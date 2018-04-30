The Place To Be - Old Dominion

The stock is a massive outperformer and one of the best transportation plays on the market.

Even though the company is expanding in an environment of increasing inflation they were able to improve margins.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is one of those companies that I 'discovered' way too late. The company is the second biggest public trucking company in the US and just released its quarterly earnings. The results were impressive. Source: Rapid Express Freight

Earnings Growth With A Capital E

Old Dominion's earnings came in at $1.33 per share. This is once again higher than the Wall Street consensus and one of the highest growth rates since the recession. Moreover, and I mention this quite often in my articles, there is a clear growth accelerating trend since the economic bottom of 2016. In case of transportation stocks, we often see that EPS starts to improve 2 quarters after the economic bottom of the first quarter. Old Dominion is no exception. Moreover, 6 out of the last 7 EPS releases beat Wall Street estimates which is another strong signal of the management's ability to outperform 'the street'.

Source: Estimize

Strong Top and Bottom Line

Total sales increased 22.7% in the first quarter. This is nothing short of stunning given that this company is not a hot tech stock but a company that is highly correlated to the economic growth trend. Total less than truckload services revenue increased 23.3%.

Source: Old Dominion Freight Line Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

Operating income increased 38.1% to almost $150 million. Moreover, the operating ratio declined 1.8 points in an environment of massively increasing input costs like fuel and labor.

Total net income was supported by a lower tax rate of 25.9% in the first quarter.

That being said, total tons increased 15.3%. The reason why this number is so important is because many transportation companies are only able to grow sales through higher prices. Old Dominion however has higher LTL tons, shipments and higher prices as the table below reveals.

Source: Old Dominion Freight Line Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, the company increased its workforce by 11.9% and was still able to maintain its profitability. Even better, Old Dominion was able to improve its salaries to revenue ratio by one full point from 55.2% to 54.2%. A total overview of costs can be seen below. Personally I mostly care about the employment to sales ratio I just mentioned. Simply because transportation companies are extremely labor intensive.

Source: Old Dominion Freight Line Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

Analysts Are Upgrading

The ability of Old Dominion to do well in a strengthening economy has not gone unnoticed. EPS expectations for 2018 have been upgraded throughout the entire year of 2017 and the first quarter of this year. At this point, EPS is expected to come in at $6.35 which values the company at 20 times 2018 earnings.

This is not cheap by any means but it does not really matter. I know this might sound very strange, but we should not forget that this company has the second highest profit margin in its industry at 20% while gross margins are at 88%. Moreover, the 5-year expected EPS growth rate is at almost 20% which is also one of the highest value among mature transportation companies in general.

That's also the reason the company is a massive outperformer as the graph below shows. The upper part of the graph displays the comparison between Old Dominion (red line) and the transportation ETF (XTN). The lower part shows the ratio spread between those two. Since the growth bottom of 2016, Old Dominion has been crushing its transportation peers.

Old Dominion Freight Line has done a tremendous job in the first quarter. Second quarter earnings hit a record high while the company expanded its business while still increasing its margins. Moreover, the company is seeing both higher shipments and higher prices which confirms the company's ability to generate growth in this economy.

Add to this the high overall profitability and you get one of the most interesting transportation plays on the market as the ratio spread between Old dominion and the transportation ETF displays.

Personally I am not long this stock. However, I will use this stock when I start buying transportation stocks again.

In other words, if you want to buy transportation stocks, you should definitely consider adding this trucking beauty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.