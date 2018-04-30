Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund: A Quality CEF To Play A Return To The Yield Trade

Will forecasts in the bond market yet again prove too bearish in 2018? If so it could provide a positive catalyst.

In the same period, we have witnessed rising oil prices and increasing volatility in markets. It makes a case for the attractiveness of many of the underlying assets.

UTF has significantly underperformed the market since half way through last year. This is in part due to rising bond yields.

Relative value improving

A few years ago, I felt valuations were expensive for the infrastructure sector. From around 2015 we have seen P/E ratios remain steady for the global infrastructure benchmarks. The S&P 500 has experienced multiple expansion with P/E ratios moving from around 18 to 23 over this time. A key driver in these changes in relative value is the willingness of investors to pay up for technology stocks.

The premium that was attached to the infrastructure sector in 2015 has now vanished. Here's a snapshot of some valuation metrics for global infrastructure as at the end of March 2018.

Source: Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index March 2018 Factsheet

We now get to consider a sector with desirable predictability in earnings at relatively cheaper valuations than the overall market.

One major theme in 2018 has been the surge in volatility when compared with recent years. There's no question that threats of trade wars have been one factor contributing to this. We also have seen more investors question the long-term predictability of earnings growth priced into large stocks like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). If someone told you late last year the VIX would spend much of 2018 at 20 rather than 10, perhaps you may have thought Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) would appeal? It should be relatively insulated from the concerns I just mentioned.

The Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index above may not be entirely indicative of how the UTF portfolio looks. Yet we can get some comfort from the solid track record that Cohen & Steers boast in managing this product.

Source: Fund Factsheet March 2018 via this link

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has performed poorly in 2018 from an absolute and relative standpoint. Most would simply put this underperformance down to rising bond yields. There are arguably misconceptions surrounding the focus on bond yields when judging UTF, which may be creating a buying opportunity. Firstly, should we accept that it is certain that bond yields will continue to rise? Even if they do, how much of a negative is this for UTF?

Not just about rising bond yields

To better understand how a rising yield environment may impact UTF, it is worthwhile keeping in mind their current sector exposures.

Source: Fund Factsheet March 2018 via this link

It's understandable that investors see plenty of “bond like” characteristics within the portfolio. The allocation to corporate bonds and preferreds is one clear example. The Electric and Communications categories tend to be more interest rate sensitive than many other securities. Plenty of the portfolio however I would argue does not necessarily have to suffer if bond yields continue to trend higher. We can observe that many of the other categories listed above experience reasonably inelastic demand. This can help them keep pace with an environment of rising inflation. Categories such as toll roads for example are renowned for having contracts where revenues adjust upward for times when the CPI is rising. The midstream energy exposure should be benefiting from the rising oil price, all things being equal. Railways and airports exposure should benefit from a healthy global growth backdrop.

I concede that rising bond yields in isolation should be some sort of concern for UTF investors. Yet I have been surprised to the extent the market has focused on this. The diversification of the portfolio appears to have been somewhat forgotten about.

A common behavioral weakness investors face is placing too much emphasis on recent market moves. I already have mentioned that the popularity of global infrastructure investments peaked out around 2015. Most are probably aware that a key factor at play here was the bottoming out in US Treasury yields since then. This theme has continued in 2018. But are we attaching too much weight on these correlations with bonds over the last few years? What was the experience prior to 2015?

Cohen & Steers themselves often are presented with this question. Here is a table they presented in 2015 that studied the correlation with bonds over the prior five years.

Source: Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Brochure

A better way to view UTF would be not to pigeon hole it into being a stock that can only do well when bonds are performing. Pay some attention to the diversified sectors of the portfolio which can benefit from different economic scenarios. A bit like how some investors view the concept and various moving parts of an “All Weather” type portfolio.

It may surprise some investors how the sector can perform when inflation surprises on the upside. I should point out this is again a study done by the investment manager Cohen & Steers. We know that positive inflation surprises are associated with rising interest rates. The study however suggested Global Listed Infrastructure performs relatively well in periods of higher than forecast inflation. Stocks and bonds show negative real returns vs. average in the 12 months after an upward inflation surprise. This is shown in the chart below, but Global Listed Infrastructure displays a positive reaction. Such an inflation shock is defined as where the CPI exceeds forecasts by more than 1 percent.

Source: Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Brochure

Quality CEF, but don’t forget about the leverage

UTF has regularly traded at a sizeable discount to NAV over a long period since inception in 2004. The current discount of about 10% is not anything abnormal. Please remember its good long-term track record that I touched on earlier. The investment team has a long and stable record with the fund.

The diversification extends beyond just sectors to include about half of the portfolio coming from opportunities outside of the US. Here are the latest geographical exposures.

Source: Fund Factsheet March 2018 via this link

The fee structure looks reasonable given their performance history. The expense ratio comes in around 1.4% of net assets. The official management fee is 85 bps, but this is also applied on borrowings. So together with various other costs we arrive at that 1.4% figure. They are currently using leverage of 28%. The interest costs associated with these borrowings incurred outside of the 1.4% figure mentioned. Although the Fed hiking rates is a negative, the fund extended its fixed rate financing terms back in 2015. The leverage consists of 85% fixed rate, and the overall weighted average term of financing is 3.6 years. The weighted average rate on financing is 2.4%. This rate will lift when some of the extended fixed rate terms continue to kick in.

The fund has a market cap of almost $2 billion so as you would expect there's ample liquidity in the stock. The high headline distribution rate of around 8.5% will appeal to many, but investors should appreciate the factors driving this. The current leverage of 28% helps give this a boost, as does their strong history of capital gains. Also the fact the shares trade at a discount to NAV of 10%. That being said, the underlying holdings of the portfolio tend to be higher yielding than the overall market. UTF also has demonstrated a long history of steadily growing income. This should give comfort that it will always retain a good amount of appeal to income investors.

The leverage has been handy for quite some time so prospective investors should not lose sight of the fact this can cut both ways. We have experienced a very long bull market with little pressure on funding costs. This should be considered especially when determining your position sizing. The stock did experience a major drawdown in the last bear market.

Are we sure bond yields are going to continue to rise?

I'm reluctant to turn the article into primarily a macro debate over the direction in bond yields. I do wonder though if 2018 will again prove to frustrate forecasters of US Treasury yields. Such is the extent of the underperformance of UTF. It may already be prematurely discounting a rise in bond yields in the future. I wouldn’t like to base too many investment decisions based on such forecasts when observing the below graphic.

Source: Deutsche Bank via MarketWatch

The response may be that you also shouldn’t invest in UTF on the basis of a prediction for falling bond yields, and I agree. It can often suit though to have some portion of investments that may exhibit a degree of bond like characteristics. For this portion of a portfolio a stock like UTF can appeal. In a rising yield environment it may surprise many how resilient it could behave. Rising inflation expectations can benefit some of the underlying assets.

Perhaps bond market forecasts prove incorrect like they generally have over the last 15 years. If yields were to fall, then that could provide a greater catalyst for UTF to outperform.

Don’t forget about the arguments in favor of infrastructure

The sector did get a lot of good publicity a few years ago. Sectors can go in and out of fashion and there's no reason why the infrastructure sector can’t return to favor again. One main fundamental reason I would often hear was that governments globally have built up too much debt to provide much needed infrastructure projects. That enhances the chances of attractive returns to be achieved by the private sector.

Last time I checked, the issue of high global government debt levels is not going away. Nor is the need for infrastructure projects.

Conclusion

I do concede that the prospects for UTF would be enhanced in a falling bond yield environment. I place little faith however in my ability to predict where bond yields are headed. Yet the Deutsche Bank chart above may lead me to say lower if I was forced to bet!

I consider UTF tempting at these levels for the following reason. The market may have placed too much emphasis on how poorly the sector might perform IF bond yields rise further from here.

Let’s for a moment disregard my points that some of the underlying investments may do fine when inflation rises. What if we consider it a “bond proxy”? UTF could still play a useful part in a portfolio. After all most investors believe in diversification and having some exposure to various asset types. UTF is a well-run CEF at a reasonably priced discount to NAV and has appeal purely for diversification reasons.

My disclosure is I don’t own UTF and am unlikely to buy, which may seem a little strange at first. I do however disclose I own a very similar investment listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. An Australian Investment Company called Argo Investments has outsourced the management of a Global Infrastructure Portfolio to Cohen & Steers. The holdings are very similar to UTF. I find this ASX listed investment more attractive as only recently it was trading at an 18% discount to its NAV. It has virtually no net unrealized gains embedded in the portfolio NAV.

I understand most US investors are probably not interested in it. Importantly though it discloses I'm optimistic about the relative prospects for the underlying assets of UTF. Those who do have a wide global mandate to consider Australian listed securities can read more about my thoughts on this investment. I explore why this recent 18% discount to NAV could narrow. I wrote about it in a Seeking Alpha blog post late last year here: Argo Global Listed Infrastructure (Australian Listed) S.A. Blog Post.

My timing thus far hasn’t been great, but I'm looking at increasing my position here on any further weakness in the short term.

Author's note: Data from the article are present as of April 15, 2018. If you would like to keep up to date with articles I write on CEFs in the future, please consider clicking the “Follow” link at the top of this page next to my name. I appreciate you taking the time to read my article, thank you.

