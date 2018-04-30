Gold: Could I Be Wrong?

Despite these two risks, I argue that the macro backdrop for IAU should be sweet this year, leaving the uptrend in IAU intact.

With the macro backdrop for iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU) turning increasingly unfriendly and IAU under renewed downward pressure since mid-April, I am forced to reassess my outlook.

In this brief note, I aim at identifying two key risks to my friendly outlook for IAU.

As I detailed in my latest Gold Weekly, the macro environment for IAU has turned unfriendly since mid-April, judging by the sharp appreciation in the dollar - proxied by the DXY - and US real rates - proxied by the 10Y US TIPS yield.

The main catalyst has been a notable rise in the 10-year Treasury yield, as I illustrated in the chart below.

This reflects essentially stronger growth prospects in the US, prompting investors to favor risk assets (like equities) at the expense of risk-free assets (like US government bonds).

Will this negative macro backdrop for IAU be sustainable?

While I do not think so, I wish here to identify key risks to my base-case scenario.

Inflation rising too fast

A first risk would be a too swift rise in US inflation which would force the Fed to turn more hawkish.

As Nordea shows us, New York Fed's underlying inflation gauge is above 3% for the first time in over a decade, which suggests that US inflation is likely to trend higher this year. Should the Fed become uncomfortable with the rise in inflation, FOMC members could guide the market toward a steeper path of the Fed funds rate. This would push the dollar and US real rates still higher.

Economic growth accelerating too much

A second risk would be an acceleration in US growth momentum due to the fiscal stimulus, which came particularly late in the cycle.

Interestingly, the US composite PMI surged to a 2-month high of 54.8 in April (vs 54.2 in March), which was driven by "accelerated growth at both manufacturing and service sector firms", according to HIS. This suggests that growth momentum is accelerating at the start of Q2.

And this comes after a stronger-than-expected Q1 GDP growth. According to the Commerce Department, the US economy grew at 2.3% y/y in the first quarter of 2018, above market expectations of 2.0%.

In turn, the Fed could be induced to turn more hawkish in its upcoming meetings (the next meeting is due May 1-2). As a result, the dollar and US real rates would move higher.

Despite these two risks mentioned above, I am of the view that the macro backdrop for IAU should remain sweet in the course of the year, that is, I expect the dollar and US real rates to move lower.

My view is based on the premise that the Fed will remain extremely cautious with respect to the normalization process of its monetary policy. Indeed, the Fed is aware that the recent US fiscal stimulus could be a meaningful tailwind in the short term but its positive effect will fade over the longer term. In this context, the Fed may not be inclined to raise rates too fast due to the risk of stalling the economy.

In my view, the Fed is happy with the presently favorable outlook for the US economy, and as such, may continue its gradual process of removing policy accommodation in the coming quarters.

Looking at things from a different angle, a only gradual pace of Fed rate increases may be the appropriate approach considering that the current level of the Fed funds rate (1.50%-1.75%) is getting closer to the level of the neutral rate (the inflation-adjusted, short-term interest rate, also called "natural rate" or "r-star", that is consistent with full use of economic resources and steady inflation near the Fed's target level) of ~3%. Here is a visual of the r-star versus the Fed funds rate.

As San Francisco Fed president John Williams pointed out recently:

If you would have asked me 20 years ago ... what's the neutral interest rate, I would have said 4.5 percent. ... You ask my colleagues today, the answer today is 3 percent.

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard concurred during a recent interview:

Current policy setting is closer to neutral than in previous years… It is not necessary...to raise the policy rate further in order to put downward pressure on inflation, since inflation is already below target.

To sum up, due to the relatively lower level of the neutral rate, it makes sense for the Fed to maintain its gradual approach toward the pace of rate hikes. This should therefore underpin a friendly macro backdrop for IAU because the dollar and US real rates are likely to be capped for some time. As a result, I expect the uptrend in IAU to remain intact in 2018 and beyond.

