Boston Beer Co.: A Good Quarter, Can A Trend Develop?

That said, one good quarter is not enough. We need to see multiple quarters where Boston Beer shows a renewed ability to control market share.

Boston Beer Co's (SAM) first quarter results marked a stark improvement over the past few quarters. If they can create a trend out of this, the stock could be back in buy territory.

The company is almost a passion for me. I avoid buying it so as to not get too biased in my writing. I love their beer. I want the stock to do well. I want the company to remain independent. But in recent quarters, Boston Beer has been making me nervous. They've faced some tough competition from an over-saturated craft beer market, along with the production leverage being exerted by larger beer conglomerates that have been swallowing up craft brewers.

This pressure has resulted in some sales declines that necessitated cost cutting measures and a renewed emphasis on superior marketing. Their first quarter results marked a stark improvement. With revenue and sales growth, and a shift in depletions, they finally looked like the old Boston Beer Co.

I'd use caution, as one quarter isn't enough to mark a new trend. The introduction of new beers like the Sam Adams '76 could be responsible for a short term jump in interest, but that needs to translate into repeat business in the coming quarters. Historically, we're heading into the hot season for beer sales. Hopefully summer can help drive the effort. Either way, I'm still very happy about the good performance.

The first quarter

Revenues increased 17.8% to $190.5 million year over year. The increase in sales was related to an overall 15% increase in shipments. The sales increase delivered a $3.6 million increase in net income year over year to $9.3 million, or $0.78 per diluted share. That's a per share increase of $0.33 from 2017, with gross margins driven past 50% due to cost savings.

The increase in business is almost certainly linked to the company's increased advertising initiatives. Boston Beer increased advertising, promotional and selling expenses by over 25% compared to last year. This $13.8 million increase boosted local marketing campaigns, media outlets, and the general shipping costs of higher freight levels moving to distributors.

When looking at how this all plays into the stock price, it's important to remember that the company has been buying back shares. That plays a big role in things. While the company increased its income, the effect of that on earnings might be over emphasized considering the earnings were spread out over 119,000 fewer shares than 2017. The company also had a lower effective tax rate due to the federal tax cuts. I'm not putting down the quarter. It was a great one for the company. I'm merely pointing out that these moves most definitely improved the earnings per share.

Looking Forward

Because of the stock buybacks, the company has around $46 million in cash on hand, almost $20 million less than a year ago. Regardless, the company's cash position is strong for the size of the business. They also have a large line of credit at their disposal, though I'd prefer to not see the company tap into that.

I see two different catalysts that could drive the stock moving forward. The company still has $156 million left on their approved buyback plan. If they continue to make purchases, the stock will likely benefit. Personally, I'm hoping they hold back on those buybacks. The focus right now should be on continuing marketing implementation for their beers.

Boston Beer has created some momentum for itself, and I'd hate to see cash go into buybacks rather than implementing business initiatives. They don't want to spend too much of the war chest if they don't have to, and buybacks don't benefit their revenue stream the way advertising and product improvements can.

I love Sam Adams beers, but I would continue to urge caution on the stock right now. Sure, it went up 6% Friday after the earnings results, but we still haven't seen a long term trend of improved beer sales. The introduction of Sam 76 and New England IPA could be a big part of the quarterly jump. The Craft Beer industry is still facing a healthy saturation factor. Boston Beer is still facing that same competition I've written about in the past. One good quarter does not mean the battle is won. Their greatest strength over other craft brewers is their size. They can out market their smaller rivals. The increase in advertising spending coinciding with an 8% increase in depletion's is not a coincidence.

Management seems just as aware of the complicated market. After the good first quarter, the brewer has kept its full year guidance at $6.30-7.30 so as not to aim too high. If they achieve $7.30 a share in full year earnings, the stock is currently primed at over 30 times the full year potential. I'd like to see another quarter of earnings beats before I get too excited for that valuation. In summation, we're almost back to being a buy and hold, but not quite yet.

