Box: Refreshing The Bull Thesis

Box got its first major lift all year when the company was mentioned as a top AI pick during the Sohn investment conference.

It's been a long time since anyone had something good to say about Box (BOX), the cloud file-sharing and enterprise collaboration company that went public more than three years ago and has floundered up and down since, never really achieving the giant gains that typical technology IPOs promise to investors. Over the past year, Box has more or less faded into the background, as Drew Houston's Dropbox (DBX) roared onto the public markets with a huge debut, stealing all of Box's thunder and attaining a much higher valuation that Box has ever traded at.

Yet Box remains a quiet, formidable competitor. Most observers had written off Box as a commodity play, useful only for storing files in the cloud when local storage space has run out. They're dead wrong: that description is more accurate of Dropbox. Box, on the other hand, brings incredible enterprise-grade functionality and security to the table, and it's a small wonder that Box counts 82,000 businesses as paying users. Dropbox may have millions of users, but those are consumer accounts - Box's customer base is higher-billing and a much more reliable source of annual revenues.

Shares of Box have seen immense pressure since February, when the company's earnings showed modest deceleration and forward guidance has the company slipping to just 20% y/y growth. I believe, however, that excitement over new product releases, in particular Box's AI capabilities, can drive a few more points of growth to the upside. With expectations already so muted, Box doesn't have much to lose.

Box's special call-out as a strong AI play at the Sohn investment conference drove the largest one-day gain for the stock all year. Though shares have given up some of their gains, Box is up more than 8% since being mentioned at Sohn:

BOX data by YCharts

Despite the recent sharp gains, I still believe Box to be materially undervalued and am waiting for the stock to pull off a long-overdue rally. After trading in a choppy pattern (see chart above) for most of its life, the firm recommendation from a well-known investor, as well a sentiment change from Wall Street, Box could be on its way to seeing a more normalized valuation. I'm long with a price target of $28, representing 6x EV/FY19 revenues and 24% upside from current levels.

The Sohn shout-out: Box is a top AI play

Box's attribution as a "top idea" at Sohn is one of the biggest pieces of bullish news to descend on the company in quite some time.

For the unfamiliar, the Sohn Investment Conference is an annual hedge fund gala held in New York, with ticket proceeds going to charity. Top hedge fund managers are invited to speak at the conference and give a 15-minute overview of their top ideas. Sohn is widely known as, according to the Wall Street Journal, the "Super Bowl of investment conferences". Given this moniker, it's a small wonder that financial analysts and traders listen extremely closely to the top ideas exchanged at Sohn, and the names discussed see a lot of trading action.

Box featured as the top idea of Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and CEO of Social Capital, a venture capital fund. He specifically pointed to Box's AI capabilities, saying that the company "sits on top of an enormous amount of R&D". Palihapitiya called the stock "incredibly cheap and undervalued," with an "unbelievable margin of safety."

We'll discuss Box's valuation next, but let's quickly review Box's AI capabilities. What the Social Capital boss says about Box isn't just window dressing - Box greatly depend its machine learning/AI capabilities during its release at BoxWorks late last year.

Of particular note is Box Skills, which leverages AI capabilities to provide context to the content that is stored on Box. Box's premise is that businesses today have mountains of data and files, far more than they can devote Human Resources to reviewing. In today's data-rich world, machine learning has emerged as the only scalable way of harvesting value out of that data.

There are three initial "skills" that Box can apply to content stored on its platform. Image intelligence adds metadata tags to image files stored within Box, making them easily searchable. Box uses the example of a tennis ad from New Balance. Metadata tags can be automatically applied to that image, giving it the properties of "tennis," "sports," and "New Balance" - which a user can easily search and bring up within seconds.

Video intelligence, showcased in the screenshot below, provides the same features for video content and also adds transcription abilities. Audio intelligence does the same thing for audio files, and in both cases, Box automatically generates metadata tags that makes these files easy to search and categorize.

Figure 1. Box video intelligence Source: Box investor relations

This is the "enormous R&D" that Palihapitiya was referencing. No other company is currently capable of this - Dropbox doesn't have the same features in its platform; nor does Alphabet (GOOG) for Google Drive. Box hasn't specifically detailed how many deployments Box Skills has gotten to date or its incremental revenue contribution, but given how new and powerful these features are, it's too early to model in too much deceleration for Box, even if its guidance leans toward the conservative side.

Generous comp in Dropbox

Dropbox's IPO was good for Box in some respects. More than anything, the mergence of a much-better valued competitor has highlighted just how cheap Box's stock is. Here's a look at how the two stocks currently compare:

Source: author-created chart; data from public filings, market caps based on closing price as of April 27.

Dropbox has notched a market cap that's more than 4x the size of Box, despite being only twice its revenue size. It's true that Dropbox currently has the leg up on Box in terms of free cash flow - Dropbox generated huge 28% FCF margins in FY17, and most analysts valuing Box are looking at the company on an FCF-multiple basis rather than revenues, putting it in a rarefied category among software companies.

But it's not like Box is the loss-leading company it was a few years ago, either. Its GAAP net losses have come down (Dropbox isn't profitable on a GAAP basis either yet), and the company generated $61.8 million of operating cash flows in FY17, a 12% OCF margin (FCF was much smaller at $8.2 million, a 2% FCF margin). Though Box's cash flow margins currently pale in comparison to Dropbox, the company is expected to expand its margins this year as it brings its growth down into a more controlled phase.

The main point: Dropbox's free cash flow advantages are worth some kind of a premium to Box, but not one that's this wide. Dropbox trades at a revenue multiple that's four times richer than Box. And the issue isn't really that Dropbox is overvalued - software stocks with strong FCF like Workday (WDAY) and Atlassian (TEAM) do tend to trade near 9-10x forward revenues. The main cause behind this valuation gap is that Box is undervalued. A software company with revenue growth in the mid-20s like Box typically trades at around 6-7x forward revenues, not 4.7x.

Back when Box was being touted as a commodity play that wouldn't be able to sustain its margins, it was understandable for the stock to trade below 5x forward revenues. However, the company's huge IP advantages (as pointed out in the Sohn conference in front of a broad audience) have essentially nullified this argument. Yet Box's stock still can't seem to shake off their bargain-basement valuation.

Final thoughts

Box requires a great deal of patience. The stock has never earned the full respect from Wall Street that it deserves, though with the company's AI narrative spotlighted at the Sohn investment conference, that perception is hopefully beginning to fade. Though Box's management has guided conservatively for the coming year, expect a few points of outperformance to come from Box Skills and unique content recognition features it provides. Box's product suite is far more advanced than any other competitor in the file storage space, and its billings and revenues this year should reflect that.

At just 4.7x forward revenues, and trading at a steep four-turn discount to Dropbox despite R&D advantages, Box has immense opportunity to leap up to at least 6x forward revenues, or $28. I'm holding out until at least that threshold before letting go of my position.

