of the video game industry. But once you consider the performance of the wildly popular Super Mario Run (downloaded more than 200 million times, but not achieving an acceptable profit point), it is worth questioning its true value in the long run.

A History Of Irrational Exuberance

Source: Yahoo Finance with annotations from the author.

Irrational exuberance is defined as “investor enthusiasm that drives asset prices up to levels that aren't supported by fundamentals.” Because of its inherent cyclical nature, Nintendo stock has been subject to irrational exuberance a few times already.

The Wii cycle: In 2006, the stock sky-rocketed (it more than tripled in less than a year) on the cusp of the Wii phenomenon, when everybody was bowling in the living room with grandma. Only a year later, the stock suffered a 30% correction. In late 2008, the financial crisis delivered an additional blow to the share price, with the NIKKEI falling close to 50%. Despite the success of the 3DS, the stock continued to fall to its lowest level in 10 years, due to the Wii U’s failure to capture gamers’ interest in 2012.

Pokemon GO: In July 2016, Pokemon GO became an instant phenomenon for mobile gamers around the world. Nintendo stock doubled in a few weeks despite the game’s negligible impact on Nintendo’s financials (the game was made by Niantic, another company). Only a few weeks later, the stock plummeted following a statement from Nintendo clarifying that Pokemon GO would have a limited impact on its bottom line (only through its ownership of The Pokemon Company).

The Switch cycle: Which brings us to today. Nintendo’s market cap more than doubled since early 2017, despite the Switch performing slightly below the Wii U/3DS combo five years prior as illustrated above. The next few months will put Nintendo’s share price to the test. Hardware sales will inevitably plateau, and the only force remaining to drive up the stock would be the company’s next big announcement. Nintendo’s next platform would have to carry the same wow effect as the announcement of the Wii and the Switch to prevent the stock from collapsing.

Valuation Compared To Fundamentals

NTDOY Market Cap data by YCharts

Sometimes, a chart speaks for itself. What do you think? Is the current market cap still in line with the performance of the company when we put it in perspective over the last 10 years?

A comparison to other companies doesn’t help either. Nintendo is on the far end of the spectrum, with valuation metrics on average twice as high compared to its closest peers despite the first year of the Switch performance baked in.

NTDOY PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The public companies compared to Nintendo here are the ones we consider the most relevant (Japanese video game publishers or giant entertainment companies with creative play products). We have seen in the past investors compare Nintendo to companies like Nvidia (NVDA) to justify its high P/E ratio. We respectfully disagree with that comparison. Nvidia is a visual computing company that is revolutionizing AI and deep learning and is not an entertainment company.

A Glimmer Of Hope: A Mobile Market Still Untapped And A Pristine Balance Sheet

Nintendo is partnering with Cygames to release a mobile F2P RPG called Dragalia Lost this summer.

Image source: Techcrunch

If Nintendo is taking a page out of the Fire Emblem Heroes book (it achieved $300 million revenue in its first year on mobile), we could see a strong performer here.

Nintendo’s powerful intellectual properties are not necessarily a good match for a freemium model, as illustrated by Super Mario Run, a try-the-first-level-and-pay model that didn’t meet expectations. To deliver meaningful revenue on mobile, Nintendo will need to start creating new IPs that can fit the F2P model. There is no reason why Mario Kart Tour (on mobile later this year) wouldn’t face the same challenges as Super Mario Run.

It is perfectly reasonable to bet on the idea that Nintendo could turn things around. But it is important to consider that the company isn’t starting with a stacked deck when approaching mobile and freemium model.

Consumer behavior has evolved and people are willing to spend money on SD cards and download games from Ninendo’s eShop – despite the barrier to entry. This is positive news for Nintendo and should help improve its bottom line performance over time. Nintendo is about to reveal more details about its Switch Online Service and is finally trying to catch up to its competitors.

With a pristine balance sheet and more than $4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, Nintendo could still opportunistically grow its revenue and surprise. The company will have many opportunities to fail before being in trouble.

Conclusion

We love Nintendo – the company. It has delivered high quality family-friendly video games and tries to find new ways for people to play together.

Maybe it should not change any of its business models and keep doing what it does best: hardware innovation offering new ways to play Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda on a brand-new device every five years or so.

There is an undeniable charm in the fact that Nintendo is sometimes sticking to what was already working 20 years ago, and it’s perfectly okay if it wants to be just that.

But from an investment perspective, when we look at the value created for shareholders of most companies in the video game industry over the last decade, we can only be disappointed by the fact that Nintendo didn’t really reinvent itself since the mind-blowing success of the Wii. Most of its competitors have evolved to become entertainment giants across multiple channels, changing the way we consume software digitally with online platforms, live competition, social features, weekly events and new content.

Our recommendation: If you love Nintendo, buy the games, but avoid the stock.

