Why I Like Oil And Gas Stocks

I like energy. I’m long pipelines, royalty companies and a few companies that own production assets. I’m not bullish on oil. I’ve expressed long term bullish sentiments when it was a lot lower but that doesn't take a genius. If oil is at $30 or $40 it seems obvious at some point it will be higher. That observation doesn't necessarily do you much good. You can be hurting for a long time...

Now, around $70 Brent we are at a really interesting spot where it's hard to say where we are going in the next five years. I still believe at some point we will be much, much higher but I am not that sure it will happen within the next five years.

I’m happy we got here because I’ve been buying energy stocks but futures predict we will be going back down. So, we'll see how long the feeling will last.

For good measure Brent is up 46% over the last twelve months:

Jeffrey Gundlach, watch his explanation in the video below, actually based his idea for the recent Sohn Conference on the rally. He suggested a long S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). For Gundlach its both an inflation play and based on the lag between the XOP and the oil price. The XOP is only up 11% over the last year:

XOP data by YCharts

From a fundamental perspective it is fairly attractive. On average trading at a 6.6x price/cash flow. That's a lot more attractive than the S&P 500 in general:

Data: Morningstar

If you ask me the rally is due to a few things:

Industry CapEx got slashed over the last few years

OPEC and Russia throttled back production

Global economic growth

There is further upside if:

Iran gets hit with sanctions

Russia really gets into it with the EU

U.S. shale starts falling off

Geopolitical tensions go up further

There is a lot of downside in oil if:

CapEx gets dialed back up hard

Russia or OPEC throttle back up

Speculative interest wanes

Conclusion

The strange position I'm in is that I'm feeling really good about energy stocks. It is not just S&P 500 energy stocks. At The Black Swan portfolio we've been looking at energy for some time and mostly added holdings outside of the S&P 500 (SPY).

I'm not all that bullish on oil itself. It seems to me there's a lot of speculative interest in the commodity rally. There are two options 1) It could be the case commodity investors are seeing the future more clearly compared to the equity investors. The speculators are actually on the money and oil will continue to rise and rise.

If that's the case energy stocks still look very attractive to me.

or

2) If the speculation wanes and we see a sudden sharp reversal in oil... The commodity will turn out a bad place to be in. The right energy stocks should still do well over time because their valuation isn't pricing in a bright future anyway.







