Lenovo: Risk/Reward Still Not Attractive

Any share price gains could be limited to the confines of the descending trading channel which means that the risk/reward equation is not that attractive.

However, there does not seem to be any credible catalyst for a sustainable recovery in its business and consequently its share price.

Lenovo - Trading At A Multi-Year Low

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCPK:LNVGY)(OTCPK:LNVGF) is a Chinese technology group which instantly extended its brand name when it acquired the laptop division of IBM (ThinkPads) in 2005. It is primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong under the ticker code 0992:HK. Nevertheless, both its ADRs enjoy daily trading volumes. I became intrigued with the stock after noticing it has fallen to a multi-year low (lowest since 2009) and set off to investigate its investment potential.

Lenovo's Profitability Eroded By Expenses & Acquisitions That Are Unlikely To Bear Fruits Anytime Soon

Unlike what is typical of an old-school hardware firm, Lenovo has actually continued to sustain revenue and gross profit growth. However, its operating expenses have climbed faster and a rising interest payment amount has eaten deep into its net income, which has turned negative in the past two years.

With a weak operating cash flow, Lenovo has to resort to borrowings to fund its acquisitions and capital expenditures among other expenses. For instance, it acquired Google's Motorola Mobility for $2.91 billion in January 2014 and IBM’s commodity server division for $2.1 billion in October 2014. As the cash and equivalents dwindle down to $1.144 billion, its financial debt on a net basis climbed to $2.493 billion.

Unfortunately, while the acquisitions made for attractive headlines, they have yet to show results for Lenovo. The mobile and server divisions which incorporated the two major acquisitions in 2014 continued to show losses on a pre-tax net income basis till date. As we have known very well for some time, Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)(OTC:SSNNF) takes the majority of the profit in the mobile phone industry, leaving the rest fighting for scraps. The competitive pressure on Lenovo's mobile division is expected to remain unabated at least in the near future. Its server division is also losing out to local competitors such as Huawei and Inspur (OTC:INPRF).

Unappealing Balance Sheet

On the surface, Lenovo's balance sheet appears to be stable over the prior quarters. Its days receivable has even improved to 35-37 days, down from 40 days in 4Q FY2016/17. However, its days of inventory has stayed elevated against the previous fiscal year. Its cash conversion cycle has reduced from -22 days in 4Q FY2016/17 to -16 in the most recent quarter, indicating that Lenovo has begun to pay off its bills earlier than it has received its sales proceeds.

Looking from the quarterly basis by absolute numbers, it is clear that Lenovo has been able to delay payments to its supplier more aggressively. Hence, while its inventories and accounts receivable saw a gradual rise, it has been able to generate higher cash flows. This is not something to cheer about as the elevated days of inventory is signaling an unintended build in stocks. For a tech product, obsolescence occurs quickly and write-offs could ensue if the stocks remained unsold for an extended period. The delay in payments to suppliers also has a limit and Lenovo could lose out on incentives meant for prompt-paying customers.

Lenovo Outlook

The woes suffered by Lenovo has been brewing for some time. What made matters worse recently for the company is the collateral reputational damage from the US ban of its Chinese peer ZTE Corp. (OTCPK:ZTCOF)(OTCPK:ZTCOY) from purchasing US components. The revelation that China's communications giant Huawei was under investigation by the FCC added fuel to the fire. While Lenovo insisted that it is not affected by the ban on ZTE, market players remained concerned in the event it gets dragged into the debacle and is prevented from purchasing various chips and critical components provided by US vendors for use in its products.

The shares of Lenovo is now trading at the bottom of a descending channel and with the RSI at a low of 33, there is potential for a short-term rebound. Being the most shorted component on the Hang Seng Index, the share price could see a spike in the event of a short squeeze if the company managed to beat consensus estimates for its upcoming quarterly results announcement and provide a bullish outlook. However, the likelihood is slim.

Sentiment against the company seems justifiably bearish as the company has not been able to demonstrate a clear action plan to reverse its business fortunes. Its stated ambition to tap into the potential of Artificial Intelligence sounded more like marketing blurb rather than a concrete plan to monetization. Lenovo does not have the wealth of data possessed by Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), or does it have the computing power of Baidu (BIDU). For Lenovo to have an edge in the field of A.I., it would have to invest heavily to compete against the BAT tech titan triumvirate. Unfortunately, Lenovo would find it challenging to do so as it already has a high and rising debt profile. Warren Buffett once said the following in an interview with Fortune magazine:

“The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them are the ones that deliver rewards to investors.”

Lenovo does not have products or services that have "wide, sustainable moats around them".

Conclusion

With the shares trading at a multi-year low and sentiment apparently at rock bottom, Lenovo is an attractive target for bargain hunters. However, there does not seem to be any credible catalyst for a sustainable recovery in its business and consequently its share price. Its shares could enjoy a short-term spike in the event it surpasses consensus estimates for its quarterly results, especially since its short interest is at a very high level. However, the gains could be limited to the confines of the descending trading channel which means that the risk/reward equation is not that attractive.

What's your take? Do you think Lenovo is worth a bet? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

