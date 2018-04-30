Apple: Do Earnings Even Matter?

After the bell on Tuesday, we'll get fiscal second quarter results from technology giant Apple (AAPL). As is usually the case, analysts have been more and more worried about results in the near term, primarily as it relates to the iPhone. Strangely enough, this is one quarterly report where investors may not care as much about the business. Today, I'll preview the report and take a look at where the stock stands.

Overall expectations:

While there generally is a wave of negativity from the street into Apple's reports, something I've covered numerous times on this site, analyst panic seems to be a bit larger this time around. With a number of Apple suppliers having so-so reports recently, the street has cut its numbers both for the current quarter and June ending fiscal Q3. In fact, this is the first time in more than two years that the overall street revenue average is below management's guidance midpoint, as seen below.

*Current estimate from Yahoo Finance

Nearly $61 billion in revenues would be up more than 15% over the prior year period. Most of the growth will come from three areas - services which are growing around a 20% year over year clip, other products which has been bolstered by the Watch, and iPhone total revenues based on higher selling prices. The expensive iPhone X as well as a price raise for the 8 over its prior year counterpart helped the situation in fiscal Q1, and although ASPs are likely to decline sequentially, they'll still be up big over last year's Q2.

What's up with the iPhone?

There have been concerns that the iPhone X hasn't sold as well as many were originally hoping for, meaning the smartphone supercycle hasn't materialized as many analysts thought. In the following chart, research firm CIRP actually suggests that the newest generation of iPhones isn't capturing as much share in the US as the iPhone 7/7 Plus had a year earlier. Is that partially due to the later launch of the X, or are consumers just buying cheaper phones?

(Source: 9to5 Mac article, seen here)

My biggest question is in regards to how unit sales are trending, but not just in the to be reported quarter where analysts are looking for low single digit growth. Is the battery replacement program hurting sales of new devices, and if so, does that mean we should bring down expectations for this year's launch cycle? Even a 1% or 2% loss of iPhone unit sales equals a few billion in annual revenues, enough to make the company's growth rate look less impressive.

Obviously, iPhones are the main driver of Apple revenues currently, so weaker sales will definitely hurt estimates. But as I've also discussed, sales estimates for the HomePod are coming down, and the new iPad launched in March wasn't that big of an upgrade. Apple faces a tough comparison quarter for Q3 partially thanks to the iPad Pro's launch success last June. With all of these factors involved, the street has been cutting estimates for this period as seen below, and some are expecting even weaker guidance.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page linked above)

The capital return angle:

This is the one quarterly report a year where the pressure on Apple to report solid business results is the least. That's because it is when management updates investors on the firm's massive capital return plan. Thanks to tax reform including large changes surrounding repatriation, expectations are even greater this year as Apple will eventually head to a cash neutral position. As one analyst details, business expectations are down but that may be okay:

That said, we note that buyside expectations have come down considerably in recent weeks, and while such numbers would represent materially weaker than normal iPhone seasonality, they appear to be increasingly within the range of expected outcomes… Apple will provide an update on its capital return program on its earnings call. Overall, we estimate that Apple could raise its total capital return authorization by $180B over 2.5 years, buying back an additional $50B/year in stock and increasing its dividend by 15-20%.

As I discussed in my dividend preview article, there are some expectations that the dividend raise will be much larger than this analyst suggests, perhaps in the 30%-50% range. I do expect at least a $100 billion increase to the buyback, likely to be executed over 2-3 years, and a minimum of an 11% dividend hike. As the comments in my article suggested, investors remain quite divided on their preferences - some want more dividends while others prefer buybacks. With concerns over revenues and net income hurting earnings per share and the stock pulling back, I still think focusing more on the buyback is the best strategy for now.

Final thoughts - How much weakness is priced in?

As you can see in the chart below, Apple shares are back in correction territory, down more than $20 from their all-time high. Part of the most recent pullback is due to expectations coming down, but are we at a point now where some weakness is priced in? Remember, we're still a little more than $10 above the February crash lows.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Overall, the street still sees upside from here, with the average price target being about $30 above current levels. I do think there is the chance for guidance to be weak at this report, but investors will likely focus in on the capital return plan, especially if the dividend hike gets the yield above 2.00%. What do you expect from Apple? I look forward to your comments below.

