Hercules Capital: Rising Rates And Continued Acquisitions To Support Its 10% Dividend Yield

As shown in my updated BDC Interest Rate Sensitivity Rankings For 2018, HTGC is the one of the best-positioned BDC for rising interest rates.

Quick BDC Market Update

Business development companies ("BDCs") will begin reporting calendar Q1 2018 this week (see dates below).

As companies are reporting, I will first focus on potential issues, including expected dividend cuts as discussed in previous articles, alerting subscribers of Sustainable Dividends of downgrades, upgrades, or repricing by "reading the tea leaves". Also, I will likely be making changes to my personal portfolio and will notify subscribers ASAP.

As shown above, many BDCs will be reporting results over the next few days. I have recently discussed most of these companies in the following articles:

BDC Buzz Articles Update

As mentioned in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs," I have recently been buying additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Over the coming months, I will be focused on some of the positive changes in the BDC sector, including:

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields

Recent insider purchases

Seeking Alpha has decided to make articles such as this one available for free for the first 10 days only. I highly recommend enabling the "get email alerts" for the contributors that you are actively following:

Link to: Change Author Email Alerts

The following articles are still available (for free) to all readers:

The following information discussing Hercules Capital (HTGC) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with target prices and buying points, real-time changes to my personal BDC positions, updated rankings and risk profile, real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage, and worst-case scenarios, and suggested BDC portfolio.

Reasons to Buy HTGC:

Superior positioning for rising interest rates

Higher credit quality portfolio with potential NAV improvement/growth

Portfolio diversification for VC-backed technology exposure

Potential for strong dividend coverage supported by scalable cost structure, access to growth capital, including SBA leverage and issuing shares at a premium to NAV

Hercules' Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings Annually(2) from the Recent Increase in the Federal Reserve Benchmark Interest Rate

On March 22, 2018, HTGC announced the estimated accretive impact to its debt investment portfolio attributed to the Federal Reserve - Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") increase in the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, or 0.25%.

"Hercules anticipates a 25 basis point increase in the Prime Rate will contribute approximately $3.2 million, or $0.04 per share, of NII per annum, based on the basic weighted share outstanding as of December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2017, 96.4% of Hercules' debt investment portfolio of $1.4 billion, at cost, was primarily priced at PRIME or LIBOR-based floating interest rates, while 100.0% of the Company's outstanding debt obligations have a fixed rate of interest, well positioning Hercules for additional future rate increases. Given the expected increase to the Prime Rate will be taking effect in late-March 2018, the anticipated increase is not expected to have any material impact to our NII in Q1 2018. The expected benefit from the March 2018 rate increase is expected to materialize beginning with our Q2 2018 operating period." "Based on Hercules' Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as of December 31, 2017, the following table illustrates the approximate annualized increase in components of net income resulting from hypothetical base rate changes in interest rates, such as prime rate, assuming no changes in the Company's investments and borrowings."

Source: HTGC Press Release

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. As of December 31, 2017, HTGC had mostly fixed-rate borrowings and 96.4% of portfolio loans bore interest at variable rates. As shown in my updated BDC Interest Rate Sensitivity Rankings For 2018, HTGC is the one of the best-positioned BDC for rising interest rates.

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

However, there will always be a certain amount of portfolio turnover as loans mature and given the continued competition (discussed later) rising interest rates will likely be partially offset by yield compression.

"Further augmenting that statement is the fact that, the average duration of venture loans are hovering now under 18-month period of time, so which means that we're not going to be able to derive the full impact and benefit of the rising rate because the expected loan portfolio, the venture loan portfolio will cycle out that evidenced as you saw in the 2017, we had $500 million of early pay off activities that obviously has a drag on the accretive benefit of a rising rate environment."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

HTGC Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025

Last week, HTGC announced that it has closed an underwritten public offering of $75 million of 5.25% notes due 2025. The company intends to apply to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "HCXZ".

Source: HTGC Press Release

The company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering:

to retire certain debt obligations which may include the 6.25% Notes due 2024 shown below

to make acquisitions

to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with its investment objective

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

HTGC Completes Acquisition of Asset-Based Lender - Gibraltar Business Capital

On March 5, 2018, HTGC announced that it has entered the commercial finance sector through its strategic acquisition of all of the outstanding equity of Gibraltar Business Capital ("Gibraltar"), a leading provider of working capital to small and mid-market businesses through Gibraltar's asset-based loan and factoring solutions. Hercules anticipates its investment in Gibraltar to generate a cash yield of approximately 10.0% to 14.0% and to be immediately accretive to investment income in 2018.

Gibraltar will be held as a portfolio company of Hercules. Gibraltar will continue to operate as an independent senior secured asset-based lender to select small and mid-market businesses and operate under the Gibraltar Business Capital brand. Gibraltar and all its existing employees will remain at its headquarters in Northbrook (Chicago), Illinois. Gibraltar was formed in 2010 when Scott Winicour led the management buyout of Gibraltar Financial Corporation, a commercial finance company that dates back to 1951. The company subsequently changed its name to Gibraltar Business Capital, as it is known today. The company is comprised of seasoned professionals with decades of deep expertise in the asset-based lending and factoring industries. Since its formation in 2010, Gibraltar has underwritten more than $325.0 million in total credit facilities to more than 170 borrowers. "Our acquisition of Gibraltar, Hercules' second strategic completed acquisition, represents a unique opportunity to invest in one of the leading established asset-based lenders in the country," said Manuel A. Henriquez, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Hercules. "We believe our investment in Gibraltar, as a portfolio company, will give us the ability to access systems utilized in managing ABL loans and to potentially expand the types of financing options available to our current and future clients. We are very pleased to welcome Gibraltar's newly appointed CEO Scott Winicour and the entire Gibraltar team to the Hercules family of portfolio companies. With our financial backing, we anticipate growing Gibraltar's existing business offering and overall loan portfolio." Winicour remarked, "This is an important transition for Gibraltar as the investment by Hercules, coupled with our credit line, provides us with deep access to capital to empower our growth and amplifies our commitment to deliver value-added lending services to businesses, which have been the hallmark of our success." "This investment represents a highly attractive return profile, and together with our continued 'slow and steady' growth strategy, will help provide greater potential financial return to the benefit of our shareholders over the long term," noted Henriquez.

Source: HTGC Press Release

HTGC Dividend Coverage Discussion

I am expecting lower dividend coverage over the coming quarters from recurring sources for the following reasons:

1. Elevated levels of prepayments in Q1 and Q2 2018, as well as selective portfolio rotation out of certain industry verticals, resulting in lower portfolio growth:

"Now let me take a moment to outline our expectations for early repayment in Q1 in the first half of 2018. As we saw with early payoffs in the fourth quarter of 2017, we were anticipating higher than normal elevated levels of continued early pay-offs opportunities through at least the first half of 2018 and we're anticipating elevated repayment levels of $125 million to potentially $150 million or higher for the next two quarters of the year. In addition, we're taking the approach as we've done many times in the past to proactively execute some portfolio rotation and pruning of select investments positions within our investment portfolio. These activities alone will further add to anticipated elevated levels of early pay off activities as we conclude of rebalancing our portfolio by mid Q2, 2018." "These activities along with the anticipated elevated early levels of pay-offs could actually end up showing early repayment activities to exceed the $150 million or greater from what we're seeing today. However, given the persistent elevated levels of early pay-offs occurring across the industry is becoming impossible to predict any levels of early repayments beyond 30 days. As evidenced for $500 million of early pay off in 2017 and of course the 24% unexpected increase, in early pay off in Q4."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

2. Reduced amounts of fee and income accelerations attributed to early payoffs due to older loans prepaying as compared to previous quarters:

"In addition to that, we're seeing a shift and a change in the mix of our early pay off clients that they're paying off with older loans paying off rather than younger loans paying off, which means that the impact from income accelerations will be more muted than it would be earlier or younger companies paying off our loans. What that means is that, we do not expect to see a significant increase of velocity of fee income derived from some of these more mature early pay off activities that is not to say that we're not going to get some benefit from this activities, it just will not be on historical higher level because of the older duration of the older loans that we have in our books."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

3. Lower expected core portfolio yields due to continued competition:

"We have successfully managed to maintain a steady core investment yield of 12.5%, while also maintaining a very robust effective yield of 14.2% during the quarter. Our core yields were 12.5% slightly down from the 12.6% in the previous quarter. However still at the high end of our normalized levels of 11.5% to 12.5%. While seeing a continued healthy transactional pipeline for new deal generation and for financially new funded transactions to complete in the coming quarters. Although competition remains persistent, it is nonetheless changing. As we're seeing a shift to a more aggressive push by commercial venture banks' lending and in some cases completely rational commercial venture bank underwriting which has led to very aggressive underwriting and an attempt to build loan portfolio assets at whatever cost… So that's kind of the benefit of that, but it's slightly again lower than what we're seeing some of our older transactions in the market. But we're still thinking of high 11s, our earning portfolio which is good."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

On the recent call, management discussed "revisiting" its quarterly dividend at the end of Q2 2018:

Q. "Yes and so you'd like to grow, but you're not and it's okay. Really two questions. Are there chances for you actually to start thinking seriously about increasing the dividend again? Or you prefer to stay right where you are?" A. "So my response to that question has always been historically, that decision is up to the Board of Directors to conclude, my recommendation as Chairman and the CEO and Founder of the Company is, I like raising dividends when I have even in larger earnings spillover because I'd like to be little conservative and have that extra horsepower into when I needed, when I want to make investments in the business that may actually bring my NII number below my dividend, I can make those investments from long-term capital building of the business and not worrying about the stress or the dividend not being covered. So the answer to that question is, that I think the dividend policy is certainly marriage being revisited probably at the end of Q1 and in earnest in probably end of Q2 at which point, that you could look at a supplement for other dividend increases you may want to look out like for example sprinkling maybe a penny of the special in each one of those or supplemental dividend at that point. But I think in fairness it's a dialog and conversations that the board will engage in probably at the end of the Q1, most likely be a little in Q2."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

HTGC reported Q4 2017 results between my base and best case projections covering its dividend by 104%, after excluding $2.4 million of or $0.03 per share, associated with the $75 million 2024 Notes redemption plus the non-recurring interest overlap due to the 30-day redemption period. Distributable net operating income ("DNOI") for Q4 2017 was $26.1 million or $0.31 per share (adjusted DNOI of $0.34). There was meaningful portfolio growth due to the transaction with Ares Capital (ARCC) to acquire select venture loan assets for approximately $125.8 million in cash. Management has mentioned that it is considering additional acquisitions including the previously mentioned Gibraltar Business Capital.

"During the fourth quarter, we completed our first strategic initiative by successfully securing and acquiring the high quality venture loan portfolio from Ares Capital for approximately $120 million and $5 million of equity and warranty securities for a total of $125 million. Given success of this acquisition, we expect to continue to evaluate and pursue additional strategic initiatives in 2018 and beyond. As we seek to augment our own origination activities and opportunistically to seek to grow our platform by identifying potential new accretive opportunities to further grow earnings and dividends for the benefit of our shareholders."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

As predicted, the new assets acquired had lower yields, but the Core portfolio yield only declined from 12.6% to 12.5%. The company is now near target leverage of 0.73 but will likely be managed through shares issued through its At-The-Market ("ATM") equity issuance program, including 478,000 shares issued for net proceeds of $6.2 million subsequent to quarter-end.

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

Also predicted was the increase in 'Employee Compensation' related to "retaining and encouraging" key personnel discussed in the previous report. This was discussed on the recent call, including the hiring of additional personnel driving higher operating expenses in 2018:

"I think that SG&A is probably get modeled up by probably. We're expected into go up probably $1 million a quarter or so, but that's something it's somewhere in our control as when we dial it in, but I think that you can expect G&A to probably rise about $1 million a quarter or so. And I think that's where we kind of, we're focusing on right now." Q. "Manuel, $1 million per quarter and increased G&A is that basically just going forward retention compensation are you increasing the headcount or just paying people more?" A. "I think it's all the above. I think that we're seeking higher, I think right now no less than 10 to 12 people we're trying to hire. We've in abundance of business, so - in this call we're hiring. So we're hiring because of that we're seeing the need to have retention programs in place. Talent is highly sought after in this marketplace right now. We want to make sure that our people are motivated, we want to make sure that our historical credit performance is sustained and so we care a lot about making sure that the interest of employees and our shareholders remains aligned. So yes part of that is retention driven, part of that is increased compensation and part of that is new hirers, I mean clearly all the above."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

The company has around $23 million or $0.28 per share of undistributed taxable income for dividend coverage shortfalls:

"Another quarter achievement was our earnings spillover. We also successfully generated our fourth consecutive year of projected earnings and dividends spillover of approximately $23 million representing $0.28 per share in undistributed taxable income based on the current share count at year end."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

Also, management has been guiding expectations for strong originations over the coming months:

"As I've indicated earlier, we already have $257 million of term sheets either in-house, close or about to be closed already exceeding our quarterly expectations for Q1. And I again, we still have one more month to go."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

Through February 16, 2018, the company has:

Closed debt and equity commitments of $52.4 million to new and existing portfolio companies, and funded $48.0 million since December 31, 2017.

Pending commitments (signed non-binding term sheets) of $205.0 million.

The table below summarizes year-to-date closed and pending commitments as follows:

Source: HTGC Press Release

Net of repayments, management expects a portfolio of around $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion by the end of 2018:

"So our target for yearend remains in the $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion however that is significantly impacted by what is the normalized level of early activities principal repayment that may occur in Q2, Q3, Q4. We just don't have that visibility yet, so we're simply modeling out and expecting that Q3 and Q4 may modulate back down to more normalized levels of $100 million a quarter, but we think Q2 an Q1 could experience early repayment activities above those levels. If we're wrong in that, which hopefully are, that means that the portfolio will have a greater tendency to migrate towards the $1.6 billion or better. But right now I think it's too early in 2018 to have any visibility as to what that portfolio may look like because of the inability to have an inaccurate forecast of portfolio of repayments. It's about $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion in total investments. So you got about $50 million to $75 million in equity and warranty, derivatives in there. So you back that out, you're going be at $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion, I think is with the range on the debt portfolio."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

As mentioned earlier, I am expecting lower portfolio yields over the coming quarters that could result in lower net interest margins. However, management has been focused on improving its net interest margins through repaying higher cost debt as discussed on each call:

"In addition to our record financial performance, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet and liquidity position, while also lowering our overall cash to financing and maintaining our growth target spread allowing our platform to remain highly competitive in this rapidly changing market. In 2017, we successfully raised $230 million at 4.375% in a convertible debt offering. We also raised $150 million in our first ever institutional grade bond offering at 4.625% of notes due on 2022. We also fully redeemed $110 million of our 7%, 2019 notes and partially redeemed the retired $75 million, 6.25% notes." "When you take into account the most recent announcement of $100 million of bond redemptions we did, we have another $83 million of legacy bonds that we expect to retire later on in 2018. It could be maybe late Q2 or early Q3 but we're looking to potentially retire those bonds as well and replace them with additional lower cost to financing. So you can expect us to continue this pace of rotating out of more expensive longer term debt and replacing it with more attractive longer duration debt outstanding." "We've also recently issued a press release earlier this week announcing the redemption of $100 million of our 6.25% 2024 bond expected to be redeemed early in Q2, 2018. As part of this redemption we anticipate to expense unamortized origination issuance cost of approximately $2.5 million or representing $0.03 per share. The partial redemption of $100 million in bonds will equate to approximately $6.6 million and interest expense in savings representing approximately $0.08 per share."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

Source: HTGC Earnings Call Slides

The company has many levers to fund portfolio growth, including over $91 million of cash and $195 million of undrawn availability under its credit facilities, the ability to use higher leverage due to its Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") licenses and issuing shares through its at-the-market ("ATM") equity distribution agreement at a premium to NAV. Previously, management indicated that it will apply for a third SBA license and is willing to use leverage up to a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

"Turning to our liquidity position, we finished the end of the fourth quarter with $286 million in available liquidity which was composed of $91 million in cash and $195 million in undrawn availability under our revolving credit facilities which are subject to borrowing base leverage and other restrictions. As you can see from our press release as February 20, 2018 we've already secured $255 million of closed and pending financial commitments for the first quarter 2018 and this was the whole entire month still remaining in the quarter. We feel very confident and very assured on ability to continue to execute on behalf of growing our portfolio with the demand of deals that we're seeing in the marketplace and our scale in the market itself. Further evidenced is growing demand is our healthy pipeline of company seeking debt financing, heading into Q1, 2018 with over $1 billion of transactions currently in the pipeline that we're processing and analyzing for potential further investments to make."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Target prices and buying points

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Updated rankings and risk profile

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Suggested BDC portfolio

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.