CVS: Going Long, And Understanding The Aetna Deal

Meanwhile, CVS shares appear to offer solid near-term upside at $70, and could be undervalued by as much as 25% in addition to the company’s 2.85% dividend yield.

Despite destroying value in the short-term, the move should accrue benefits to shareholders over the medium to long-term horizon.

In this author’s estimation, CVS overpaid in acquiring Aetna by as much as $33 billion.

CVS Health Inc. (CVS) is a company we have been watching for some time now.

We had initially considered going long during the second half of 2017 while the shares traded around $70.

Instead, we held off owing to the overhang of the pending Aetna (AET) acquisition, feeling pretty sure that CVS was overpaying for the deal and that the stock would more than likely sell-off at some point following from that.

In this post, I'll explain how we reached the conclusion that CVS made for a good trade in the $60 range by looking at what CVS was worth prior to completing the Aetna deal, the implications of the Aetna deal on CVS, and how the deal stands to impact the value of the "new CVS" post-deal.

First: Understanding Why CVS Stock Fell from $105 to $60 Between 2015-2018

In my opinion its always a good idea if you're making an investment in the stock of a company that fits the mantra of being 'deep value', 'oversold' or 'contrarian', to first make sure you have a solid understanding of why exactly the stock is cheap to begin with.

Obviously, some stocks are cheap for very good reasons, so its important to be careful of whether or not a particular stock falls into the 'value trap' category.

Here, with CVS, I simply don't think that's the case.

In fact, I think that the 44.2% sell-off in CVS's share price from a high of $106.90 in August 2015 to a low of $59.68 last month, is mostly the result of 5 pretty mundane factors

In 2015, the stock was trading at valuation that was out of line with where it had traded historically

CVS shares had a reached a very 'overbought' condition by way of the monthly RSI technical indicator (source: Stockcharts)

The value of CVS had risen approximately four-fold over a five-year period, from $25 in August 2010 to over $100 per share in August 2015 (this should naturally be expected to give rise to profit-taking)

Add to this the headline risks facing the retail sector throughout much of 2017 (CVS owned 9,846 retail locations at the end of 2017)

As well as softness across the consumer staples sector since the start of 2018 (CVS is a member of the consumer staples sector according to the Standards and Poor and is a core holding of the SPDR Consumer Staples ETF (XLP))

And of course, one, less mundane, factor - the $69 billion Aetna acquisition which I delve into in more detail below.

Valuation of CVS - Pre-Aetna Deal

Before getting into the specifics of CVS's valuation, I just want to point out a few factors which, to me at least, seem to suggest that CVS business is on pretty solid footing.

5-year average annual sales growth of 8.46% (source: Morningstar)

5-year average annual net income growth of 11.38% (source: Morningstar)

28.3% compound annual growth (OTCPK:CAGR) in the company's dividend between 2010-2017 (source: Morningstar)

Dividend payout ratio of 33% ($2.00 div / $6.00 EPS 2019E)

This financial performance has been supported by strength in CVS's underlying business.

34.4% increase in pharmacy claims from 2015-2017 (source: 2017 MD&A, p.20)

181 new stores added in 2016 and 2017, or an 1.87% increase (source: 2017 MD&A, p.25)

Retail sales up 10.2% between 2015-2017 (source: 2017 MD&A, p.22)

Moving on to the valuation:

I'm using a $6 billion figure as the company's normalized "free cash flow" (NYSE:FCF).

This also happens to be CVS's five-year average FCF (source: Morningstar) and is consistent with current analyst expectations for $6.22 EPS in 2018 (source: Yahoo!) and a little less than a 1:1 ratio between income and FCF, owing to CVS need to reinvest in working capital including inventory.

For the growth rate I tend to think its somewhere between 3% and 5% and probably closer to 4%.

A couple of factors to consider:

The long term, or "terminal" growth rate of most companies will tend towards 3% in line with GDP.

The five-year growth rate of CVS's FCF has been 5.88%. (source: Morningstar)

Spending on health care is expected to come in at "above-trend" for the next decade, or approximately 4% CAGR.

Also keep in mind that both CVS sales and profits have been growing at a considerably higher rate in recent years, and that the company's "sustainable growth rate" is closer to 9% (ROE 14% x b 67%) - but, we want to use a lower figure in our calculation to acknowledge above-average growth will over time attract outside competition, and that the terminal stage will dominate the "high-growth stage".

Meanwhile, CVS stock currently has a beta of 0.92x (source: Yahoo!) which works out to a cost of capital of about 10%, assuming a 7.5% risk premium and 3% risk-free-rate.

Therefore, we get:

$6B x 1.03 / (.10 - .03) = $88 per share

$6B x 1.04 / (.10 - .04) = $104 per share

* this is my estimate of CVS fair value, pre-Aetna deal

$6B x 1.05 / (.10 - .05) = $126 per share

(assumes 1.0 billion shares outstanding)

Understanding the Aetna Deal: The Good, The Bad, The … Good?

Bringing a health benefits manager like Aetna under the roof of CVS's existing retail network and pharmacy services just makes sense from a long-term customer-centric standpoint.

In addition to expected synergies of up to $750 million, in announcing the move the company said via a press release:

Consumers will benefit from a uniquely integrated, community-based health care experience… This personalized health care experience will be delivered by connecting Aetna's extensive network of providers with greater consumer access through CVS Health.

The company also suggested that the deal will help CVS take advantage of Aetna's data and analytics expertise to "substantially lower costs" and that the newly combined company will be better positioned to help treat patients with chronic disease, a growing problem in the United States.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that CVS paid a very pretty penny to receive those benefits. And benefits that the company should only be expected to realize over the medium to long-term.

To put the Aetna purchase price into context, I estimate that CVS overpaid for Aetna by about $33 billion.

That sounds downright egregious when you figure that the deal in totality cost $77 billion including the $8 billion in net debt that CVS will take on form Aetna (in other words CVS paid nearly twice what it should have).

(Below, I explain how despite overpaying, the deal actually makes sense for CVS shareholders.)

CVS bought the equity of Aetna for approximately $69 billion.

The way I figure it, prior to the deal Aetna was probably worth something closer to $36 billion as follows:

Normalized EPS $6.00 x 18x P/E = $108 per share or $36 billion

Normalized CFO $3.6 billion x 10 = $36 billion

If Aetna was indeed worth something closer to $36 billion and CVS paid $69 billion for it, after issuing an additional 280 million shares as part of the transaction, CVS shareholders effectively lost $25 per share on the deal, as:

$69B - $36B = $33 B / 1,280 = $25.78 "destroyed shareholder value" from the Aetna deal

Despite that, its not all doom and gloom for shareholders after the fact.

At $70 per share, CVS still appears to offer investors up to 25% in returns, on top of the company's 2.85% dividend yield.

Why the Aetna Deal Makes Logical Sense for Shareholders

In a perfect world, CVS would have held out for a better price on Aetna.

But despite overpaying for the acquisition, I'll attempt to show below why there is still very good value in the CVS shares today.

The easiest way to do this, is to simply look at the value of CVS pre-deal, and account for the value that was lost as part of the Aetna acquisition.

If you go back to our previous range of fair value estimates:

$6B x 1.03 / (.10 - .03) = $88 per share

$6B x 1.04 / (.10 - .04) = $104 per share * my fair value estimate, pre-deal

$6B x 1.05 / (.10 - .05) = $126 per share

These become:

$88 - $26 = $62 per share

$104 - $26 = $78 per share *

$126 - $26 = $100 per share

Meanwhile, a more complicated (but probably more accurate) way to look at it would be to parse the deal in more granularity.

If we take:

$6.0 billion - CVS FCF

$3.0 billion - Aetna FCF

$0.75 billion - Annual synergies expected

($2.7 billion) - New interest charges associated with debt from Aetna deal

$7.05 billion NEW FCF estimate

From there:

$7.05 billion x 1.04 / (.105 - .04) = $112.8 billion

$112.8 billion / 1,280 shares = $88.13 fair value for CVS post-Aetna deal

*Note: I've raised the cost of equity by 50 bps to account for higher proportion of debt in the company's capital structure. If you were to raise the cost of equity by 100bps instead, it would lower the fair value estimate to $81.83.

Or, if we were to take the current estimate for 2018 EPS of $6.22 and apply a 14x P/E multiple (which is about the mid-point of the stock's, three, five, and ten-year averages) we would get:

$6.22 x 14 = $87.08 fair value for CVS in 2018

Conclusion

Despite grossly overpaying to purchase Aetna, the deal should accrete to shareholders over the long-term as it will provide the company with a more robust and comprehensive suite of health care solutions for its customer base, which just got that much bigger, following the acquisition of Aetna's 22 million medical members.

Meanwhile, some may fear the burden of the company taking on an additional $48 billion in debt as part of financing the deal, in addition to the $8 billion in net debt that CVS will assume from Aetna - particularly in the wake of rising interest rates that we have been seeing in recent months.

However, in this author's view, those fears are misplaced.

One, the firm's weighted average cost of capital or "WACC" should actually come down from the deal, as the company will be sourcing a greater portion of its funding from debt, which is the cheaper form of capital compared to equity (this is true, even after accounting for a higher cost of equity following the deal).

Secondly, the acquired cash flows of Aetna should almost, if not entirely, cover any additional (pre-tax) costs associated with the debt that was taken on as part of financing the acquisition.

Therefore, while the price-tag paid for Aetna may have been ill-advised and investors would have in hindsight been better off avoiding the stock until only recently, the company today appears to offer solid value at current levels along with offering the prospect of above-market growth, thanks to forecasts for increased spending on health care solutions as the baby-boomer generation nears toward retirement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long the 50-strike CVS January 2019 calls at a cost of approximately $13.33 per unit and I am long CVS stock.